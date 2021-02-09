#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 — Antitrust, the Consumer Welfare Standard and Big Tech Platforms
Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Antitrust, the Consumer Welfare Standard and Big Tech Platforms”
- Antitrust is on a roll. Major new lawsuits have been introduced against tech platforms Google and Facebook by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, and state attorneys general. And Congress is considering a revamp of the law. Undergirding much of the discussion and debate is this question: What role should the consumer welfare standard play in assessing harm to competition?
Panelists include:
- Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
