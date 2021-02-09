Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 — Antitrust, the Consumer Welfare Standard and Big Tech Platforms

Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Antitrust, the Consumer Welfare Standard and Big Tech Platforms”

Antitrust is on a roll. Major new lawsuits have been introduced against tech platforms Google and Facebook by the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission, and state attorneys general. And Congress is considering a revamp of the law. Undergirding much of the discussion and debate is this question: What role should the consumer welfare standard play in assessing harm to competition?



WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Panelists include:

Guests have been invited

Drew Clark (Moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.