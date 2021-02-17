Connect with us

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 — Design, Product and Execution: 3 Essential Steps for Every RDOF Award Winner

Mala Goodrich

Published

4 hours ago

on

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the March 3, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Future-proof Design, Right Product and On-time Execution: 3 Essential Steps for Every Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Winner”

  • To get started on building next-generation broadband networks no matter the technology, network-builders must take three essential steps. First, they need a GIS-based network design. Second, they need access to the right materials, equipment and skilled resources, some of which are currently many months delayed. Third, they need the ability to execute upon a fiber-to-the-endpoint construction plan. In this session, companies working on Rural Digital Opportunity Fund projects will speak about their plans for both fiber and wireless network delivery.

Panelists:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 — Antitrust, the Consumer Welfare Standard and Big Tech Platforms

Mala Goodrich

Published

1 week ago

on

February 9, 2021

By

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the March 3, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Future-proof Design, Right Product and On-time Execution: 3 Essential Steps for Every Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Winner”

  • To get started on building next-generation broadband networks no matter the technology, network-builders must take three essential steps. First, they need a GIS-based network design. Second, they need access to the right materials, equipment and skilled resources, some of which are currently many months delayed. Third, they need the ability to execute upon a fiber-to-the-endpoint construction plan. In this session, companies working on Rural Digital Opportunity Fund projects will speak about their plans for both fiber and wireless network delivery.

Panelists:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Continue Reading

#broadbandlive

Special Broadband Breakfast Live Online Town Hall on Section 230 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

1 month ago

on

January 11, 2021

By

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the March 3, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Future-proof Design, Right Product and On-time Execution: 3 Essential Steps for Every Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Winner”

  • To get started on building next-generation broadband networks no matter the technology, network-builders must take three essential steps. First, they need a GIS-based network design. Second, they need access to the right materials, equipment and skilled resources, some of which are currently many months delayed. Third, they need the ability to execute upon a fiber-to-the-endpoint construction plan. In this session, companies working on Rural Digital Opportunity Fund projects will speak about their plans for both fiber and wireless network delivery.

Panelists:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Continue Reading

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, January 6: Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 3

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

2 months ago

on

December 30, 2020

By

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the March 3, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Future-proof Design, Right Product and On-time Execution: 3 Essential Steps for Every Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Winner”

  • To get started on building next-generation broadband networks no matter the technology, network-builders must take three essential steps. First, they need a GIS-based network design. Second, they need access to the right materials, equipment and skilled resources, some of which are currently many months delayed. Third, they need the ability to execute upon a fiber-to-the-endpoint construction plan. In this session, companies working on Rural Digital Opportunity Fund projects will speak about their plans for both fiber and wireless network delivery.

Panelists:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Trending