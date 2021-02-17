#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 — Design, Product and Execution: 3 Essential Steps for Every RDOF Award Winner
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the March 3, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Future-proof Design, Right Product and On-time Execution: 3 Essential Steps for Every Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Winner”
- To get started on building next-generation broadband networks no matter the technology, network-builders must take three essential steps. First, they need a GIS-based network design. Second, they need access to the right materials, equipment and skilled resources, some of which are currently many months delayed. Third, they need the ability to execute upon a fiber-to-the-endpoint construction plan. In this session, companies working on Rural Digital Opportunity Fund projects will speak about their plans for both fiber and wireless network delivery.
Panelists:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
