Commissioner Brendan Carr Says Broadband Needs Policy Agenda Free From Political Interference

February 16, 2021 – FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said he is committed to pushing for permanent principles for broadband and data regulation.

Carr said at the Incompas Policy Summit on Feb. 9 that he would like to see those principles — including how the FCC should operate and regulate — insulated from political swings every election by codifying them in law.

Carr was addressing how to remove barriers to broadband access during his keynote at the Incompas summit. Noting the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, he said people are looking for stability and long-term solutions for the digital divide.

Like industry requiring certainty to invest in long-term infrastructure, Carr said the FCC needs rules that are set-in-stone to push forward on ambitious new policy approaches to close that digital divide.

Those policy changes can include rules on net neutrality, which is expected to be reviewed under FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who has come out in support of the need to ensure the telecoms can’t block or throttle certain internet traffic.

Part of finding a solution is being able to work with all stakeholders to come up with ideas that are workable for those impacted by broadband and data regulation.

He said he’s hopeful that this year will be a banner year for broadband deployment.

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, who was also speaking at the summit, praised Carr for listening to his constituents and taking their concerns back to Washington. He said a lot of republican rural areas don’t have broadband, which is a bipartisan issue.

Getting adequate broadband to everyone is a team effort that needs bipartisan support, industry support, and leaders on all levels, he noted.