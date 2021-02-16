FCC
Commissioner Brendan Carr Says Broadband Needs Policy Agenda Free From Political Interference
February 16, 2021 – FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said he is committed to pushing for permanent principles for broadband and data regulation.
Carr said at the Incompas Policy Summit on Feb. 9 that he would like to see those principles — including how the FCC should operate and regulate — insulated from political swings every election by codifying them in law.
Carr was addressing how to remove barriers to broadband access during his keynote at the Incompas summit. Noting the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, he said people are looking for stability and long-term solutions for the digital divide.
Like industry requiring certainty to invest in long-term infrastructure, Carr said the FCC needs rules that are set-in-stone to push forward on ambitious new policy approaches to close that digital divide.
Those policy changes can include rules on net neutrality, which is expected to be reviewed under FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who has come out in support of the need to ensure the telecoms can’t block or throttle certain internet traffic.
Part of finding a solution is being able to work with all stakeholders to come up with ideas that are workable for those impacted by broadband and data regulation.
He said he’s hopeful that this year will be a banner year for broadband deployment.
Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, who was also speaking at the summit, praised Carr for listening to his constituents and taking their concerns back to Washington. He said a lot of republican rural areas don’t have broadband, which is a bipartisan issue.
Getting adequate broadband to everyone is a team effort that needs bipartisan support, industry support, and leaders on all levels, he noted.
FCC
Three Federal Agencies Partner to Promote Cooperation in Radiofrequency Spectrum Innovation
February 16, 2021 – FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said he is committed to pushing for permanent principles for broadband and data regulation.
Carr said at the Incompas Policy Summit on Feb. 9 that he would like to see those principles — including how the FCC should operate and regulate — insulated from political swings every election by codifying them in law.
Carr was addressing how to remove barriers to broadband access during his keynote at the Incompas summit. Noting the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, he said people are looking for stability and long-term solutions for the digital divide.
Like industry requiring certainty to invest in long-term infrastructure, Carr said the FCC needs rules that are set-in-stone to push forward on ambitious new policy approaches to close that digital divide.
Those policy changes can include rules on net neutrality, which is expected to be reviewed under FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who has come out in support of the need to ensure the telecoms can’t block or throttle certain internet traffic.
Part of finding a solution is being able to work with all stakeholders to come up with ideas that are workable for those impacted by broadband and data regulation.
He said he’s hopeful that this year will be a banner year for broadband deployment.
Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, who was also speaking at the summit, praised Carr for listening to his constituents and taking their concerns back to Washington. He said a lot of republican rural areas don’t have broadband, which is a bipartisan issue.
Getting adequate broadband to everyone is a team effort that needs bipartisan support, industry support, and leaders on all levels, he noted.
FCC
Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks Highlights Need to Bridge Digital Divide
February 16, 2021 – FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said he is committed to pushing for permanent principles for broadband and data regulation.
Carr said at the Incompas Policy Summit on Feb. 9 that he would like to see those principles — including how the FCC should operate and regulate — insulated from political swings every election by codifying them in law.
Carr was addressing how to remove barriers to broadband access during his keynote at the Incompas summit. Noting the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, he said people are looking for stability and long-term solutions for the digital divide.
Like industry requiring certainty to invest in long-term infrastructure, Carr said the FCC needs rules that are set-in-stone to push forward on ambitious new policy approaches to close that digital divide.
Those policy changes can include rules on net neutrality, which is expected to be reviewed under FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who has come out in support of the need to ensure the telecoms can’t block or throttle certain internet traffic.
Part of finding a solution is being able to work with all stakeholders to come up with ideas that are workable for those impacted by broadband and data regulation.
He said he’s hopeful that this year will be a banner year for broadband deployment.
Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, who was also speaking at the summit, praised Carr for listening to his constituents and taking their concerns back to Washington. He said a lot of republican rural areas don’t have broadband, which is a bipartisan issue.
Getting adequate broadband to everyone is a team effort that needs bipartisan support, industry support, and leaders on all levels, he noted.
FCC
Jessica Rosenworcel, Acting Chair of Federal Communications Commission, Makes Appointments
February 16, 2021 – FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said he is committed to pushing for permanent principles for broadband and data regulation.
Carr said at the Incompas Policy Summit on Feb. 9 that he would like to see those principles — including how the FCC should operate and regulate — insulated from political swings every election by codifying them in law.
Carr was addressing how to remove barriers to broadband access during his keynote at the Incompas summit. Noting the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, he said people are looking for stability and long-term solutions for the digital divide.
Like industry requiring certainty to invest in long-term infrastructure, Carr said the FCC needs rules that are set-in-stone to push forward on ambitious new policy approaches to close that digital divide.
Those policy changes can include rules on net neutrality, which is expected to be reviewed under FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who has come out in support of the need to ensure the telecoms can’t block or throttle certain internet traffic.
Part of finding a solution is being able to work with all stakeholders to come up with ideas that are workable for those impacted by broadband and data regulation.
He said he’s hopeful that this year will be a banner year for broadband deployment.
Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, who was also speaking at the summit, praised Carr for listening to his constituents and taking their concerns back to Washington. He said a lot of republican rural areas don’t have broadband, which is a bipartisan issue.
Getting adequate broadband to everyone is a team effort that needs bipartisan support, industry support, and leaders on all levels, he noted.
Recent
- Commissioner Geoffrey Starks Says FCC Eyes Emergency Broadband Benefit Program as a Priority Item
- Commissioner Brendan Carr Says Broadband Needs Policy Agenda Free From Political Interference
- Privacy Concerns Increase With Ed Technology Boom, Says Acting Chair of Federal Trade Commission
- Parler Returns Online, Shawnee Gets $22 million for Illinois Build, Clubhouse’s Quantum Leap
- Debra Berlyn: Telehealth is Here Today and Here to Stay
- Consumers Want Simplified Privacy Policies, But Tech Companies Aren’t Willing to Provide
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
Section 2303 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
5G3 months ago
5G Stands to Impact Industry Before Consumers, Says Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
Fiber2 months ago
Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 — Preparing for Success