FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Proposes Opening Mid-Band Spectrum For Sharing

February 23, 2021—Amid the search for more spectrum, Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday released a draft order that would clear spectrum for 5G deployment and auctioning.

Rosenworcel shared her plan for opening and auctioning the 3.45-3.55 GigaHertz (GHz) band for 5G access, quickly on the heels of Rosenworcel formally supporting spectrum sharing. Spectrum sharing is the process by which new spectrum operators may use a band of spectrum that is already in use by an incumbent operator.

In a press release, the FCC emphasized the need for spectrum sharing to grow the economy. According to the FCC, 5G will contribute 4.5 million new jobs to the United States workforce and add $1.5 trillion in economic growth.

“We need to deliver the 5G that the American people were promised,” Rosenworcel said, “This important auction is a crucial step toward making that a reality.” She added that any 5G services that American’s receive must be fast, secure, resilient, and ubiquitous across the country.

Rosenworcel’s proposal would set October of 2021 to begin its spectrum auction for the 3.45-3.55 Gigahertz band.

Rosenworcel’s position lies in contrast to many of the larger mobile providers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, which generally favor exclusive-use of spectrum. Exclusive-use means that operators are designated static bands that they do not have to share with any other service. Critics of exclusive use in different bands include the Department of Defense and others. Some are concerned that exclusive-use approaches do not sufficiently address the growing demand for spectrum.