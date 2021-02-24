Connect with us

Spectrum

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel Proposes Opening Mid-Band Spectrum For Sharing

Benjamin Kahn

Published

3 hours ago

on

Photo of FCC Acting Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel

February 23, 2021—Amid the search for more spectrum, Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday released a draft order that would clear spectrum for 5G deployment and auctioning.

Rosenworcel shared her plan for opening and auctioning the 3.45-3.55 GigaHertz (GHz) band for 5G access, quickly on the heels of Rosenworcel formally supporting spectrum sharing. Spectrum sharing is the process by which new spectrum operators may use a band of spectrum that is already in use by an incumbent operator.

In a press release, the FCC emphasized the need for spectrum sharing to grow the economy. According to the FCC, 5G will contribute 4.5 million new jobs to the United States workforce and add $1.5 trillion in economic growth.

“We need to deliver the 5G that the American people were promised,” Rosenworcel said, “This important auction is a crucial step toward making that a reality.” She added that any 5G services that American’s receive must be fast, secure, resilient, and ubiquitous across the country.

Rosenworcel’s proposal would set October of 2021 to begin its spectrum auction for the 3.45-3.55 Gigahertz band.

Rosenworcel’s position lies in contrast to many of the larger mobile providers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, which generally favor exclusive-use of spectrum. Exclusive-use means that operators are designated static bands that they do not have to share with any other service. Critics of exclusive use in different bands include the Department of Defense and others. Some are concerned that exclusive-use approaches do not sufficiently address the growing demand for spectrum.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Spectrum

Pandemic’s Focus on Wi-Fi Bottlenecks Lights a Fire Under Next-Generation Wireless in Homes

Benjamin Kahn

Published

2 days ago

on

February 22, 2021

By

Screenshot of from "What's Next for Wi-Fi?"

February 23, 2021—Amid the search for more spectrum, Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday released a draft order that would clear spectrum for 5G deployment and auctioning.

Rosenworcel shared her plan for opening and auctioning the 3.45-3.55 GigaHertz (GHz) band for 5G access, quickly on the heels of Rosenworcel formally supporting spectrum sharing. Spectrum sharing is the process by which new spectrum operators may use a band of spectrum that is already in use by an incumbent operator.

In a press release, the FCC emphasized the need for spectrum sharing to grow the economy. According to the FCC, 5G will contribute 4.5 million new jobs to the United States workforce and add $1.5 trillion in economic growth.

“We need to deliver the 5G that the American people were promised,” Rosenworcel said, “This important auction is a crucial step toward making that a reality.” She added that any 5G services that American’s receive must be fast, secure, resilient, and ubiquitous across the country.

Rosenworcel’s proposal would set October of 2021 to begin its spectrum auction for the 3.45-3.55 Gigahertz band.

Rosenworcel’s position lies in contrast to many of the larger mobile providers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, which generally favor exclusive-use of spectrum. Exclusive-use means that operators are designated static bands that they do not have to share with any other service. Critics of exclusive use in different bands include the Department of Defense and others. Some are concerned that exclusive-use approaches do not sufficiently address the growing demand for spectrum.

Continue Reading

Spectrum

In Session at TPRC, Michael Calabrese of New America Emphasizes Vital Role of Spectrum Sharing

Benjamin Kahn

Published

6 days ago

on

February 18, 2021

By

Screenshot of Michael Calabrese from the webinar

February 23, 2021—Amid the search for more spectrum, Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday released a draft order that would clear spectrum for 5G deployment and auctioning.

Rosenworcel shared her plan for opening and auctioning the 3.45-3.55 GigaHertz (GHz) band for 5G access, quickly on the heels of Rosenworcel formally supporting spectrum sharing. Spectrum sharing is the process by which new spectrum operators may use a band of spectrum that is already in use by an incumbent operator.

In a press release, the FCC emphasized the need for spectrum sharing to grow the economy. According to the FCC, 5G will contribute 4.5 million new jobs to the United States workforce and add $1.5 trillion in economic growth.

“We need to deliver the 5G that the American people were promised,” Rosenworcel said, “This important auction is a crucial step toward making that a reality.” She added that any 5G services that American’s receive must be fast, secure, resilient, and ubiquitous across the country.

Rosenworcel’s proposal would set October of 2021 to begin its spectrum auction for the 3.45-3.55 Gigahertz band.

Rosenworcel’s position lies in contrast to many of the larger mobile providers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, which generally favor exclusive-use of spectrum. Exclusive-use means that operators are designated static bands that they do not have to share with any other service. Critics of exclusive use in different bands include the Department of Defense and others. Some are concerned that exclusive-use approaches do not sufficiently address the growing demand for spectrum.

Continue Reading

FCC

Three Federal Agencies Partner to Promote Cooperation in Radiofrequency Spectrum Innovation

Samuel Triginelli

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 2, 2021

By

Screenshot of now-Acting NTIA Administrator Evelyn Remaley in November 2017 from Twitter 

February 23, 2021—Amid the search for more spectrum, Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Tuesday released a draft order that would clear spectrum for 5G deployment and auctioning.

Rosenworcel shared her plan for opening and auctioning the 3.45-3.55 GigaHertz (GHz) band for 5G access, quickly on the heels of Rosenworcel formally supporting spectrum sharing. Spectrum sharing is the process by which new spectrum operators may use a band of spectrum that is already in use by an incumbent operator.

In a press release, the FCC emphasized the need for spectrum sharing to grow the economy. According to the FCC, 5G will contribute 4.5 million new jobs to the United States workforce and add $1.5 trillion in economic growth.

“We need to deliver the 5G that the American people were promised,” Rosenworcel said, “This important auction is a crucial step toward making that a reality.” She added that any 5G services that American’s receive must be fast, secure, resilient, and ubiquitous across the country.

Rosenworcel’s proposal would set October of 2021 to begin its spectrum auction for the 3.45-3.55 Gigahertz band.

Rosenworcel’s position lies in contrast to many of the larger mobile providers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, which generally favor exclusive-use of spectrum. Exclusive-use means that operators are designated static bands that they do not have to share with any other service. Critics of exclusive use in different bands include the Department of Defense and others. Some are concerned that exclusive-use approaches do not sufficiently address the growing demand for spectrum.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Trending