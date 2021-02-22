Connect with us

Digital Inclusion

Federal Communications Commission Releases Proposed Rules Regarding Emergency Broadband Benefit

Derek Shumway

Published

4 hours ago

on

Photo from FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's office

February 22, 2021 – Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, on Monday released proposed rules governing the  implementing the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

If adopted by the agency, the program would unleash $3.2 billion of federal initiative for qualifying households to receive discounts on their internet service and provide an opportunity to receive a computer or tablet at a discounted price.

The proposed rules include opening the emergency benefit program to all types of broadband providers, requiring them to provide broadband service to eligible households receiving reimbursements for service and devices. Households are also encouraged to “affirmatively indicate their interest in the program.”

To be eligible for the program, a member of the household can qualify through a variety of ways.  One way is to also qualify for the FCC’s Lifeline program, an older program that helped make communication services like telephone and broadband more affordable.

Household members that have received a federal Pell grant or receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program also may qualify. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, members who have experienced a substantial loss of income or meet eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program can also qualify.

“As we work our way through a pandemic that has upended so much in our day-to-day life, we have been asked to migrate so many of the things we do online,” said Rosenworcel. “From work to healthcare to education, this crisis has made it clear that without an internet connection too many households are locked out of modern life. It’s more apparent than ever that broadband is no longer nice-to-have. It’s need-to-have.”

“No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table,” she added.

Digital Inclusion

Emergency Internet Subsidy Will Aide in Closing Digital Gap in Black Communities

Derek Shumway

Published

11 hours ago

on

February 22, 2021

By

Screenshot from the webinar

Digital Inclusion

Commissioner Geoffrey Starks Says FCC Eyes Emergency Broadband Benefit Program as a Priority Item

Derek Shumway

Published

6 days ago

on

February 16, 2021

By

Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks at a prior event

Digital Inclusion

Biden Administration Should Approach Broadband Considering Adoption and Digital Literacy

Benjamin Kahn

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 12, 2021

By

