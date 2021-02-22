Digital Inclusion
Federal Communications Commission Releases Proposed Rules Regarding Emergency Broadband Benefit
February 22, 2021 – Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, on Monday released proposed rules governing the implementing the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.
If adopted by the agency, the program would unleash $3.2 billion of federal initiative for qualifying households to receive discounts on their internet service and provide an opportunity to receive a computer or tablet at a discounted price.
The proposed rules include opening the emergency benefit program to all types of broadband providers, requiring them to provide broadband service to eligible households receiving reimbursements for service and devices. Households are also encouraged to “affirmatively indicate their interest in the program.”
To be eligible for the program, a member of the household can qualify through a variety of ways. One way is to also qualify for the FCC’s Lifeline program, an older program that helped make communication services like telephone and broadband more affordable.
Household members that have received a federal Pell grant or receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program also may qualify. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, members who have experienced a substantial loss of income or meet eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program can also qualify.
“As we work our way through a pandemic that has upended so much in our day-to-day life, we have been asked to migrate so many of the things we do online,” said Rosenworcel. “From work to healthcare to education, this crisis has made it clear that without an internet connection too many households are locked out of modern life. It’s more apparent than ever that broadband is no longer nice-to-have. It’s need-to-have.”
“No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table,” she added.
Digital Inclusion
Emergency Internet Subsidy Will Aide in Closing Digital Gap in Black Communities
February 22, 2021 – Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, on Monday released proposed rules governing the implementing the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.
If adopted by the agency, the program would unleash $3.2 billion of federal initiative for qualifying households to receive discounts on their internet service and provide an opportunity to receive a computer or tablet at a discounted price.
The proposed rules include opening the emergency benefit program to all types of broadband providers, requiring them to provide broadband service to eligible households receiving reimbursements for service and devices. Households are also encouraged to “affirmatively indicate their interest in the program.”
To be eligible for the program, a member of the household can qualify through a variety of ways. One way is to also qualify for the FCC’s Lifeline program, an older program that helped make communication services like telephone and broadband more affordable.
Household members that have received a federal Pell grant or receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program also may qualify. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, members who have experienced a substantial loss of income or meet eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program can also qualify.
“As we work our way through a pandemic that has upended so much in our day-to-day life, we have been asked to migrate so many of the things we do online,” said Rosenworcel. “From work to healthcare to education, this crisis has made it clear that without an internet connection too many households are locked out of modern life. It’s more apparent than ever that broadband is no longer nice-to-have. It’s need-to-have.”
“No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table,” she added.
Digital Inclusion
Commissioner Geoffrey Starks Says FCC Eyes Emergency Broadband Benefit Program as a Priority Item
February 22, 2021 – Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, on Monday released proposed rules governing the implementing the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.
If adopted by the agency, the program would unleash $3.2 billion of federal initiative for qualifying households to receive discounts on their internet service and provide an opportunity to receive a computer or tablet at a discounted price.
The proposed rules include opening the emergency benefit program to all types of broadband providers, requiring them to provide broadband service to eligible households receiving reimbursements for service and devices. Households are also encouraged to “affirmatively indicate their interest in the program.”
To be eligible for the program, a member of the household can qualify through a variety of ways. One way is to also qualify for the FCC’s Lifeline program, an older program that helped make communication services like telephone and broadband more affordable.
Household members that have received a federal Pell grant or receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program also may qualify. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, members who have experienced a substantial loss of income or meet eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program can also qualify.
“As we work our way through a pandemic that has upended so much in our day-to-day life, we have been asked to migrate so many of the things we do online,” said Rosenworcel. “From work to healthcare to education, this crisis has made it clear that without an internet connection too many households are locked out of modern life. It’s more apparent than ever that broadband is no longer nice-to-have. It’s need-to-have.”
“No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table,” she added.
Digital Inclusion
Biden Administration Should Approach Broadband Considering Adoption and Digital Literacy
February 22, 2021 – Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, on Monday released proposed rules governing the implementing the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.
If adopted by the agency, the program would unleash $3.2 billion of federal initiative for qualifying households to receive discounts on their internet service and provide an opportunity to receive a computer or tablet at a discounted price.
The proposed rules include opening the emergency benefit program to all types of broadband providers, requiring them to provide broadband service to eligible households receiving reimbursements for service and devices. Households are also encouraged to “affirmatively indicate their interest in the program.”
To be eligible for the program, a member of the household can qualify through a variety of ways. One way is to also qualify for the FCC’s Lifeline program, an older program that helped make communication services like telephone and broadband more affordable.
Household members that have received a federal Pell grant or receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program also may qualify. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, members who have experienced a substantial loss of income or meet eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program can also qualify.
“As we work our way through a pandemic that has upended so much in our day-to-day life, we have been asked to migrate so many of the things we do online,” said Rosenworcel. “From work to healthcare to education, this crisis has made it clear that without an internet connection too many households are locked out of modern life. It’s more apparent than ever that broadband is no longer nice-to-have. It’s need-to-have.”
“No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table,” she added.
Recent
- Conflicting Arguments on Internet Censorship at Research Session on Free Speech and Societal Harmony
- Federal Communications Commission Releases Proposed Rules Regarding Emergency Broadband Benefit
- Pandemic’s Focus on Wi-Fi Bottlenecks Lights a Fire Under Next-Generation Wireless in Homes
- Emergency Internet Subsidy Will Aide in Closing Digital Gap in Black Communities
- Anti-Muni Broadband Bill Introduced, Boost Act From Michigan, LTD Responds to Rural Broadband Critics
- Pressed by House Committee on Buy-Side Restrictions, Robinhood CEO Says, ‘Look, I’m Sorry!’
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
Section 2303 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
Artificial Intelligence1 month ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
5G3 months ago
5G Stands to Impact Industry Before Consumers, Says Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
Fiber2 months ago
Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Event Series on ‘Tools for Broadband Deployment’ on Enhancing Rural America