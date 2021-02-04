February 4, 2021 -With Elon Musk’s SpaceX working on low earth orbit satellites and launching 60 Starlink satellites in a single batch early Thursday morning, prompting continuing discussions about the effectiveness of these low earth orbit investments in improving rural broadband in the United States.

Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute, a non-profit public organization focusing on space, is one resource for information on how low earth orbit satellites work – or don’t work – for broadband.

Geosynchronous satellites are the more common type. They are used at a distance of 36,000 kilometers from earth.

But one key drawback to geosynchronous satellites is latency in services, which delays responses, video conferences and phone calls.

Latency kills the effectiveness of many types of communication, said Lamar Owen, Chief Technologist of PARI.

Low earth orbit satellites were designed to solve these issues, as they orbit the earth at about 1,000 kilometers above the earth. Instead of being stationary relative to the earth, they “move around.” This addresses latency, providing a key advantage against geosynchronous satellites

And they are capable of being seen from earth.

For the user receiving satellite services, possible advantages include no wires attached to households, poles or underground. Futher, there is no need for a central office with power: Merely a satellite terminal, allowing very remote locations to receive an internet connection.

Video streaming and other mass-market applications are reported to function well with LEO service, said Owen. Further research is necessary to study applications in companies and businesses with a high need of connections owing to asymmetric bandwidth.

For a system of low earth orbit satellites to work properly, critical mass with many satellites is required.

Some disadvantages are the signals that are constantly changing connection from satellite to satellite, with durations of 10 minutes each. The satellite moves and reflects sunlight suffers from rain and snow affect infrequencies being used.