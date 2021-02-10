Connect with us

Digital Inclusion

Representative Pallone Says Committee Charging Through With Broadband Goals

Benjamin Kahn

Published

20 mins ago

on

Screenshot from the webinar

February 10, 2021— Congressman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said the committee he heads will be focusing on broadband expansion, affordability and adoption.

He said that his committee will focus on three primary goals: universal broadband, particularly insofar that inner-city and rural communities are concerned; affordable broadband for communities; and “broadband adoption.”

On the adoption point, he noted that even if a community has access to broadband and the service is affordable, none of it matters if consumers do not possess devices that can take advantage of the connection or do not know how to use them.

The chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Pallone was reflecting on the 25-year anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and how the pandemic has put into focus on the act has laid the groundwork to address modern problems.

“It paved the way for high-speed broadband networks that are so vital today, and then it also created the E-Rate program,” which provides subsidized internet to public schools and libraries.

Pallone added the COVID-19 Pandemic has made it clear that broadband can no longer be considered a luxury.

Chip Pickering and Chairman Frank Pallone

“What I hear most about are kids that are locked out because they don’t have access to the internet.” Pallone said that most schools around the country only holding virtual classes and that this is not likely to change anytime soon, “It’s bad. You’ll see kids in the parking lot using the public Wi-Fi.”

Pallone hopes to that his committee can use upcoming economic stimulus bills to achieve some of these goals.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5G

FCC Should Prioritize Affordability and Digital Literacy with Emergency Broadband Funds

Derek Shumway

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 29, 2021

By

Screenshot of Angela Siefer, Executive Director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance

February 10, 2021— Congressman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said the committee he heads will be focusing on broadband expansion, affordability and adoption.

He said that his committee will focus on three primary goals: universal broadband, particularly insofar that inner-city and rural communities are concerned; affordable broadband for communities; and “broadband adoption.”

On the adoption point, he noted that even if a community has access to broadband and the service is affordable, none of it matters if consumers do not possess devices that can take advantage of the connection or do not know how to use them.

The chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Pallone was reflecting on the 25-year anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and how the pandemic has put into focus on the act has laid the groundwork to address modern problems.

“It paved the way for high-speed broadband networks that are so vital today, and then it also created the E-Rate program,” which provides subsidized internet to public schools and libraries.

Pallone added the COVID-19 Pandemic has made it clear that broadband can no longer be considered a luxury.

Chip Pickering and Chairman Frank Pallone

“What I hear most about are kids that are locked out because they don’t have access to the internet.” Pallone said that most schools around the country only holding virtual classes and that this is not likely to change anytime soon, “It’s bad. You’ll see kids in the parking lot using the public Wi-Fi.”

Pallone hopes to that his committee can use upcoming economic stimulus bills to achieve some of these goals.

Continue Reading

Digital Inclusion

Removing Roadblocks on Bridge Over Digital Divide: Explaining the Affordable, Accessible Internet for All Act

Avatar

Published

1 month ago

on

January 5, 2021

By

Photo of House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., in March 2011, from the office House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office

February 10, 2021— Congressman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said the committee he heads will be focusing on broadband expansion, affordability and adoption.

He said that his committee will focus on three primary goals: universal broadband, particularly insofar that inner-city and rural communities are concerned; affordable broadband for communities; and “broadband adoption.”

On the adoption point, he noted that even if a community has access to broadband and the service is affordable, none of it matters if consumers do not possess devices that can take advantage of the connection or do not know how to use them.

The chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Pallone was reflecting on the 25-year anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and how the pandemic has put into focus on the act has laid the groundwork to address modern problems.

“It paved the way for high-speed broadband networks that are so vital today, and then it also created the E-Rate program,” which provides subsidized internet to public schools and libraries.

Pallone added the COVID-19 Pandemic has made it clear that broadband can no longer be considered a luxury.

Chip Pickering and Chairman Frank Pallone

“What I hear most about are kids that are locked out because they don’t have access to the internet.” Pallone said that most schools around the country only holding virtual classes and that this is not likely to change anytime soon, “It’s bad. You’ll see kids in the parking lot using the public Wi-Fi.”

Pallone hopes to that his committee can use upcoming economic stimulus bills to achieve some of these goals.

Continue Reading

Digital Inclusion

Big Bucks for Broadband in the Balance: Explaining the Affordable, Accessible Internet for All Act

Avatar

Published

2 months ago

on

December 23, 2020

By

Photo of now-Sen. Brian Schatz, one of the sponsors of the Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, from December 2010 by Kyle Nishioka used with permission

February 10, 2021— Congressman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., said the committee he heads will be focusing on broadband expansion, affordability and adoption.

He said that his committee will focus on three primary goals: universal broadband, particularly insofar that inner-city and rural communities are concerned; affordable broadband for communities; and “broadband adoption.”

On the adoption point, he noted that even if a community has access to broadband and the service is affordable, none of it matters if consumers do not possess devices that can take advantage of the connection or do not know how to use them.

The chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Pallone was reflecting on the 25-year anniversary of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and how the pandemic has put into focus on the act has laid the groundwork to address modern problems.

“It paved the way for high-speed broadband networks that are so vital today, and then it also created the E-Rate program,” which provides subsidized internet to public schools and libraries.

Pallone added the COVID-19 Pandemic has made it clear that broadband can no longer be considered a luxury.

Chip Pickering and Chairman Frank Pallone

“What I hear most about are kids that are locked out because they don’t have access to the internet.” Pallone said that most schools around the country only holding virtual classes and that this is not likely to change anytime soon, “It’s bad. You’ll see kids in the parking lot using the public Wi-Fi.”

Pallone hopes to that his committee can use upcoming economic stimulus bills to achieve some of these goals.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Trending