States Commiserate About How They are Plagued by COVID-19, Data Collection Issues

February 4, 2021 – The administration of President Joe Biden has a full plate of state priorities waiting to be worked on, and leaders representing states and the White House on Thursday discussed the pressing need to address COVID-19.

The pandemic has played a significant role in how state governments function, particularly in regard to the need to convene in person.

Police reform has become a major priority, as the use of excessive force and chokeholds has been called into question.

Additionally, questions linger on determining what should constitute a “no knock” warrant or how much immunity police officers should be granted. The questions even impact the type of body-cams worn by police, and the types of data that need to be collected.

Confusion about Census Bureau data collection

Further, confusion and anger linger around the 2020 Census delays, as impacted by the pandemic and by the Trump administration’s efforts to limit the counting of persons who live in the United States but lack citizenship status. These delays may impact state redistricting efforts, which could postpone primaries.

Immigration was also discussed. “Given lack of federal activity, states have moved to their own immigration framework, and we support pathway to citizenship and comprehensive immigration reform,” said Susan Parnas Frederick, senior federal affairs counsel at the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In combatting the pandemic, states need federal funding to improve vaccine funding and to close state revenue gaps for unemployment insurance funds.

On redistricting, 44 states held 5,876 legislative races in 2020.

Only two chambers changed party control. The majority of chambers are Republican: Democrats have not held a majority of seats in legislatures since 2010.

Thus far in state legislatures, 1,946 bills have been introduced in 37 states about election issues.

Mail in and absentee ballot voting was the highest at 447 bills introduced, followed by bills related to voter registration at 313, and 139 related bills on counting ballots, recounts, and audits. Other bills focus on the impact of cybersecurity, disasters, and emergencies on elections. Some were also related to the electoral college and the national popular vote.