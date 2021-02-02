Three Federal Agencies Partner to Promote Cooperation in Radiofrequency Spectrum Innovation

February 2, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission on Monday announced a formal agreement to work with the National Science Foundation, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department, in support the Spectrum Innovation Initiative.

This initiative, launched last year by the National Science Foundation, is an effort to come with increasing demand for access to electromagnetic spectrum.

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the memorandum of agreement was a step toward revitalizing interagency coordination between federal agencies.

“Spectrum is the backbone of America’s wireless leadership, and we applaud NSF’s investments in spectrum research and development,” said Evelyn Remaley, Acting NTIA Administrator.

“Engaging with spectrum experts from the FCC, NTIA, and the NSF on high-impact, cutting-edge research is important to American competitiveness and spectrum sharing.”

“This agreement will provide enhanced access to NTIA and FCC expertise, helping us focus spectrum research and develop a technologically sophisticated workforce at the speed this nation requires to stay at the forefront of innovation,” said Sean L. Jones, NSF Assistant Director for Mathematical and Physical Sciences.

The agreement aims to promote research in spectrum flexibility and agility, working towards near real-time spectrum awareness, and improved spectrum efficiency and effectiveness through secure and autonomous spectrum decision-making. The major outcome sought by the partnership is the establishment of a national center for wireless spectrum research.