Big Tech
Big Tech Not Anticompetitive, But May Require Careful Regulation
March 8, 2021 – Lawmakers should not rush to paint big technology companies as monopolists and should carefully analyze what is worth regulating, according to commentators speaking at a Thursday Law and Economics Center webinar.
The fallacious notion that big tech companies don’t have much competition stems from the perception about how society interacts online, and which may by dictated by a small number of these corporations.
But Adam White, executive director at the C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, said different tech companies are focusing on completely different parts of the human and social experience, thus making it harder to categorize these companies as anticompetitive monopolists.
The debate comes as lawmakers propose reforms to the Section 230 internet liability provision, which currently insulates social media platforms from lawsuits stemming from what their users post.
Genevieve Lakier, assistant professor of law at the University of Chicago Law School, said big tech shouldn’t have to raise competition alarms to be regulated.
Rather, lawmakers should look to how these companies influence behavior, with targeted ads and the push to show people what the technology companies think people would like.
Section 230
Section 230 Reform Requires Citizen Participation, Says Sen. Amy Klobuchar
March 8, 2021 – Lawmakers should not rush to paint big technology companies as monopolists and should carefully analyze what is worth regulating, according to commentators speaking at a Thursday Law and Economics Center webinar.
The fallacious notion that big tech companies don’t have much competition stems from the perception about how society interacts online, and which may by dictated by a small number of these corporations.
But Adam White, executive director at the C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, said different tech companies are focusing on completely different parts of the human and social experience, thus making it harder to categorize these companies as anticompetitive monopolists.
The debate comes as lawmakers propose reforms to the Section 230 internet liability provision, which currently insulates social media platforms from lawsuits stemming from what their users post.
Genevieve Lakier, assistant professor of law at the University of Chicago Law School, said big tech shouldn’t have to raise competition alarms to be regulated.
Rather, lawmakers should look to how these companies influence behavior, with targeted ads and the push to show people what the technology companies think people would like.
Big Tech
Consumers Lack Understanding About Financial Privacy Ramifications of Using Bitcoin, Experts Say
March 8, 2021 – Lawmakers should not rush to paint big technology companies as monopolists and should carefully analyze what is worth regulating, according to commentators speaking at a Thursday Law and Economics Center webinar.
The fallacious notion that big tech companies don’t have much competition stems from the perception about how society interacts online, and which may by dictated by a small number of these corporations.
But Adam White, executive director at the C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, said different tech companies are focusing on completely different parts of the human and social experience, thus making it harder to categorize these companies as anticompetitive monopolists.
The debate comes as lawmakers propose reforms to the Section 230 internet liability provision, which currently insulates social media platforms from lawsuits stemming from what their users post.
Genevieve Lakier, assistant professor of law at the University of Chicago Law School, said big tech shouldn’t have to raise competition alarms to be regulated.
Rather, lawmakers should look to how these companies influence behavior, with targeted ads and the push to show people what the technology companies think people would like.
Antitrust
House Committee Hears of Big Tech’s Alleged Anticompetitive Behavior in New Hearing
March 8, 2021 – Lawmakers should not rush to paint big technology companies as monopolists and should carefully analyze what is worth regulating, according to commentators speaking at a Thursday Law and Economics Center webinar.
The fallacious notion that big tech companies don’t have much competition stems from the perception about how society interacts online, and which may by dictated by a small number of these corporations.
But Adam White, executive director at the C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, said different tech companies are focusing on completely different parts of the human and social experience, thus making it harder to categorize these companies as anticompetitive monopolists.
The debate comes as lawmakers propose reforms to the Section 230 internet liability provision, which currently insulates social media platforms from lawsuits stemming from what their users post.
Genevieve Lakier, assistant professor of law at the University of Chicago Law School, said big tech shouldn’t have to raise competition alarms to be regulated.
Rather, lawmakers should look to how these companies influence behavior, with targeted ads and the push to show people what the technology companies think people would like.
Recent
- Big Tech Not Anticompetitive, But May Require Careful Regulation
- California Tech Fund Wants to Use Public Private Partnerships to Close Digital Divide
- New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
- Industry Experts Fight Over Whether Satellite Tech Should Monopolize 12 GigaHertz Band
- Praise For E-Rate Expansion in COVID Relief, Tim Wu at White House, Film on Telecom Law
- The $3.2 Billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program: What’s In It, How to Get It?
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
Section 2304 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
5G4 months ago
5G Stands to Impact Industry Before Consumers, Says Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
Fiber2 months ago
Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Event Series on ‘Tools for Broadband Deployment’ on Enhancing Rural America