Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – How to Spend Broadband Infrastructure
Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Billions and Billions: How to Spend Broadband Infrastructure”
- Three separate House measures would each spend $80 billion or more on funding broadband. The $100 billion Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, H.R. 1783, would allocate $80 billion for investment in broadband infrastructure, 75 percent of which would go to a national competitive bidding system. The Leading Infrastructure for Tomorrow’s America Act, or LIFT America Act, H.R. 1848, would allocate $94 billion in funds for expanding broadband, $80 billion of which is for increasing broadband access in underserved urban and rural areas. And H.R. 1672 by Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, would provide $79 billion in funding. What’s the best way to spend billions and billions on broadband?
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Financing Broadband Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – State Broadband Authorities
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
Panelists include Dr. Badrul Khan, Dr. Charles Severance, Dr. Lori Williams and Dr. David Weinberger. Moderated by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast.
Recent
- T-Mobile Wins on Infrastructure, Lina Khan FTC Nomination, Open Source Collaboration
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Financing Broadband Infrastructure
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – How to Spend Broadband Infrastructure
- Trevor Wagener: State Regulation of Content Moderation Would Create Enormous Legal Costs for Platforms
- Reverse Auction For Faster Deployment, Pandemic Increased Telecom, Trump’s New Social Platform
- 3 House Bills Would Create New Speed Tiers For Broadband, Dole Out Up to $100 Billion in Funds
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
Fiber3 months ago
Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
-
Rural4 months ago
FCC to Spend $9.3 Billion on 5.2 Million Broadband Locations as Result of Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Auction
-
Cybersecurity2 months ago
Internet of Things Connected Devices Are Inherently Insecure, Say Tech Experts
-
Privacy2 weeks ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say