Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – How to Spend Broadband Infrastructure

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the March 31, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Billions and Billions: How to Spend Broadband Infrastructure”

Three separate House measures would each spend $80 billion or more on funding broadband. The $100 billion Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, H.R. 1783, would allocate $80 billion for investment in broadband infrastructure, 75 percent of which would go to a national competitive bidding system. The Leading Infrastructure for Tomorrow’s America Act, or LIFT America Act, H.R. 1848, would allocate $94 billion in funds for expanding broadband, $80 billion of which is for increasing broadband access in underserved urban and rural areas. And H.R. 1672 by Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, would provide $79 billion in funding. What’s the best way to spend billions and billions on broadband?

Panelists:

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.