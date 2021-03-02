#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – The Emergency Broadband Benefit: How Will the $3.2 Billion Program Work?
Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “The Emergency Broadband Benefit: What’s Included, and How Will the $3.2 Billion Program Work?”
- In record time, on February 25, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission rolled out details behind the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which provides discounts of up to $50 a month for broadband services, or $75 a month for those on tribal lands. How does the $3.2 billion federal initiative work? How will it help those at risk of digital disconnection? In this special breaking Broadband Breakfast Live Online, our panelists will explore the program and how it will make a difference.
Panelists:
- Dr. Reggie Smith III, CEO of the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA)
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Dr. Reggie Smith III currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA). In this current capacity, he provides leadership to the association, members, and partners. The USDLA is a 501(c) 3 non-profit association that promotes the development and application of distance learning for education and training and serves the needs of the distance learning community by providing advocacy, information, networking, and opportunity.
Panelist Resources
- “The Transformational Power of Distance Learning,” Dr. Reggie Smith, TEDx Santa Barbara, December 2, 2020
- Teleconference on New Distance Learning Regulations with Moderators Dr. Reggie Smith III and Dr. Robbie Melton, December 3, 2020
- “The State of Education Technology Post Pandemic,” AVNationTV Connected Webcast with Host David Danto, Guests Cindy Deianni, Esther Loor, Joe Way and Dr. Reggie Smith III, February 25, 2021
