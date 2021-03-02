Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – The Emergency Broadband Benefit: How Will the $3.2 Billion Program Work?

Mala Goodrich

Published

9 hours ago

on

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the March 10, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “The Emergency Broadband Benefit: What’s Included, and How Will the $3.2 Billion Program Work?”

  • In record time, on February 25, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission rolled out details behind the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which provides discounts of up to $50 a month for broadband services, or $75 a month for those on tribal lands. How does the $3.2 billion federal initiative work? How will it help those at risk of digital disconnection? In this special breaking Broadband Breakfast Live Online, our panelists will explore the program and how it will make a difference.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Reggie Smith III, CEO of the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA)
  • Other guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Dr. Reggie Smith III currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA). In this current capacity, he provides leadership to the association, members, and partners. The USDLA is a 501(c) 3 non-profit association that promotes the development and application of distance learning for education and training and serves the needs of the distance learning community by providing advocacy, information, networking, and opportunity.

Panelist Resources

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Mala Goodrich

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 17, 2021

By

Donny Smith, Sandeep Dhingra and Brian Regan

Mala Goodrich

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 9, 2021

By

Broadband Breakfast Staff

Published

2 months ago

on

January 11, 2021

By

