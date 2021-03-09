Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Redefining Broadband's Speed Limit

Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 12 Noon ET — "Redefining Broadband's Speed Limit"

  • When "broadband" was first defined by the Federal Communications Commission in 1996, it measured at least 200 kilobits per second (Kbps) in either direction. In 2010, the agency revised the definition to be at least 4 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 1 Mbps upload. Five years later, the agency upped the standard to 25 Mbps down and 3 Mbps up. That definition is already showing its age. Further, other states and federal agencies have other definitions. Is it time for a new broadband speed limit?

  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – State Broadband Authorities

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Education

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – The Emergency Broadband Benefit: How Will the $3.2 Billion Program Work?

Panelists include Dr. Reggie Smith III of USDLA, Marijke Visser of ALA, Brian Hurley of ACA Connects and Jodie Griffin, Deputy Division Chief in the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau at the FCC. Moderated by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
