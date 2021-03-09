#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Education
Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Redefining Broadband’s Speed Limit”
- It was one year ago this month that our nation shut down because of the coronavirus. Broadband Breakfast Live Online launched on March 13, 2020, as a way to connect people about the solutions that broadband could provide to the trials raised by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first episode was on “Broadband, the Coronavirus and Education,” and in this session, we’ll check in with experts on the state of online education – one year in.
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – State Broadband Authorities
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Redefining Broadband’s Speed Limit
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – The Emergency Broadband Benefit: How Will the $3.2 Billion Program Work?
Panelists include Dr. Reggie Smith III of USDLA, Marijke Visser of ALA, Brian Hurley of ACA Connects and Jodie Griffin, Deputy Division Chief in the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau at the FCC. Moderated by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
