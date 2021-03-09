Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education

Dr. Badrul Khan coined the phrase Web-based instruction with his 1997 best-selling Web-Based Instruction book which paved the way for the new field of e-learning, Recognized as the founder of modern e-learning by 2014 NATO e-Learning Forum, he was inducted into the United States Distance Learning Association Hall of Fame. He has authored or contributed to fifteen books and over 100 manuscripts in e-learning, his Managing E-learning book has been translated into 23 languages including Bangla. He is the host of KDW TV show on FOX 5 PLUS Washington, DC. and is the founder of GyanBahan.com, a micro-learning based Knowledge Carrier Platform.

Dr. Charles Severance is a Clinical Professor and teaches in the School of Information at the University of Michigan. He teaches over popular Massively Open Online Courses (MOOCs) including Python for Everybody – the most popular online programming course in the world on the Coursera, edX, and FutureLearn platforms. He is also a long-time advocate of open source educational technology and open educational resources to empower teachers. Previously he was the Executive Director of the Sakai Foundation and the Chief Architect of the Sakai Project. Dr. Severance has written several books including “Using the Google App Engine”, “Python for Informatics”, “High Performance Computing”, and “Sakai: Free as in Freedom”.

Dr. Lori Williams is president and CEO of NC-SARA and has over 25 years’ experience in education. Prior to this role, she served as vice president at the WASC Senior College and University Commission. Dr. Williams has spoken at national and international conferences about adult and online learning, and served as professor, thesis advisor, and mentor. She holds a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Education Leadership from Union Institute & University, an M.A. in Applied Linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from Saint Michael’s College, and a B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University.