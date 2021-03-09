#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
Panelists include Dr. Badrul Khan, Dr. Charles Severance, Dr. Lori Williams and Dr. David Weinberger. Moderated by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast.
Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “The State of Online Higher Education”
- It was one year ago this month that our nation shut down because of the coronavirus. Broadband Breakfast Live Online launched on March 13, 2020, as a way to connect people about the solutions that broadband could provide to the trials raised by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first episode was on “Broadband, the Coronavirus and Education,” and in this session, we’ll check in with experts on the state of online higher education – one year in.
Panelists:
- Dr. Badrul Khan, Author and E-Learning & Instructional Design Professional
- Dr. Charles Severance, Clinical Professor of Information, University of Michigan School of Information
- Dr. Lori Williams, President and CEO of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA)
- Dr. David Weinberger, Author and Senior Researcher at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Dr. Badrul Khan coined the phrase Web-based instruction with his 1997 best-selling Web-Based Instruction book which paved the way for the new field of e-learning, Recognized as the founder of modern e-learning by 2014 NATO e-Learning Forum, he was inducted into the United States Distance Learning Association Hall of Fame. He has authored or contributed to fifteen books and over 100 manuscripts in e-learning, his Managing E-learning book has been translated into 23 languages including Bangla. He is the host of KDW TV show on FOX 5 PLUS Washington, DC. and is the founder of GyanBahan.com, a micro-learning based Knowledge Carrier Platform.
Dr. Charles Severance is a Clinical Professor and teaches in the School of Information at the University of Michigan. He teaches over popular Massively Open Online Courses (MOOCs) including Python for Everybody – the most popular online programming course in the world on the Coursera, edX, and FutureLearn platforms. He is also a long-time advocate of open source educational technology and open educational resources to empower teachers. Previously he was the Executive Director of the Sakai Foundation and the Chief Architect of the Sakai Project. Dr. Severance has written several books including “Using the Google App Engine”, “Python for Informatics”, “High Performance Computing”, and “Sakai: Free as in Freedom”.
Dr. Lori Williams is president and CEO of NC-SARA and has over 25 years’ experience in education. Prior to this role, she served as vice president at the WASC Senior College and University Commission. Dr. Williams has spoken at national and international conferences about adult and online learning, and served as professor, thesis advisor, and mentor. She holds a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Education Leadership from Union Institute & University, an M.A. in Applied Linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages from Saint Michael’s College, and a B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University.
Panelist Resources
- E-Learning Remote Learning Framework and Models, Badrul Khan, badrulkhan.com
