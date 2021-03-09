Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – State Broadband Authorities

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the March 31, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “State Broadband Authorities

  • Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, the U.S. Department of Commerce created the State Broadband Initiative. The partnership between state government officials, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Federal Communications Commission included an important component for state officials in broadband mapping. But State Broadband Initiatives did much more: They coordinated infrastructure investments, facilitated training and grants for digital literacy and digital inclusion, and helped raise consumer awareness about broadband. What’s the next chapter for state broadband authorities?

Panelists:

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelists include Dr. Reggie Smith III of USDLA, Marijke Visser of ALA, Brian Hurley of ACA Connects and Jodie Griffin, Deputy Division Chief in the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau at the FCC. Moderated by Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
