Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – State Broadband Authorities

Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “State Broadband Authorities“

Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, the U.S. Department of Commerce created the State Broadband Initiative. The partnership between state government officials, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Federal Communications Commission included an important component for state officials in broadband mapping. But State Broadband Initiatives did much more: They coordinated infrastructure investments, facilitated training and grants for digital literacy and digital inclusion, and helped raise consumer awareness about broadband. What’s the next chapter for state broadband authorities?

Panelists:

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

