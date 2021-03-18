Broadband's Impact
House Commerce Committee Aligned on Telecom, Mapping and Supply Chain Security, Says Ranking Member
March 18, 2021 – House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Washington, said Wednesday that the committee was among the most bipartisan on issues including telecom.
Rodgers, who was speaking at the Internet Innovation Alliance with co-chair Bruce Mehlman, said that her Republican colleagues have put forth 28 solutions that would remove regulatory barriers and streamline broadband processes yet demonstrate funding is being spent wisely. She called on the government to ensure cost-effective ways to spend federal dollars.
She said the committee’s priority must be on accurate broadband mapping. That requires funding for more granular data. She also argued for national security against China, including on solar and wind energy products.
Rodgers also said she was excited about low-earth orbit satellites and the potential future they bring in connecting parts of the country with internet that have been “economically unfeasible in the past.”
Asked of her thoughts on virtual learning from home, especially how her 14-year old son with down syndrome is faring, Rodgers said she was completely in favor of reopening schools safely because not all parents have the means to provide optimal learning spaces at home.
Calling herself a working mother who could afford to provide an assistant to help her son through his school day, Rodgers said it was not the best way to learn when compared to in-person schooling.
This came after she said the country has the best networks and “some of the fastest speeds at the lowest prices in the world for internet service.”
Broadband's Impact
Broadband Breakfast Panelists Wrestle With the Speed Definition of High-Speed Broadband
Broadband's Impact
Report Finds Some Visible Minorities Left Out of Internet Access At Public Libraries
Digital Inclusion
California Tech Fund Wants to Use Public Private Partnerships to Close Digital Divide
Recent
