Broadband Roundup
INCOMPAS Adds Directors, Colorado Floats $600 Internet Subsidy, Microsoft Holograms Meetings
March 3, 2021 – The internet and competitive networks association, INCOMPAS, announced Tuesday that Ken Williams, CEO of Allied Telecom Group, and Brandon Reed, government relations at Zayo, have joined the association as members of its board of directors.
INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering praised Allied and Zayo for “being at the forefront of competitive communications, building the broadband networks, and providing the cutting edge services that fuel greater competition and innovation in the market.”
Colorado bill would subsidize home internet at $600 annually
Colorado is considering a new bill that would expand broadband service in the state by providing a $600 subsidy per year to households with students.
Eligible Colorado households that could apply for the $600 reimbursement, under Senate Bill 21-060, are those with children enrolled in grades K-12 who receive free or reduced-price lunch through a school’s lunch program. It also includes those whose income that does not exceed higher than the federal poverty level or 30% of the area median income.
The subsidy would be administered by the broadband deployment board.
The bill also amends the definition of “broadband network” by increasing download and upload speed requirements, and considers underserved download speeds of 10 megabits per second. The federal minimum for programs like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is 25 megabits per second.
The proposal is in addition to the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which will provide up to a $50 discount per month towards broadband service and up to $75 per month for households on Tribal lands. Eligible households under the emergency benefit program can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute money towards the purchase price.
Microsoft Mesh aims to bring holographic virtual meetings
Microsoft is developing a technology that would allow virtual meeting participants to become holograms to simulate real-world gatherings.
Microsoft Mesh, which is powered by the company’s Azure cloud services, may soon be on all devices, including smartphones and virtual reality headsets.
Greg Sullivan, Microsoft’s head of mixed reality, detailed the company’s vision for the future of virtual collaboration with tech publication Engadget.
Microsoft used its keynote in the 2021 Ignite conference to show off Mesh, and dubbed it as “holoportation.”
Broadband Roundup
Investment for Lit Communities’ Fiber Networks, Clubhouse Hack, Senate Broadband Letter, WISPA
March 3, 2021 – The internet and competitive networks association, INCOMPAS, announced Tuesday that Ken Williams, CEO of Allied Telecom Group, and Brandon Reed, government relations at Zayo, have joined the association as members of its board of directors.
INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering praised Allied and Zayo for “being at the forefront of competitive communications, building the broadband networks, and providing the cutting edge services that fuel greater competition and innovation in the market.”
Colorado bill would subsidize home internet at $600 annually
Colorado is considering a new bill that would expand broadband service in the state by providing a $600 subsidy per year to households with students.
Eligible Colorado households that could apply for the $600 reimbursement, under Senate Bill 21-060, are those with children enrolled in grades K-12 who receive free or reduced-price lunch through a school’s lunch program. It also includes those whose income that does not exceed higher than the federal poverty level or 30% of the area median income.
The subsidy would be administered by the broadband deployment board.
The bill also amends the definition of “broadband network” by increasing download and upload speed requirements, and considers underserved download speeds of 10 megabits per second. The federal minimum for programs like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is 25 megabits per second.
The proposal is in addition to the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which will provide up to a $50 discount per month towards broadband service and up to $75 per month for households on Tribal lands. Eligible households under the emergency benefit program can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute money towards the purchase price.
Microsoft Mesh aims to bring holographic virtual meetings
Microsoft is developing a technology that would allow virtual meeting participants to become holograms to simulate real-world gatherings.
Microsoft Mesh, which is powered by the company’s Azure cloud services, may soon be on all devices, including smartphones and virtual reality headsets.
Greg Sullivan, Microsoft’s head of mixed reality, detailed the company’s vision for the future of virtual collaboration with tech publication Engadget.
Microsoft used its keynote in the 2021 Ignite conference to show off Mesh, and dubbed it as “holoportation.”
Broadband Roundup
More Emergency Broadband Funding for Homes, Pandemic and Privacy, Facebook and Australian News
March 3, 2021 – The internet and competitive networks association, INCOMPAS, announced Tuesday that Ken Williams, CEO of Allied Telecom Group, and Brandon Reed, government relations at Zayo, have joined the association as members of its board of directors.
INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering praised Allied and Zayo for “being at the forefront of competitive communications, building the broadband networks, and providing the cutting edge services that fuel greater competition and innovation in the market.”
Colorado bill would subsidize home internet at $600 annually
Colorado is considering a new bill that would expand broadband service in the state by providing a $600 subsidy per year to households with students.
Eligible Colorado households that could apply for the $600 reimbursement, under Senate Bill 21-060, are those with children enrolled in grades K-12 who receive free or reduced-price lunch through a school’s lunch program. It also includes those whose income that does not exceed higher than the federal poverty level or 30% of the area median income.
The subsidy would be administered by the broadband deployment board.
The bill also amends the definition of “broadband network” by increasing download and upload speed requirements, and considers underserved download speeds of 10 megabits per second. The federal minimum for programs like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is 25 megabits per second.
The proposal is in addition to the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which will provide up to a $50 discount per month towards broadband service and up to $75 per month for households on Tribal lands. Eligible households under the emergency benefit program can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute money towards the purchase price.
Microsoft Mesh aims to bring holographic virtual meetings
Microsoft is developing a technology that would allow virtual meeting participants to become holograms to simulate real-world gatherings.
Microsoft Mesh, which is powered by the company’s Azure cloud services, may soon be on all devices, including smartphones and virtual reality headsets.
Greg Sullivan, Microsoft’s head of mixed reality, detailed the company’s vision for the future of virtual collaboration with tech publication Engadget.
Microsoft used its keynote in the 2021 Ignite conference to show off Mesh, and dubbed it as “holoportation.”
Broadband Roundup
Rural Broadband Bill, Semiconductor Letter to White House, FCC March Meeting Agenda
March 3, 2021 – The internet and competitive networks association, INCOMPAS, announced Tuesday that Ken Williams, CEO of Allied Telecom Group, and Brandon Reed, government relations at Zayo, have joined the association as members of its board of directors.
INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering praised Allied and Zayo for “being at the forefront of competitive communications, building the broadband networks, and providing the cutting edge services that fuel greater competition and innovation in the market.”
Colorado bill would subsidize home internet at $600 annually
Colorado is considering a new bill that would expand broadband service in the state by providing a $600 subsidy per year to households with students.
Eligible Colorado households that could apply for the $600 reimbursement, under Senate Bill 21-060, are those with children enrolled in grades K-12 who receive free or reduced-price lunch through a school’s lunch program. It also includes those whose income that does not exceed higher than the federal poverty level or 30% of the area median income.
The subsidy would be administered by the broadband deployment board.
The bill also amends the definition of “broadband network” by increasing download and upload speed requirements, and considers underserved download speeds of 10 megabits per second. The federal minimum for programs like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is 25 megabits per second.
The proposal is in addition to the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which will provide up to a $50 discount per month towards broadband service and up to $75 per month for households on Tribal lands. Eligible households under the emergency benefit program can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute money towards the purchase price.
Microsoft Mesh aims to bring holographic virtual meetings
Microsoft is developing a technology that would allow virtual meeting participants to become holograms to simulate real-world gatherings.
Microsoft Mesh, which is powered by the company’s Azure cloud services, may soon be on all devices, including smartphones and virtual reality headsets.
Greg Sullivan, Microsoft’s head of mixed reality, detailed the company’s vision for the future of virtual collaboration with tech publication Engadget.
Microsoft used its keynote in the 2021 Ignite conference to show off Mesh, and dubbed it as “holoportation.”
Recent
- INCOMPAS Adds Directors, Colorado Floats $600 Internet Subsidy, Microsoft Holograms Meetings
- WISPA Responds To Claims Wireless Providers Have Not Demonstrated Gigabit Capabilities
- Tilson CEO Says States Should Determine Where to Deploy Federal Broadband Funds
- Consumers Lack Understanding About Financial Privacy Ramifications of Using Bitcoin, Experts Say
- House Committee Hears of Big Tech’s Alleged Anticompetitive Behavior in New Hearing
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – The Emergency Broadband Benefit: How Will the $3.2 Billion Program Work?
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
Section 2304 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
5G4 months ago
5G Stands to Impact Industry Before Consumers, Says Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
Fiber2 months ago
Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Event Series on ‘Tools for Broadband Deployment’ on Enhancing Rural America