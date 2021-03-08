Industry Experts Fight Over Whether Satellite Tech Should Monopolize 12 GigaHertz Band

March 8, 2021—Experts are divided about how the 12 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum should be utilized in the wake of the historic C Band auction, which would primarily be used by satellite technologies.

Representatives from some of the largest wireless providers quarreled in a lively exchange on March 4 as part of a panel hosted by the Federal Communications Bar Association. While panelists agreed that the 12 GHz band was an invaluable resource, that was about all they could agree on.

The crux of the debate is whether satellite technologies in low-earth orbit require all of the 12 GHz band, or whether there is room for sharing the frequencies.

Noah Campbell, the CEO of RS Access, LLC, said he believes companies like Amazon and SpaceX that utilize non-geostationary satellites – which hover closer to the earth’s service – have a serious role to play in bridging the digital divide.

But he also argued that other services, including mobile and video, require access to the band, and that satellite services should be able to find spectrum for their services in other bands.

Ruth Pritchard-Kelly, senior advisor to for WorldVu Satellites Limited, testily said Campbell “could do with a little history,” and asked him if he had ever worked on a satellite before. Campbell responded that while he had not, his company has engineers who had.

In arguing for satellite exclusivity of the 12 GHz spectrum, Pritchard-Kelly said satellites in orbit cannot simply switch from Ku frequencies to Ka frequencies. She explained that some satellites are designed to remain in orbit for upwards of a decade, and that it is not easy to simply switch bands.

She said arguing that not all the Ku band is being used is like saying, “I’m not using all nine pints of blood in my body—actually the satellites need all 500 megahertz.” She said that is what her company is licensed for, and that is how they have coordinated their satellites to operate.

When Campbell stated that it seemed like Pritchard-Kelly was worked up about the issue, Pritchard-Kelly declared, “I am paid to be worked up about it.”

Pritchard-Kelly said that even though finding and securing bandwidth is an ongoing issue, she is hopeful “the engineers work it out.” She conceded that sharing would only be possible if the engineers are able to find a way to do so without compromising mobility.

Campbell said he would appreciate coordination between their two companies to solve the problem.

“Have your engineers call our engineers—we’re happy to have this discussion with you.”