Invest In Local Communities, Center on Rural Innovation Urges Telecom Companies
March 11, 2021 – The Center on Rural Innovation is recommending telecom companies engage with local communities and invest in hyper-local programs.
Speaking at the second general session of the National Rural Broadband Association last month, Matt Dunne, executive director at the Center on Rural Innovation, said broadband players can power digital economies by investing in shared office spaces and accelerator programs like that of Springfield, Vermont’s.
He said providing in-kind bandwidth and Wi-Fi routers would go to supporting the local community.
He advocated for promoting tech culture initiatives for customers and encouraged broadband players to have a bigger role in being involved in the community as a friendly player.
Springfield has partnered with Black River Innovation Campus to build a digital entrepreneurship program and campus powered by 10 gigabit per second (Gbps) speed broadband.
Catered to the Vermont lifestyle, Black River offers programs and certificates that teach about remote work, local workforce development, and youth coding clubs and camps.
In addition to promoting digital workforce resources and culture building, Black River has produced two startups which the Center on Rural Innovation Fund has made investments in since its beginning.
FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel, Advocacy Groups Applaud Congress Passing Stimulus Bill With Broadband
The $3.2 Billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program: What’s In It, How to Get It?
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
