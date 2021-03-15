Lifeline
Strong Demand for Emergency Broadband Benefit Means All Funds Will Be Spent
March 15, 2021 – Demand for the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program of is likely to strong, said Jodie Griffin, deputy division chief in the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau at, said during Wednesday’s Broadband Breakfast Live event.
Griffin said she saw the program’s funds being spent in one of two ways: First, by six months after the Secretary of Health and Human Services declares the COVID-19 pandemic over. Alternatively, when all $3.2 billion of the funds appropriated by Congress have been spent. Griffin said she saw the latter reason being the likely path of the program’s future.
The program’s outreach to all broadband providers — who will receive a reimbursement for providing $50 and $75 subsidies and a one-time discount of up to $100 for the purchase of a device – was praised by Griffin and other panel experts during the Broadband Breakfast Live Online event.
Brian Hurley, vice president of regulatory affairs at America’s Communications Association, said Congress made a wise decision in allowing all providers to participate, including providers that don’t carry telecommunications carrier status, so that the funds reach the largest number of Americans.
The FCC adopted rules for the program in late February and plans to launch the program 60 days after that, which lands somewhere in late April.
The EBB is a continuation and replenishment of funds at a higher level of support than has traditionally been available through the Lifeline program.
On February 24, the FCC released a waiver that would allow additional time for low-income consumers to continue having access to needed communications services for telemedicine, telework, and online learning during the ongoing COVID-10 health emergency. It is important to note that the existing waiver for subscriber usage requirements will only be extended through May 1, 2021.
Providers accessing the Universal Service Administrative Company’s National Lifeline Accountability Database can now reference the recertification reports in NLAD for the latest information on their subscribers’ recertification status. The NLAD database “allows service providers to check on a real-time, nationwide basis whether a consumer is already receiving a Lifeline Program-supported service,” according to USAC.
Also speaking at the event were Marijke Visser, senior policy advocate at the American Library Association, and Reggie Smith, CEO of the United States Distance Learning Association. Visser said universal access to affordable broadband is as essential as electricity. Smith said that addressing the digital divide has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that USDLA aimed to provide the tools to help overcome that gap.
Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “The Emergency Broadband Benefit: What’s Included, and How Will the $3.2 Billion Program Work?”
- In record time, on February 25, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission rolled out details behind the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which provides discounts of up to $50 a month for broadband services, or $75 a month for those on tribal lands. How does the $3.2 billion federal initiative work? How will it help those at risk of digital disconnection? In this special breaking Broadband Breakfast Live Online, our panelists will explore the program and how it will make a difference.
Panelists:
- Dr. Reggie Smith III, CEO of the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA)
- Marijke Visser, Senior Policy Advocate at the American Library Association (ALA)
- Brian Hurley, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, America’s Communications Association (ACA Connects)
- Jodie Griffin, Deputy Division Chief of the Telecommunications Access Policy Division, Wireline Competition Bureau at the FCC
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Dr. Reggie Smith III currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA). In this current capacity, he provides leadership to the association, members, and partners. The USDLA is a 501(c) 3 non-profit association that promotes the development and application of distance learning for education and training and serves the needs of the distance learning community by providing advocacy, information, networking, and opportunity.
Marijke Visser is Senior Policy Advocate at the American Library Association’s Public Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C. Her portfolio includes issues related to youth and technology as well as telecommunications policy and equitable access to information. Her advocacy raises federal decision-makers’ awareness of the role of libraries in education, employment and entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and individual empowerment. She leads ALA’s work on the federal E-rate program which ensures public libraries have access to high-capacity broadband. Most recently Ms. Vissir has lead two initiatives for preparing the workforce and supporting small businesses through libraries with a focus on equity of opportunity.
Brian Hurley serves as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for ACA Connects — America’s Communications Association (ACA Connects). Before joining ACA Connects in 2018, he served as Special Counsel in the Competition Policy Division of the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from DePauw University and Juris Doctor degree from Duke University.
Jodie Griffin is a Deputy Division Chief in the Telecommunications Access Policy Division in the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau, where she leads the Lifeline and Emergency Broadband Benefit Program teams. Prior to joining the FCC, Jodie was a Senior Staff Attorney for Public Knowledge, where she advocated for consumers on telecommunications and copyright issues.
Panelist Resources
- “The Transformational Power of Distance Learning,” Dr. Reggie Smith, TEDx Santa Barbara, December 2, 2020
- Teleconference on New Distance Learning Regulations with Moderators Dr. Reggie Smith III and Dr. Robbie Melton, December 3, 2020
- “The State of Education Technology Post Pandemic,” AVNationTV Connected Webcast with Host David Danto, Guests Cindy Deianni, Esther Loor, Joe Way and Dr. Reggie Smith III, February 25, 2021
- See “The $3.2 Billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program: What’s In It, How to Get It?” Broadband Breakfast, March 5, 2021
- The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, Information for Consumers, Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, FCC
- The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, Information for Providers, Wireline Competition Bureau, FCC
- “Libraries Connect Communities: COVID-19, Internet Access, and Libraries,” American Library Association
- “A Broadband Imperative: Equitable Opportunity for Tribal Communities through Libraries,” American Library Association, September 2018
- “Digital Empowerment and America’s Libraries,” American Library Association, January 2017
