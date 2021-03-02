Infrastructure
Tilson CEO Says States Should Determine Where to Deploy Federal Broadband Funds
March 2, 2021 – Federal block grants are an effective way of deploying broadband quickly, and the federal government needs to hear local stories to understand that, said the CEO of network builder Tilson.
Joshua Broder said at an Incompas event on February 9 that the historic debate about whether federal agencies or states should handle money from Washington should be clear: States understand their issues better and can deploy broadband quicker if given the block grants from the capital.
The CARES Act has provided a number of examples of that, Broder said. The program allows funding for states to quickly deploy broadband in response to the pandemic. The Tilson company, which was a recipient of a block grant, has worked with state governments receiving federal block grants and helped build networks for the grant recipients.
Broder said Tilson enjoyed expedited builds thanks to its partnership with cooperatives and believes everyone can advocate for better broadband wherever they live. One way to raise support, he said, is for beneficiaries to share their experiences.
Cities take advantage of block grants
Broder cited Tucson, Arizona, which is using $4 million in federal CARES Act grant money to fund the Community Wireless Program to help close the digital divide.
The Arizona Daily Star reported Census data showing that 10,798 households in the city do not have access to the internet. Through the broadband deployment program, 5,000 routers will be distributed to those who need it most and who have experienced hardship due to the pandemic. Thanks to this federal block grant, many families will be able to have the means to support their children’s online schooling, he said.
The State of Vermont has also benefitted from federal block grants, Broder noted. A press release from the Vermont Department of Public Service said, “The Department of Public Service issued $3.9 million in grant awards to Internet Service Providers to serve over 5,800 eligible locations with broadband connections in response to COVID-19.”
Conveying the importance of broadband to government leaders is a serious challenge that can be overcome, Broder added. “Tell stories about how broadband works and why it’s needed,” Broder said.
“We need to unleash creativity at the state level and let states map themselves where there are underserved areas. Federally funded but state implemented federal block grants are what we need.”
Broder added, however, that affordability is still an issue, which can be alleviated using more federal funds.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Broadband Breakfast Interview with BroadbandNow about Lower Costs and Lower Latency
March 2, 2021 – Federal block grants are an effective way of deploying broadband quickly, and the federal government needs to hear local stories to understand that, said the CEO of network builder Tilson.
Joshua Broder said at an Incompas event on February 9 that the historic debate about whether federal agencies or states should handle money from Washington should be clear: States understand their issues better and can deploy broadband quicker if given the block grants from the capital.
The CARES Act has provided a number of examples of that, Broder said. The program allows funding for states to quickly deploy broadband in response to the pandemic. The Tilson company, which was a recipient of a block grant, has worked with state governments receiving federal block grants and helped build networks for the grant recipients.
Broder said Tilson enjoyed expedited builds thanks to its partnership with cooperatives and believes everyone can advocate for better broadband wherever they live. One way to raise support, he said, is for beneficiaries to share their experiences.
Cities take advantage of block grants
Broder cited Tucson, Arizona, which is using $4 million in federal CARES Act grant money to fund the Community Wireless Program to help close the digital divide.
The Arizona Daily Star reported Census data showing that 10,798 households in the city do not have access to the internet. Through the broadband deployment program, 5,000 routers will be distributed to those who need it most and who have experienced hardship due to the pandemic. Thanks to this federal block grant, many families will be able to have the means to support their children’s online schooling, he said.
The State of Vermont has also benefitted from federal block grants, Broder noted. A press release from the Vermont Department of Public Service said, “The Department of Public Service issued $3.9 million in grant awards to Internet Service Providers to serve over 5,800 eligible locations with broadband connections in response to COVID-19.”
Conveying the importance of broadband to government leaders is a serious challenge that can be overcome, Broder added. “Tell stories about how broadband works and why it’s needed,” Broder said.
“We need to unleash creativity at the state level and let states map themselves where there are underserved areas. Federally funded but state implemented federal block grants are what we need.”
Broder added, however, that affordability is still an issue, which can be alleviated using more federal funds.
Rural
Smaller Carriers Serving Rural Communities Need Customer Service to Stand Out
March 2, 2021 – Federal block grants are an effective way of deploying broadband quickly, and the federal government needs to hear local stories to understand that, said the CEO of network builder Tilson.
Joshua Broder said at an Incompas event on February 9 that the historic debate about whether federal agencies or states should handle money from Washington should be clear: States understand their issues better and can deploy broadband quicker if given the block grants from the capital.
The CARES Act has provided a number of examples of that, Broder said. The program allows funding for states to quickly deploy broadband in response to the pandemic. The Tilson company, which was a recipient of a block grant, has worked with state governments receiving federal block grants and helped build networks for the grant recipients.
Broder said Tilson enjoyed expedited builds thanks to its partnership with cooperatives and believes everyone can advocate for better broadband wherever they live. One way to raise support, he said, is for beneficiaries to share their experiences.
Cities take advantage of block grants
Broder cited Tucson, Arizona, which is using $4 million in federal CARES Act grant money to fund the Community Wireless Program to help close the digital divide.
The Arizona Daily Star reported Census data showing that 10,798 households in the city do not have access to the internet. Through the broadband deployment program, 5,000 routers will be distributed to those who need it most and who have experienced hardship due to the pandemic. Thanks to this federal block grant, many families will be able to have the means to support their children’s online schooling, he said.
The State of Vermont has also benefitted from federal block grants, Broder noted. A press release from the Vermont Department of Public Service said, “The Department of Public Service issued $3.9 million in grant awards to Internet Service Providers to serve over 5,800 eligible locations with broadband connections in response to COVID-19.”
Conveying the importance of broadband to government leaders is a serious challenge that can be overcome, Broder added. “Tell stories about how broadband works and why it’s needed,” Broder said.
“We need to unleash creativity at the state level and let states map themselves where there are underserved areas. Federally funded but state implemented federal block grants are what we need.”
Broder added, however, that affordability is still an issue, which can be alleviated using more federal funds.
Wireless
Wireless Infrastructure Advocates Urge Municipalities to Work Collaboratively on 5G Facilities
March 2, 2021 – Federal block grants are an effective way of deploying broadband quickly, and the federal government needs to hear local stories to understand that, said the CEO of network builder Tilson.
Joshua Broder said at an Incompas event on February 9 that the historic debate about whether federal agencies or states should handle money from Washington should be clear: States understand their issues better and can deploy broadband quicker if given the block grants from the capital.
The CARES Act has provided a number of examples of that, Broder said. The program allows funding for states to quickly deploy broadband in response to the pandemic. The Tilson company, which was a recipient of a block grant, has worked with state governments receiving federal block grants and helped build networks for the grant recipients.
Broder said Tilson enjoyed expedited builds thanks to its partnership with cooperatives and believes everyone can advocate for better broadband wherever they live. One way to raise support, he said, is for beneficiaries to share their experiences.
Cities take advantage of block grants
Broder cited Tucson, Arizona, which is using $4 million in federal CARES Act grant money to fund the Community Wireless Program to help close the digital divide.
The Arizona Daily Star reported Census data showing that 10,798 households in the city do not have access to the internet. Through the broadband deployment program, 5,000 routers will be distributed to those who need it most and who have experienced hardship due to the pandemic. Thanks to this federal block grant, many families will be able to have the means to support their children’s online schooling, he said.
The State of Vermont has also benefitted from federal block grants, Broder noted. A press release from the Vermont Department of Public Service said, “The Department of Public Service issued $3.9 million in grant awards to Internet Service Providers to serve over 5,800 eligible locations with broadband connections in response to COVID-19.”
Conveying the importance of broadband to government leaders is a serious challenge that can be overcome, Broder added. “Tell stories about how broadband works and why it’s needed,” Broder said.
“We need to unleash creativity at the state level and let states map themselves where there are underserved areas. Federally funded but state implemented federal block grants are what we need.”
Broder added, however, that affordability is still an issue, which can be alleviated using more federal funds.
Recent
- Tilson CEO Says States Should Determine Where to Deploy Federal Broadband Funds
- Consumers Lack Understanding About Financial Privacy Ramifications of Using Bitcoin, Experts Say
- House Committee Hears of Big Tech’s Alleged Anticompetitive Behavior in New Hearing
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – The Emergency Broadband Benefit: How Will the $3.2 Billion Program Work?
- Investment for Lit Communities’ Fiber Networks, Clubhouse Hack, Senate Broadband Letter, WISPA
- SHLB Applauds House Passage of E-Rate Expansion
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
U.S. Special Operations Command Employs AI and Machine Learning to Improve Operations
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Benton on Middle Mile Open Access Networks, CENIC Fiber Route in California, Investors Buying Bitcoin
-
Section 2304 months ago
President Trump’s FCC Nominee Grilled on Section 230 During Senate Confirmation Hearing
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Trump Signs Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence, How Not to Wreck the FCC, Broadband Performance in Europe
-
5G4 months ago
5G Stands to Impact Industry Before Consumers, Says Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
-
Fiber2 months ago
Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Event Series on ‘Tools for Broadband Deployment’ on Enhancing Rural America