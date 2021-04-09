#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday April 21, 2021 – Intellectual Property and Fair Use
Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Intellectual Property and Fair Use: Restoring Balance to the Universe”
- Intellectual Property is often seen as a cornerstone of innovation, creating an incentive structure that lets those investing in research and development reap the benefits of their hard work. But many argue that it is possible for intellectual property laws to go too far in the other direction, stifling the very progress they aim to protect. Just weeks after a landmark Supreme Court ruling on fair use, in Google v. Oracle, and one week before World Intellectual Property Day, this episode of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will feature technology and media industry insiders address the current balance in intellectual property right now.
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
