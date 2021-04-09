Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday April 21, 2021 – Intellectual Property and Fair Use

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the April 21, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Intellectual Property and Fair Use: Restoring Balance to the Universe”

  • Intellectual Property is often seen as a cornerstone of innovation, creating an incentive structure that lets those investing in research and development reap the benefits of their hard work. But many argue that it is possible for intellectual property laws to go too far in the other direction, stifling the very progress they aim to protect. Just weeks after a landmark Supreme Court ruling on fair use, in Google v. Oracle, and one week before World Intellectual Property Day, this episode of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will feature technology and media industry insiders address the current balance in intellectual property right now.

Panelists:

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Today's Infrastructure, Tomorrow's Speeds

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Financing Broadband Infrastructure

Guests include Jeff Johnston of CoBank, Tim Herwig of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Lauren Mathena of Mid-Atlantic Broadband and Christopher Mitchell or the Institute for Local Self Reliance. Moderated by Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – How to Spend Broadband Infrastructure

Panelists include Carri Bennet of of Womble Bond, Gary Bolton, Doug Brake, and Matt Wood of Free Press. Moderated by Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast.
