Broadband Breakfast Live Online
Broadband Breakfast has been running Broadband Breakfast Live Online since March 2020. The high-quality programming is available for FREE and takes place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET.
Spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington-based Broadband Breakfast media community launched the series to address the impact of broadband on the coronavirus pandemic, including discussions about the digital divide, teleworking, distance learning, telemedicine, and network capacity.
Broadband Breakfast is currently running series on "A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G," "Tools for Broadband Deployment," and "Eyes on the Broadband Prize: The Quest for Parity."
Broadband Breakfast has also hosted additional Broadband Breakfast Live Online events focusing on Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction in sponsorship with the Computer & Communications Industry Association, a series of events on Digital Infrastructure Investment in sponsorship with SiFi Networks and UTOPIA Fiber, and its "Champions of Broadband" series featuring conversations with individuals who have devoted their careers to Better Broadband, Better Lives.
To see a complete, reverse-chronological list of past events, scroll to the bottom on this page.
A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G
Our newest series is "A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G," which will explore the policy, technology and practical questions about 5G. They include what's real and what's hype, trusted partners, transformative apps in the enterprise, wireless infrastructure facilities, and continued modernization of the nation's spectrum policies.
"While it's true that some have over-promised what 5G will bring, it is undeniable that the next generation of wireless technology brings countless policy, standards and technology questions to the forefront," said Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark.
"With 'A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G,' Broadband Breakfast brings its timely, topical and smart approach to the issues surrounding 5G."
Broadband Breakfast Live Online's "A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G" is sponsored by Samsung Electronics America.
- Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: The Hype and the Reality of 5G"
- Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: 5G Security and Trusted Partners"
- Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: 5G in the Enterprise: A Case Study of Transformative Apps"
- Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: Improving the 5G Wireless Infrastructure/Municipality Conversation Over Rights-of-Way"
- Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: What Spectrum Policies and Solutions Do We Need to Advance Better Broadband Through 5G?"
Tools for Broadband Deployment
Tools for Broadband Deployment: This series explores the way that geospatial data and asset management is shaping the future of rural network delivery and performance. This series explores how market-leading fiber builders are using digital tools to map, analyze, manage and deploy new networks - with a focus on rural success stories.
- Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Mapping Out Rural Deployment"
- Are you ready for rural deployment? Mapping broadband assets is only the first step. This session will explore how end-to-end data is showing that successful rural fiber networks begin with the end in the mind.
- Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Asset Management"
- Case studies of network-building with an all-digital workflow. How fiber-builders are finding success in construction management, workflow processes and on-the-fly changes.
- Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “CAF II and Other Rural Broadband Deployments"
- The Connect America Fund and other rural deployments: How new awardees are laying the future for managing their deployments.
- Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Fueling the Fire of Rural Innovation"
- We'll showcase how broadband deployment is accelerating the digital future for rural America at a time of COVID-19.
Eyes on the Broadband Prize: Overcoming Disparities to a Connected World
- Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Eyes on the Broadband Prize: Broadband and Redlining"
- Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Eyes on the Broadband Prize: Billions for Rural Broadband, Pennies for Urban Broadband"
- Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Eyes on the Broadband Prize: The Color of Healthcare: Using Telehealth to Close the Gap"
Previous Broadband Breakfast Live Online Series Include: Champions of Broadband
Among the individuals who participated in the series include former Federal Communications Chair and Commissioner Mignon Clyburn; former Federal Communications Commissioner Robert McDowell; Sunne Wright McPeak, President and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund; Jim Baller, President of the law firm of Baller, Stokes & Lide; Tom Hazlett, Professor of Economics at Clemson University specializing in the Information Economy; Don Means, Director, Gigabit Libraries Network; and Bob Frankston, Distinguished Lecturer with the IEEE Consumer Technology Society and a member of its Board of Governors, and Barbara DeGarmo and Masha Zager, CEO and Editor of Broadband Communities.
- Wednesday, July 22, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Bob Frankston”
- Wednesday, July 29, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Jim Baller”
- Wednesday, August 5, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Mignon Clyburn”
- Wednesday, August 19, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Tom Hazlett”
- Wednesday, August 26, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Don Means”
- Wednesday, September 16, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Barbara DeGarmo and Masha Zager”
- Wednesday, September 23, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Commissioner Robert McDowell”
- Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Sunne Wright McPeak”
Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction
The series on "Section 230: Separating Fact from Fiction" probed proposed changes to the landmark law as a lens through which to gauge Silicon Valley's standing in Washington. The series was sponsored in collaboration with the Computer & Communications Industry Association.
The three events in the series include:
- Event 1: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 — “Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works, and Best Practices”
- Event 2: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 — “Section 230 in an Election Year: How Republicans and Democrats are Approaching Proposed Changes”
- Event 3: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — “Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in Information Technology”
Digital Infrastructure Investment
Digital Infrastructure Investment is a pathbreaking event bringing the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.
The annual Digital Infrastructure Investment conference unites infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists with senior broadband leaders and brings clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.
Digital Infrastructure Investment 2020 took place online on August 10, 2020, from 1 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET, and was sponsored in collaboration with SiFi Networks and UTOPIA Fiber. The event was re-broadcast at the Broadband Communities Virtual Summit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. To inquire about Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021, contact drew@breakfast.media.
Broadband Breakfast also hosted four Live Online preview events for Digital Infrastructure Investment:
- Wednesday, June 3, 2020 — Last-Mile Digital Infrastructure (Topic 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment)
- Wednesday, June 10, 2020 — Infrastructure Investment Funds (Topic 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment)
- Wednesday, June 17, 2020 — Federal Funds and Opportunity Zones (Topic 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment)
- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 — Shared Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments (Topic 4 at Digital Infrastructure Investment)
Below is the complete list of previous episodes of Broadband Breakfast Live Online:
- Wednesday, May 27, 2020 – "Robocalls: Have They Accelerated Under the Coronavirus, and What is the FCC Doing About It?"
- Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – "How Broadband Maps Are Being Used to Help Identify Unserved and Underserved Communities"
- Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – "Measuring and Monitoring the Health of Broadband Networks During the Coronavirus"
- Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – "Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy?" - Weighing Contract Tracing and Broadband Surveillance
- Wednesday, April 22, 2020 – "Will the Techlash Be Livestreamed: How Are Big Tech Companies Navigating the Obstacles of the Coronavirus?"
- Wednesday, April 15, 2020 – "Infrastructure Investment in a Time of COVID-19: Turning to Governments, Angels or Capital Markets"
- Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – "Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?"
- Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – "The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus"
- Monday, March 30, 2020 – "A Coronavirus Conversation With Millennials from Around the World"
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 – "Broadband, the Coronavirus, and K-12 Education"
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 – "Ensuring Connectivity During the Coronavirus" – What are communications companies doing?
- Tuesday, March 24, 2020 – "Covering the Coronavirus: How are Broadband Journalists Covering the Pandemic?"
- Monday, March 23, 2020 – "Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During the Coronavirus Crisis" – What should ISPs do to ensure connectivity for all?
- Friday, March 20, 2020 – "Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus" – How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?
- Thursday, March 19, 2020 – "Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus" – How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?
- Wednesday, March 18, 2020 – "Emergency Policy Levers and the Coronavirus" – What is the FCC doing to meet the demands of the crises?
- Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Keep America Connected" – How are internet service providers rising to the challenge?
- Friday, March 13, 2020 – "Coronavirus and Education" – Getting ready for a tsunami of online education
