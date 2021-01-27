Broadband Breakfast Live Online Archives
- Wednesday, January 27, 2021 — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: The Adoption and Use of 5G Broadband”
- Wednesday, January 13, 2021 — “Special Broadband Breakfast Live Online Town Hall on Section 230”
- Wednesday, January 6, 2021 — “Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 3“
- Wednesday, December 30, 2020 — “Broadband Breakfast Live Online New Year’s Party: Predictions for 2021“
- Wednesday, December 23, 2020 — “Broadband Breakfast Live Online Holiday Party: Innovations of 2020“
- Wednesday, December 16, 2020 — “Tools for Broadband: RDOF and Other Rural Broadband Deployments”
- Wednesday, December 9, 2020 — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: Wireless Infrastructure and Municipal Rights-of-Way”
- Wednesday, December 2, 2020 — “Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 2”
- Wednesday, November 25, 2020 — “Tools for Broadband: Connecting Providers and Customers Faster”
- Wednesday, November 18, 2020 — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: A Case Study of Transformative Apps in the Enterprise”
- Wednesday, November 11, 2020 — “Broadband and the Biden Administration“
- Wednesday, October 28, 2020 — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: National Security and Trusted Partners”
- Wednesday, October 21, 2020 — “Tools for Broadband: Preparing for Success”
- Wednesday, October 14, 2020 — “A No-Nonsense Guide to 5G: The Hype and the Reality of 5G”
- Wednesday, October 7, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Randy May”
- Wednesday, September 30, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Sunne Wright McPeak”
- Wednesday, September 23, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Commissioner Robert McDowell”
- Wednesday, September 16, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Barbara DeGarmo and Masha Zager”
- Wednesday, September 9, 2020 — Preview of The INCOMPAS Show, ConnectIN2020
- Wednesday, September 2, 2020 — “Buildup to Broadband Communities Summit: Better Broadband Mapping for Rural America“
- Wednesday, August 26, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Don Means”
- Wednesday, August 19, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Tom Hazlett”
- Wednesday, August 12, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Broadband Breakfast Reporters and Editors”
- Wednesday, August 5, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Mignon Clyburn”
- Wednesday, July 29, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Jim Baller”
- Wednesday, July 22, 2020 — “Champions of Broadband: Bob Frankston”
- Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — “Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in Information Technology”
- Wednesday, July 8, 2020 — “Section 230 in an Election Year: How Republicans and Democrats are Approaching Proposed Changes”
- Wednesday, July 1, 2020 — “Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works, and Best Practices”
- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 – “Shared Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments“
- Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – “Federal Funds and Opportunity Zones“
- Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – “Infrastructure Investment Funds“
- Wednesday, June 3, 2020 – “Last-Mile Digital Infrastructure“
- Wednesday, May 27, 2020 – “Robocalls: Have They Accelerated Under the Coronavirus, and What is the FCC Doing About It?”
- Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – “How Broadband Maps Are Being Used to Help Identify Unserved and Underserved Communities”
- Wednesday, May 13, 2020 – “Measuring and Monitoring the Health of Broadband Networks During the Coronavirus”
- Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – “Will the Coronavirus Lead to a Loss of Privacy?” – Weighing Contract Tracing and Broadband Surveillance
- Wednesday, April 22, 2020 – “Will the Techlash Be Livestreamed: How Are Big Tech Companies Navigating the Obstacles of the Coronavirus?”
- Wednesday, April 15, 2020 – “Infrastructure Investment in a Time of COVID-19: Turning to Governments, Angels or Capital Markets”
- Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – “Will the Coronavirus and COVID-19 Finally Bring Us Telehealth?”
- Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – “The Importance of Universal Broadband in the Age of the Coronavirus”
- Monday, March 30, 2020 – “A Coronavirus Conversation With Millennials from Around the World”
- Thursday, March 26, 2020 – “Broadband, the Coronavirus, and K-12 Education”
- Wednesday, March 25, 2020 – “Ensuring Connectivity During the Coronavirus” – What are communications companies doing?
- Tuesday, March 24, 2020 – “Covering the Coronavirus: How are Broadband Journalists Covering the Pandemic?”
- Monday, March 23, 2020 – “Free and Low Cost Internet Plans During the Coronavirus Crisis” – What should ISPs do to ensure connectivity for all?
- Friday, March 20, 2020 – “Measuring and Understanding Bandwidth Usage During the Coronavirus” – How is the internet holding up to different traffic patterns in the daytime?
- Thursday, March 19, 2020 – “Tools for Telework and the Coronavirus” – How are American workplaces holding up to truly going virtual?
- Wednesday, March 18, 2020 – “Emergency Policy Levers and the Coronavirus” – What is the FCC doing to meet the demands of the crises?
- Tuesday, March 17, 2020 – “Coronavirus and Keep America Connected” – How are internet service providers rising to the challenge?
- Friday, March 13, 2020 – “Coronavirus and Education” – Getting ready for a tsunami of online education
Prior Broadband Breakfast Live Online Series
Broadband and the Biden Administration
- Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 1”
- Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 2”
- Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Broadband and the Biden Administration, Part 3“
Broadband Breakfast Live Online’s “Tools for Broadband Deployment” is sponsored by BroadbandNow.
Section 230: Separating Fact From Fiction
The series on “Section 230: Separating Fact from Fiction” probed proposed changes to the landmark law as a lens through which to gauge Silicon Valley’s standing in Washington. The series was sponsored in collaboration with the Computer & Communications Industry Association.
The three events in the series include:
- Event 1: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 — “Content Moderation: How it Works, Why it Works, and Best Practices”
- Event 2: Wednesday, July 8, 2020 — “Section 230 in an Election Year: How Republicans and Democrats are Approaching Proposed Changes”
- Event 3: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 — “Public Input on Platform Algorithms: The Role of Transparency and Feedback in Information Technology”
Digital Infrastructure Investment
Digital Infrastructure Investment is a pathbreaking event bringing the broadband infrastructure and financial services communities together to focus on the digital infrastructure and investment asset profile, including fiber, small cells, towers and data center assets required to support a 21st Century information economy.
The annual Digital Infrastructure Investment conference unites infrastructure investment fund managers, institutional investors, private equity and venture capitalists with senior broadband leaders and brings clarity to the next business model for advanced digital infrastructure.
Digital Infrastructure Investment 2020 was sponsored in collaboration with SiFi Networks and UTOPIA Fiber. The event was re-broadcast at the Broadband Communities Virtual Summit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. To inquire about Digital Infrastructure Investment 2021, contact drew@breakfast.media.
Broadband Breakfast also hosted four Live Online preview events for Digital Infrastructure Investment:
- Wednesday, June 3, 2020 — Last-Mile Digital Infrastructure (Topic 1 at Digital Infrastructure Investment)
- Wednesday, June 10, 2020 — Infrastructure Investment Funds (Topic 2 at Digital Infrastructure Investment)
- Wednesday, June 17, 2020 — Federal Funds and Opportunity Zones (Topic 3 at Digital Infrastructure Investment)
- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 — Shared Infrastructure and Small Cell Deployments (Topic 4 at Digital Infrastructure Investment)
