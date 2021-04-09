#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday April 21, 2021 – Intellectual Property and Fair Use
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the April 21, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Intellectual Property and Fair Use: Restoring Balance to the Universe”
- Intellectual Property is often seen as a cornerstone of innovation, creating an incentive structure that lets those investing in research and development reap the benefits of their hard work. But many argue that it is possible for intellectual property laws to go too far in the other direction, stifling the very progress they aim to protect. Just weeks after a landmark Supreme Court ruling on fair use, in Google v. Oracle, and one week before World Intellectual Property Day, this episode of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will feature technology and media industry insiders address the current balance in intellectual property right now.
Panelists:
- Joseph Gratz, Partner, Durie Tangri LLP
- Other panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Joseph C. Gratz is partner with Durie Tangri LLP in San Francisco. His practice focuses on intellectual property litigation relating to the Internet. He has represented Facebook, Google, and Amazon, among others, and testified last year before the Senate Judiciary IP Subcommittee regarding Internet intermediary liability.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Today’s Infrastructure, Tomorrow’s Speeds
Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Today’s Infrastructure, Tomorrow’s Speeds”
- An estimated 50 percent of United States households will be served by fiber-optic technology by 2025. While impressive, the figure still leaves half of America to rely on older technologies in an increasingly bandwidth-hungry world. In this installment of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, we’ll explore innovative solutions that increase the capabilities of infrastructure already in place.
Panelists:
- Panelists have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Financing Broadband Infrastructure
Guests include Jeff Johnston of CoBank, Tim Herwig of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Lauren Mathena of Mid-Atlantic Broadband and Christopher Mitchell or the Institute for Local Self Reliance. Moderated by Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast.
Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Less Than a Billion: Financing Broadband Infrastructure”
- Congress has appropriated $3.2 billion for the Emergency Broadband Benefit and $7.2 billion for the Emergency Connectivity Fund, and more is being discussed. But internet projects still face financial constraints and regulatory hurdles in navigating the maze to obtain broadband infrastructure financing. This panel will consider funding and cost issues from the perspective of a broadband builder. How can broadband entities most effectively deploy private and public financing to meet increasing high-speed connectivity needs?
Panelists:
- Jeff Johnston, Lead Communications Economist at CoBank
- Tim Herwig, District Community Affairs Officer at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
- Christopher Mitchell, Director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Network Initiative
- Lauren Mathena, Director of Economic Development and Community Engagement at Mid-Atlantic Broadband (MBC)
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Jeff Johnston is a lead communications economist in CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange research division, where he focuses on the communications industry. His work revolves around identifying emerging technologies, business models, risks and opportunities within the industry, and providing strategic analyses to both internal and external stakeholders. Prior to joining CoBank in 2018, Mr. Johnston was an equity analyst covering the tech, media and telecom sectors. Jeff has also held various senior management positions in the telecommunications industry. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from York University and he is also CFA charterholder.
Timothy Herwig is a District Community Affairs Officer with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). He is officed in Chicago. Among other responsibilities, Herwig advocates for community reinvestment by providing technical assistance to banks interested in financing rural broadband infrastructure and rural ISPs looking for private sources of debt or equity financing. The OCC is an independent bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The OCC charters, regulates, and supervises all national banks, federal savings associations, and federal branches and agencies of foreign banks.
Christopher Mitchell currently serves as the director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance’s Community Broadband Network Initiative. His work focuses on helping communities ensure that the telecommunications networks upon which they depend are accountable to the community. He was honored as one of the 2012 Top 25 in Public Sector Technology by Government Technology, which honors the top “Doers, Drivers, and Dreamers” in the nation each year.
Lauren Mathena is the Director of Economic Development and Community Engagement at Mid-Atlantic Broadband (MBC). In her role, Mathena serves as a regional ecosystem builder and represents MBC to a variety of local and state partners, including Southern Virginia’s economic developers who rely on MBC’s network for business attraction, retention and expansion. She is currently leading program development for the SOVA Innovation Hub, a 501(c)3 non-profit created in early 2020 with investments by MBC and Microsoft TechSpark.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – How to Spend Broadband Infrastructure
Panelists include Carri Bennet of of Womble Bond, Gary Bolton, Doug Brake, and Matt Wood of Free Press. Moderated by Drew Clark of Broadband Breakfast.
See “Experts Weigh What Future Of Broadband Could Look Like Under Biden’s Infrastructure Plan,” Broadband Breakfast, April 8, 2021
Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Billions and Billions: How to Spend Broadband Infrastructure”
On the heels of the Biden Administration’s unveiling of the American Jobs Plan, Broadband Breakfast will convene a special Broadband Breakfast Live Online event to take the pulse of the broadband industry on the core components of the administration plan:
- Build high-speed broadband infrastructure to reach 100 percent coverage. The administration’s plan prioritizes building “future proof” broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas so that we finally reach 100 percent high-speed broadband coverage.
- Promote transparency and competition. President Biden’s plan will promote price transparency and competition among internet providers, including by lifting barriers that prevent municipally-owned or affiliated providers and rural electric co-ops from competing on an even playing field with private providers, and requiring internet providers to clearly disclose the prices they charge.
- Reduce the cost of broadband internet service and promote more widespread adoption.
This measure is expected to allocate $100 billion for broadband infrastructure and adoption. This panel will consider and discuss the broadband parameters of the Biden plan.
Panelists:
- Doug Brake, Director of Broadband and Spectrum Policy, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF)
- Gary Bolton, President and CEO, the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA)
- Matt Wood, Vice President of Policy and General Counsel, Free Press
- Carri Bennet, Partner at Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Doug Brake directs the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation’s work on broadband and spectrum policy. He writes extensively and speaks frequently to lawmakers, the news media, and other influential audiences on topics such as next-generation wireless, rural broadband infrastructure, and network neutrality. Brake is a recognized broadband policy expert, having testified numerous times before Congress, state legislatures, and regulatory commissions, as well as serving on the FCC’s Broadband Deployment Advisory Group.
Gary Bolton serves as president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association — the largest trade association in the Americas dedicated to all-fiber-optic broadband. With more than three decades in the telecom industry, Bolton joined the Fiber Broadband Association as president and CEO in 2020 after serving on the association’s board as vice chairman, treasurer and vice chairs of public policy and marketing committees. Prior to taking the leadership role at the Fiber Broadband Association, he spent 11 years at ADTRAN serving as vice president of global marketing and government affairs.
Matt Wood currently serves as Vice President of Policy and General Counsel at Free Press, where he helps shape the policy team’s efforts to protect the open internet, prevent media concentration, promote affordable broadband deployment and safeguard press freedom. Before joining Free Press, he worked at the public interest law firm Media Access Project and in the communications practice groups of two private law firms in Washington, D.C. He has also served as an expert witness before Congress on multiple occasions.
Carri Bennet is an outspoken advocate for small rural carriers, having battled with regulators and large companies for more than 30 years to ensure that small rural businesses have a seat at the table and a strong voice in Washington, DC. Bennet launched her own successful boutique communications and technology law firm prior to joining Womble Bond Dickinson in its Washington, DC office, and she also serves as outside counsel for the Rural Wireless Association and earlier as General Counsel and de facto chief operating officer of an international wireless carrier. She represents her clients before the FCC, state regulatory agencies, the courts and Congress, and she regularly testifies before the FCC, Congress and the courts on rural wireless issues and speaks regularly at industry trade shows and legal seminars on cybersecurity, data privacy, spectrum policy, universal service funding reform, and business development and strategy issues for communications and technology companies.
