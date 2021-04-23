Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – “Ask Us About Net Neutrality”

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the May 12, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Ask Us About Net Neutrality: Title I, Title II, Title What?”

Ah, net neutrality — a classic information-age issue. Join Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark on May 12 for a trip down the communications industry’s memory lane. We’ll trace the origins of net neutrality from the original Title I, Title II debate sparked by the Communications Act of 1934 all the way to the Open Internet Order’s dramatic demise at the hands of Chairman Pai in 2017. We’ll certainly talk about “dumb pipes,” but there will be no “dumb questions” at this “Ask Us Anything” session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online!

Featuring

Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast and also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. Drew possesses a wealth of knowledge about telecommunications law and policy, including service as Executive Director of the state-wide Partnership for a Connected Illinois. As an attorney in private practice, he has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content. The articles and posts on Broadband Breakfast and affiliated social media are not legal advice or legal services and do not constitute the creation of an attorney-client privilege.

