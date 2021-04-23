#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Ask Us About Radio Frequency Spectrum
Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Ask Us About Radio Frequency Spectrum?”
- Today many of us take wireless technology for granted. Not those of us at Broadband Breakfast! In this installment of “Ask Us Anything” on Broadband Breakfast Live Online, we’ll take an hour to appreciate and understand the incredible, invisible radiation that’s transformed communication. Join Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark for a back-to-basics lesson on the electromagnetic spectrum. He’ll cover everything from frequency’s relationship to propagation distance and different bands’ utilization to use regulation and spectrum allocation. Bring all the spectrum questions you’ve had but were afraid to ask!
Featuring
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast and also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. Drew possesses a wealth of knowledge about telecommunications law and policy, including service as Executive Director of the state-wide Partnership for a Connected Illinois. As an attorney in private practice, he has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content. The articles and posts on Broadband Breakfast and affiliated social media are not legal advice or legal services and do not constitute the creation of an attorney-client privilege.
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Ask Us About Section 230
Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Ask Us About Unpacking the Many Controversies Surrounding Section 230”
- When Congress approved the Communications Decency Act as part of the Telecommunications Act in 1996, few saw Section 230 as the central issue surrounding online speech and debate. Long considered a foundational law for the internet in the United States, Section 230 has — slowly at first, but now in a torrent — come under reexamination. Join Drew Clark for an exploration of what it’s about,, how it came to be, and how future legislative changes to Section 230 are likely to impact freedom of expression and technology platforms. Join us for this concluding “Ask Us Anything” session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online
Featuring
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Ask Us About Net Neutrality
Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Ask Us About Net Neutrality: Title I, Title II, Title What?”
- Ah, net neutrality — a classic information-age issue. Join Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark on May 12 for a trip down the communications industry’s memory lane. We’ll trace the origins of net neutrality from the original Title I, Title II debate sparked by the Communications Act of 1934 all the way to the Open Internet Order’s dramatic demise at the hands of Chairman Pai in 2017. We’ll certainly talk about “dumb pipes,” but there will be no “dumb questions” at this “Ask Us Anything” session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online!
Featuring
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Ask Us About the Emergency Broadband Benefit and Emergency Connectivity Fund
Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Ask Us About the Emergency Broadband Benefit and Emergency Connectivity Fund”
- Both the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) and Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) were designed to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economically disadvantaged, digitally un(der)served communities. The EBB program began on March 21, 2021, and runs until the $3.2 billion in funds are consumed. The Emergency Connectivity Fund hasn’t started yet, but aims to supercharge the established E-Rate program with more than $7.1 billion in additional funding. Tune into this special “Ask Us Anything” session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online to learn about these programs, how they fit into the broader strategy of closing the digital divide, and to ask us anything about the programs.
Featuring
- Drew Clark, Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast
