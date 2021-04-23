Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Ask Us About Section 230

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the May 26, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

When Congress approved the Communications Decency Act as part of the Telecommunications Act in 1996, few saw Section 230 as the central issue surrounding online speech and debate. Long considered a foundational law for the internet in the United States, Section 230 has — slowly at first, but now in a torrent — come under reexamination. Join Drew Clark for an exploration of what it’s about,, how it came to be, and how future legislative changes to Section 230 are likely to impact freedom of expression and technology platforms. Join us for this concluding “Ask Us Anything” session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast and also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. Drew possesses a wealth of knowledge about telecommunications law and policy, including service as Executive Director of the state-wide Partnership for a Connected Illinois.

