Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Ask Us About the Emergency Broadband Benefit and Emergency Connectivity Fund

Both the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) and Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) were designed to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economically disadvantaged, digitally un(der)served communities. The EBB program began on March 21, 2021, and runs until the $3.2 billion in funds are consumed. The Emergency Connectivity Fund hasn’t started yet, but aims to supercharge the established E-Rate program with more than $7.1 billion in additional funding. Tune into this special “Ask Us Anything” session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online to learn about these programs, how they fit into the broader strategy of closing the digital divide, and to ask us anything about the programs.

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of Broadband Breakfast and also serves as Of Counsel to The CommLaw Group. Drew possesses a wealth of knowledge about telecommunications law and policy, including service as Executive Director of the state-wide Partnership for a Connected Illinois. As an attorney in private practice, he has helped fiber-based and fixed wireless providers negotiate telecom leases and fiber IRUs, litigate to operate in the public right of way, and argue regulatory classifications before federal and state authorities. In addition to representing public and private providers on broadband issues, Drew is actively involved in issues surrounding interconnected Voice-over-Internet-Protocol service, spectrum licenses, robocalling including STIR/SHAKEN, and the provision of video franchises and “over-the-top” copyrighted content. The articles and posts on Broadband Breakfast and affiliated social media are not legal advice or legal services and do not constitute the creation of an attorney-client privilege.

