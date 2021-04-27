Privacy
Consumer Privacy Must Rise To Priority In Biden Agenda, Experts Urge
FCBA panelists discuss data privacy and consumer protection challenges for the Biden administration.
April 27, 2021 – Consumer data privacy needs to be a high priority for the Biden administration, according to panelists at a Monday event hosted by the Federal Communications Bar Association.
From gaming apps to social media to telehealth, consumer data is an essential component of the digital age and a core business model for tech companies. FCBA panelists discussed how to protect consumer privacy in online spaces.
With several states passing or discussing data privacy legislation, including California, Virginia and Washington, the pressure is mounting for the federal government to take action on this issue.
There is great anticipation for the Biden administration to push for federal privacy legislation, said Dona Fraser, senior vice president of privacy initiatives at the Better Business Bureau. One of the current challenges is that states are passing their own privacy laws, and tech companies need to solve the compliance issue across state lines, she said.
Melissa Maalouf, counsel at tech law firm Zwillgen, expressed similar sentiment. Companies need to navigate the patchwork of data laws in the U.S., she said. Taking all levels of government into consideration, including federal, state, and municipal, there’s over 300 laws on the books right now related to data privacy, and they’re all different, she said.
Social media and Section 230
Social media companies and internet liability provision Section 230 are in the spotlight right now, and changes to content moderation, competition among the tech platforms, and transparency in their algorithms are all issues that need to be dealt with, said Chris Lewis, CEO of Public Knowledge. Good policy is in the details, but right now it’s becoming a race to the bottom for government to handle tech policy, he said.
There’s very little government authority on broadband unless something changes, and when it comes to tech platforms and Section 230, there is no authority and no accountability, Lewis said. Artificial intelligence and algorithms are not magic, he said — they’re built with math and computers and the companies need to be held accountable for them.
Consumers use many apps of all types, many of them are games or other entertainment, but some of them serve essential functions, such as medical or telehealth, especially during a pandemic, said Brian Scarpelli of ACT, the App Association. Policy needs to be carefully drafted to ensure the protection of those important apps, based on evidence rather than partisan politics or hyperbole, he said.
Agency work on consumer privacy
While legislation on data privacy is being considered, federal agencies are tackling consumer privacy under current law as well, such as the Federal Trade Commission’s work on COVID-19 scams.
They’re handling discriminatory actions in advertising and algorithms that use data for deceptive practices, said Frank Gorman, acting deputy director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the Federal Trade Commission. But they also include other fraud cases like fake stimulus checks or medical equipment, he said.
At the Federal Communications Commission, robocalling is still the number one complaint the agency receives, said Diane Holland, legal advisor for Commissioner Geoffrey Starks’ office at the agency.
To address that problem and help protect consumers from scams, they have to use every tool in the toolbox, she said.
Privacy
National Plan Required For Consumer Privacy, Congresswoman says
April 1, 2021 — A Congresswoman from Washington State, who introduced federal legislation that would be the first national consumer privacy law if adopted, says the federal government is being outpaced by some states that are implementing their own consumer privacy legislation.
“There is a significant problem with consumer privacy in the US,” said Representative Suzan Delbene on Tuesday during a New Democratic Network event. Delbene introduced her Information Transparency, and Personal Data Control Act, a wide ranging federal privacy legislation, on March 10. Delbene is the vice chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and is the chair of the House New Democrat Coalition caucus.
There is no federal data privacy law, which has forced some states to pursue their own consumer data policies. That includes California and, recently, Virginia. Some have said the concern is that there will be a patchwork of different privacy legislation that may end up just confusing Americans.
“We need a uniform set of rights for consumers and businesses standards to follow in the digital world,” DelBene said.
The bill states that companies must provide privacy polies in plain language, must allow users to opt-in for personal information gathering, must disclose who personal information is being shared with, and must submit to privacy audits every two years. The federal law would also give the government the ability to preempt existing state laws.
Simon Rosenberg, president of New Democrat Network, said about the bill that, “together, we have a lot of work to do in the coming years to restore the promise of the Internet. One of the areas of greatest need is creating a single working privacy standard for the United States.
“In her bill, the approach Representative DelBene takes to protecting Americans’ privacy is smart, measured, and will undoubtedly be highly influential in shaping the approach Congress takes in the days ahead. It is a very welcome addition to the vital debate underway about our digital future,” Rosenberg added.
The purpose of this bill is to ensure that privacy policies are transparent and clear. “Many consumers are given lots of information with lots of legal terms, that leads them to click the accept button without knowing what they have signed up for,” DelBene said.
“There is an urgent need for consumers to understand what data is being shared,” she added. “We want to make sure there is enforcement. The law says that this will be the responsibility of the Federal Trade Commission, so the FTC must have the resources to do this.
“I think my bill is focused on privacy specifically because I think it is foundational. We build on important things, such as AI, facial recognition, and all the other issues we need to address. If we don’t start addressing the issues of data privacy, it will be hard to imagine how it will the expansion of laws to address a broader set of issues that need to get ahead of.”
Congresswoman DelBene believes the bill can be bipartisan, but she wants to make sure Congress understands its importance. “I’m not sure Congress understands these issues, so it takes a collective effort to push it forward.”
DelBene says she’s confident that Congress will follow the bill, despite many congresspeople who she said are hesitant to take that first step.
Privacy
Attach Strings To Data Collection To Combat Surveillance Capitalism, Experts Suggest
March 29, 2021 – Laws addressing how much data can be collected should be among new regulations that must ensure data collection from big technology companies doesn’t harm Americans, according to a March 17 panel of academics at the South by Southwest conference.
The era of corporate self-regulation is now up, said Marietje Schaake of the Standford University Cyber Policy Center and panelist at SXSW conference discussing the “techno-democratic” approach to Big Tech, including what to do about surveillance capitalism.
Surveillance capitalism is an economic system centered on commodifying personal data with the core purpose of profit-making.
“We have heard many pledges, many promises, and good intention offers for solutions for self-regulatory initiatives. And the time is out for those,” she said.
Schaake said it is time the government attach consequences to data collection to the detriment of the public and to set clear limits on collection practices.
“We have tried for too long, and it has led to several distractions and lost time to make sure that the rule of law is leading and that there are enforceable accountable, transparent expectations placed on these companies,” she said.
Joan Donovan, a social scientist at the Harvard Kennedy School, said what’s critical is how much data tech companies should be allowed to collect and under what conditions should they sell it to ensure rights aren’t violated.
“The tech sector as it is built now, relies on harvesting so much data about an individual that their products and the entire economy they are built on could not exist” if there were robust rights and privacy protections in place, Donovan said.
She said the discussion about regulating these businesses should include moving from a focus on protecting enterprise to protecting human rights.
Privacy
House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Calls for Update to Children’s Privacy Legislation
March 11, 2021 – House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., on Thursday called for an update to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act at subcommittee hearing on “Kids Online During COVID: Child Safety in an Increasingly Digital Age.”
“The challenges children face online existed before the pandemic, but it’s only gotten worse,” he said.
Visiting in person with extended family and friends have so far become a thing of the past as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Many other in-person activities have been replaced with video games, social media, and other video services.
Kids’ screen time has doubled during the pandemic, said Pallone. The effects of too much screen time can increase instances of anxiety, sleep deprivation, obesity, and cyber bullying, he said.
The increased screen time due to the pandemic has turned consumers into victims of what he called harassment and dark pattern manipulation led by advertisers. Children cannot defend themselves like adults in managing these predatory practices, he said.
“Despite laws to protect children’s privacy, data collection and tracking of children is disturbingly prevalent.” He went on to criticize many apps targeting children on mobile devices are notorious for collecting personal information, which is then bought and sold, resulting in advertising meant to manipulate children.
He said that digital ad spending specifically targeting children was expected to reach $1.7 billion this year. COPPA, which hasn’t been updated since 2013, needs to be updated because, he said, internet companies have since continued to target children.
Recent
- In First In-Person Event Since Pandemic, WISPA Conference Discusses Infrastructure, Mapping
- Critics Call Biden Infrastructure Plan Wasteful, Target Broadband Goals
- FCC Supply Chain Security Strategy, Risk Of Fiber Shortage, Digital Literacy To Close Digital Divide
- Consumer Privacy Must Rise To Priority In Biden Agenda, Experts Urge
- The Case Against Deregulation, Repealing Section 230, Looking Back At AT&T’s Breakup
- FCC Fines Company $4.1 Million for Slamming and Cramming Consumer Phone Lines
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Fiber4 months ago
Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
-
Privacy2 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Cybersecurity3 months ago
Internet of Things Connected Devices Are Inherently Insecure, Say Tech Experts
-
White House4 months ago
Building Better Broadband Underscores Joe Biden’s Top Policy Initiatives
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Getting Older Adults Connected, Nextlink Internet Partnership, Tacoma Convention Center Gains 5G Connectivity