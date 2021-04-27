Broadband Roundup
FCC Supply Chain Security Strategy, Risk Of Fiber Shortage, Digital Literacy To Close Digital Divide
FCC talks supply chain security, fiber could see shortage, and digital literacy on the digital divide.
April 27, 2021 – Risk management and security for supply chains is an increasingly important factor for small and mid-sized businesses, according to industry experts at a Federal Communications Commission event held Monday, and the agency has a strategy to protect the nation’s networks.
The panel included comments from Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the FCC, and the three other commissioners, along with visitors from different parts of the telecom industry and other government agencies.
America has reached a point where it is never far removed from a possible security breach, Rosenworcel said. She outlined a three-pronged strategy for the agency to protect networks:
- Slowing down untrusted vendors both within the U.S. and abroad, including moving untrusted equipment out of the networks and maintaining a list of dangerous entities.
- Speeding up trustworthy innovation, including possibilities in the Open Radio Access Network space.
- Collaborating with government, industry, and partner nations. This includes a recent “Memorandum of Understanding” between the FCC and South Africa’s Independent Communications Authority, that “seeks to increase coordination and the exchange of best practices on fifth generation (5G) technologies, network security, and other policy issues.”
The event comes in the wake of the SolarWinds hack announced in December. Attributed to Russian intelligence, the cyberattack revealed a sophisticated way that adversaries were able to infiltrate through the supply chain update process, according to experts in the industry.
Material and labor shortages will likely slow fiber infrastructure
With so much emphasis on broadband, including new legislation and President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal for $100 billion investment in broadband over eight years, one question is whether companies will have the materials and labor to actually build the fiber.
Light Reading’s Mike Dano reports that companies are committing to building more fiber in the coming years to millions of new locations, including AT&T, Frontier, Windstream, Consolidated Communications, among others.
But the problem isn’t necessarily demand, it’s supply, wrote Jeff Heynen of the research firm Dell’Oro Group. “Instead of ‘if you build it, they will come’ supply chain and labor market constraints might prevent operators from building it in the first place,” he wrote.
State broadband offices throughout the U.S. also recognize the coming problem, as Broadband Breakfast reported earlier this month. “Material and manpower are probably one of my biggest concerns right now,” said Rick Gordon, director of the Maryland governor’s rural broadband office.
“The biggest impediment to getting fiber networks rolled out within a realistic time frame is likely to be a lack of trained workers in the fields of professional services and installation,” wrote Heynen. These positions include network engineers, surveyors, technicians, and those coordinating for permits and rights of way applications with the local municipalities.
“The net result is that fiber broadband deployments in rural and underserved communities are likely going to take considerably longer to complete, potentially pushing the goal of connectivity out past 10 years,” Heynen wrote.
The two broadband factors we’re not talking about
Bridging the digital divide between those with broadband and those without is at the forefront of the telecom industry right now, but for the editorial board at the Washington Post, there are two factors that are being overlooked.
Pulling the two ideas from the National Urban League’s Lewis Latimer Plan for Digital Equity and Inclusion, the first is what they call digital readiness or digital literacy as it’s often named.
“There is little point in paying for an Internet plan if you don’t know how to use the Internet,” the Post wrote. The problem includes students who are unfamiliar with online education, adults who have missed online medical visits, and workers who can’t navigate online spaces to find employment. All three examples illustrating a lack of digital know-how.
The second is the “utilization gap,” or the difference between what society could do with the internet and what it is actually doing.
“Industry and policymakers don’t take advantage of jobs data that could help them pair some citizens with openings and train others; schools don’t take advantage of the possibility for expanded curriculums and individualized learning. Telehealth, too, can’t reach its full potential under outdated restrictions on providers,” the Post wrote.
While the Lewis Latimer Plan recommendations are debatable, including the ideas of a new office of digital equity and a national digital literacy program, “treating broadband as infrastructure is the right approach, yet for the investment to pay off, we must build more than wires,” they wrote.
Broadband Roundup
The Case Against Deregulation, Repealing Section 230, Looking Back At AT&T’s Breakup
Why deregulation isn’t pro-competition, the case for repealing Section 230, and the breakup of AT&T.
April 26, 2021—An article published by The American Prospect argues why deregulation is not inherently pro-competition as the Biden Administration prioritizes universal broadband coverage for Americans.
Sean Gonsalves and Christopher Mitchell penned a piece that detailed why properly funded, public, municipal broadband services are necessary to promote competition and affordability, particularly in rural and underserved communities across the U.S..
The authors explored a case in Colorado involving a municipal broadband provider known as Clearnetworx and the telecommunications company Lumen Technologies, then known as CenturyLink. Clearnetworx was awarded a $1-million grant to deliver high-speed internet via fiberoptic cable to Ridgeway, CO.
Before it could begin deployment, however, their grant was vetoed by CenturyLink under what Gonsalves and Mitchell called a bureaucratic “buzzsaw,” known as “right of refusal,” whereby incumbent providers can simply veto potential competition.
Gonsalves and Mitchell point out in their article that to their knowledge, every state with a comparable broadband grant has similar laws on the books.
Not only did CenturyLink veto the grant, but they then turned around and took it for themselves. The difference was that while Clearnetworx had committed to laying fiber, CenturyLink felt no such obligation, instead opting to marginally upgrade its existing DSL network in the region.
Gonsalves and Mitchell state that efforts to utilize municipal broadband will be a crucial component of Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan; broadly, the administration hopes to divert federal dollars to “providers with less pressure to turn profits and with a commitment to serving entire communities.”
The authors made the case that deregulation is not pro-competition, despite what many legislators—both Republican and Democrat—would have their constituents think.
“In short, the barriers to competition and investment tend to be the big ISPs, and the games they play as powerful incumbent providers,” they wrote, “Focusing on deregulation when Charter Spectrum or AT&T can use their market power to squash rivals six ways from Sunday is like arriving at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, only to have the doctor focus solely on the toe you stubbed last night.”
One expert’s take on why he is “repeal not reform” for Section 230
Last week, president and founder of the research consultancy Precursor, Scott Cleland, published a piece with the Daily Caller arguing that it would be better to repeal Section 230 rather than simply reform the internet liability law. Not repealing it, he argued, would “perpetuate lawless U.S. Internet policy and guarantee Big Tech remains unaccountable and Americans remain unprotected online.”
Cleland took the position that repeal is inevitable and that it is out of date. He also pointed out that at the time, only one U.S. senator claimed to have broadband service, and that the average American with broadband access only used it for an average of 30 minutes per month.
He also argued that members of Big Tech have “asserted themselves as virtual global governors and unaccountable private regulators,” and hide behind “opaque algorithmic rule of code and take-it-or-leave-it” terms of service.
Cleland also made the case that Section 230 is not only a threat to those who consumer Big Tech’s services, but it has also presented a greater national security and public safety concerns. He pointed to the 1000-plus open investigations into Chinese espionage and the SolarWinds hack as evidence that Section 230 has weakened the U.S.’s defensive cybersecurity capabilities.
Looking back on the break-up of AT&T
“When Wire was King: The Transformation of Telecommunications” is an upcoming documentary that examines the telecommunications market since its inception. In a recent blogpost on their website, the production team analyzed the legacy and ramifications of AT&T’s breakup when they were compelled to cede their control of Bell Operating Companies.
The blogpost lauded the move, stating that criticism that it may have stunted innovation was blown out of proportion; as a monopoly, Bell Labs was not incentivized to innovate, and breaking up the monopoly was more beneficial for innovation, according to the post.
The post went on to argue that the breakup not only improved innovation, but it also lowered cellular backhaul costs and improved competition.
“When Wire was King” will feature interviews with dozens of experts who shaped the telecom industry. The production team maintains an active presence online and has released a trailer for the project.
Broadband Roundup
Biden’s Infrastructure Participants, Low-Price Broadband Access, U.S. Versus EU On Broadband
Associations want inclusion in infrastructure plan, BroadbandNow report on state of broadband, and report says U.S. leads EU on broadband.
April 22, 2021 – The Rural Broadband Association (NTCA) and the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) want to ensure all community-based providers have a seat at Biden’s infrastructure funding table.
In an Thursday op-ed for the Morning Consult, WISPA CEO Claude Aiken and NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield said they don’t want Biden’s new infrastructure proposal—the American Jobs Plan—to exclude some members of their organizations simply because they don’t fit the criteria of “broadband networks owned, operated by, or affiliated with local governments, non-profits, and co-operatives.”
“Corporate structure does not dictate the strength of commitment to closing the digital divide,” Aiken and Bloomfield wrote. “We also count among our memberships family-owned companies, sole proprietorships, Tribal internet service providers and other community-based commercial businesses who are today delivering essential services across rural and small-town America.”
Many of the providers in WISPA and NTCA who would be excluded from the infrastructure funding are committed to their communities on delivering broadband service, they wrote. “They have helped to keep us connected, productive and safe during these difficult times. It is hard to fathom what the crisis might have become without them,” they wrote.
“We believe any community-based provider with a proven track record of performance should be eligible for funding regardless of corporate form,” they wrote. “Corporate structure should not matter if your heart and soul has been devoted to bringing essential connectivity to the hardest to reach and serve in America.”
Low-priced broadband access higher, BroadbandNow report says
Access to low-priced broadband has seen a significant increase over the last year, according to BroadbandNow’s first quarter 2021 report on the “State of Broadband in America,” released Wednesday.
“For the first time, more than 3 of 4 of Americans (77 percent) have access to low-priced wired broadband plans compared to 50 percent in our 2020 Q1 report,” the report said.
“The expansion of cost-effective broadband internet to more than three-quarters of the U.S. population is a milestone, yet one we must continue to push further,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “Momentum toward closing the digital divide is at an all-time high, and it is clearer than ever that both access and affordability must be addressed.”
Low-priced internet is a plan that costs $60 per month or less, excluding promotional pricing, with a minimum speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. That speed threshold matches the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of high-speed broadband.
Other key findings in the report include data that only 31 percent of Americans have access to a low-priced plan that has 100 Mbps download/25 Mbps upload speed, a significant speed increase over the 25/3 Mbps threshold. It also details that 41 percent of Americans have access to symmetrical service of 100 Mbps speed from a wired or fixed wireless provider.
Data for the report comes from “(a) pricing and package data from all 2,000+ U.S. ISPs, (b) publicly available FCC “Form 477” data, (of which the latest public release was December 2020) and (c) updated coverage data voluntarily submitted to us directly from providers,” according to the report.
US Telecom says U.S. leads EU on broadband
In another report released Wednesday, US Telecom says the United States significantly leads the European Union in broadband deployment and adoption.
“The study: US vs. EU Broadband Trends (2012-2019) debunks a persistent myth that the EU’s more intensive framework for broadband regulation has yielded a superior online experience for consumers and ought to be replicated in the United States,” read the US Telecom statement.
According to the report, the U.S. leads the EU by 12 percentage points on deployment for speeds at 30 Mbps, and leads by 25 percent points at speeds higher than 100 Mbps. For adoption, the U.S. leads by 9 percentage points at 30 Mbps and by 21 percentage points at speeds higher than 100 Mbps, the report said. In rural areas the U.S. leads by 20 percentage points at 30 Mbps.
The report also details investment costs by broadband providers, saying that the U.S. invests three times more than the EU per household, or approximately $700 per home per year. And American consumers “enjoy twice the facilities-based competition as their EU counterparts.”
“It’s no contest. If the U.S. had followed the EU’s more regulatory broadband path, our digital divide would be substantially bigger and our shared networks considerably less prepared for the traffic demands of the pandemic and our increasingly connected economy,” US Telecom CEO Jonathan Spalter said in a statement.
Broadband Roundup
Verizon Expands 5G, U.S. And E.U. Diverge On Facial Recognition, New Drone Regulations
Verizon is expanding 5G in California and Texas, the U.S. and E.U. see differently on facial tech, FAA drone rules.
April 21, 2021—Verizon plans to expand its 5G Ultra Wideband to additional cities in California and Texas on Thursday.
California cities of Fresno, New Orleans, and Riverside, as well as San Antonio, Texas will get the service, which will cap Verizon’s coverage at 33 cities, dubbed “5G Home Internet cities.”
Beginning on April 29, new customers may qualify for up to $500 to cover cancelation fees when switching to Verizon’s 5G Home Internet, as well as a Samsung Chromebook 4. Verizon is also offering to bundle in a free Stream TV device with Discovery+ for 12 months at no cost.
Those switching to Verizon internet who already have a mobile plan will have plans start at $50, while those without will start at $70.
This level of expansion was made possible following Verizon’s positive performance in the FCC’s C-Band Auction, where it picked up more than 3,500 licenses at $45.5 billion dollars.
The E.U. and U.S. diverging on facial recognition technology
On Tuesday, federal investigators arrested Stephen Chase Randolph for allegedly playing a role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6.
Photographs and videos of many people of interest were disseminated by law enforcement with the hopes that people would come forward with information. Though this has been the cast for some, Randolph was not turned in by a fellow human — according to the FBI, Randolph was identified on his girlfriend’s Instagram account by an “open-source facial comparison tool.”
This eventually led the FBI to Randolph’s social media accounts, his location, and culminated in his arrest. Randolph’s arrest is not unique, however. He is just one of many persons of interest who have been identified by artificial intelligence for a potential role in the unrest in DC.
Ethical questions regarding AI and facial recognition are not new, but while the federal government appears to be comfortable leaning on the technology when it suits its efforts, the European Union appears to approach the technology with greater caution.
Back in January of 2021, the European Parliament released a report that mulled the use of facial recognition and other biometric technology by the military, healthcare, and justice sectors. This came ahead of the recent news reported by Ars Technica that E.U. regulators are reportedly in the process of drafting legislation that would significantly curtail the use of facial recognition by European authorities.
As facial recognition technology improves, privacy and security advocates have struggled to strike a balance between their prerogatives. Though many advocates concede that facial recognition should perhaps be allowed in extenuating circumstances like missing children or terrorist attacks, it may be difficult to determine whether it should be used for instances like those that occurred in DC on January 6.
Drones to see additional regulations
The regulatory landscape for drones is set to shift as the Federal Aviation Administration plans to implement a new section to its rules for both operators and designers.
Part 89 is a new component to the FAA’s rules that will seek to integrate unmanned aircraft into US airspace, and more fully recognize the significance of the roles that drones play in the American economy.
Among other things, it will require drone operators and designers to utilize remote ID technology that allows a drone to broadcast its relative position, unique ID signature, and other important in-flight information—much like commercial aircraft are required to do.
Designers will also be required to give their drones serial numbers, a means of compliance, a declaration of compliance, and sufficient labeling that indicates that the equipment in question is compliant with Part 89.
Though flying drones may have once seemed reserved to hobbyists and the military, the market for commercial drones has exploded in recent years, going from a mere $637.8 million in 2015 to becoming an industry valued at more than $10 billion today, as its use extends to multiple industries including agriculture, and delivery and emergency services.
Recent
- FCC Supply Chain Security Strategy, Risk Of Fiber Shortage, Digital Literacy To Close Digital Divide
- Consumer Privacy Must Rise To Priority In Biden Agenda, Experts Urge
- The Case Against Deregulation, Repealing Section 230, Looking Back At AT&T’s Breakup
- FCC Fines Company $4.1 Million for Slamming and Cramming Consumer Phone Lines
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Ask Us About Section 230
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Ask Us About Radio Frequency Spectrum
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Fiber4 months ago
Smaller Internet Providers Were Instrumental to Fiber Deployment in 2020, Says Fiber Broadband Association
-
Privacy2 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Cybersecurity3 months ago
Internet of Things Connected Devices Are Inherently Insecure, Say Tech Experts
-
White House4 months ago
Building Better Broadband Underscores Joe Biden’s Top Policy Initiatives
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Getting Older Adults Connected, Nextlink Internet Partnership, Tacoma Convention Center Gains 5G Connectivity