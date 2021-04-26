Broadband Roundup
The Case Against Deregulation, Repealing Section 230, Looking Back At AT&T’s Breakup
Why deregulation isn’t pro-competition, the case for repealing Section 230, and the breakup of AT&T.
April 26, 2021—An article published by The American Prospect argues why deregulation is not inherently pro-competition as the Biden Administration prioritizes universal broadband coverage for Americans.
Sean Gonsalves and Christopher Mitchell penned a piece that detailed why properly funded, public, municipal broadband services are necessary to promote competition and affordability, particularly in rural and underserved communities across the U.S..
The authors explored a case in Colorado involving a municipal broadband provider known as Clearnetworx and the telecommunications company Lumen Technologies, then known as CenturyLink. Clearnetworx was awarded a $1-million grant to deliver high-speed internet via fiberoptic cable to Ridgeway, CO.
Before it could begin deployment, however, their grant was vetoed by CenturyLink under what Gonsalves and Mitchell called a bureaucratic “buzzsaw,” known as “right of refusal,” whereby incumbent providers can simply veto potential competition.
Gonsalves and Mitchell point out in their article that to their knowledge, every state with a comparable broadband grant has similar laws on the books.
Not only did CenturyLink veto the grant, but they then turned around and took it for themselves. The difference was that while Clearnetworx had committed to laying fiber, CenturyLink felt no such obligation, instead opting to marginally upgrade its existing DSL network in the region.
Gonsalves and Mitchell state that efforts to utilize municipal broadband will be a crucial component of Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan; broadly, the administration hopes to divert federal dollars to “providers with less pressure to turn profits and with a commitment to serving entire communities.”
The authors made the case that deregulation is not pro-competition, despite what many legislators—both Republican and Democrat—would have their constituents think.
“In short, the barriers to competition and investment tend to be the big ISPs, and the games they play as powerful incumbent providers,” they wrote, “Focusing on deregulation when Charter Spectrum or AT&T can use their market power to squash rivals six ways from Sunday is like arriving at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, only to have the doctor focus solely on the toe you stubbed last night.”
One expert’s take on why he is “repeal not reform” for Section 230
Last week, president and founder of the research consultancy Precursor, Scott Cleland, published a piece with the Daily Caller arguing that it would be better to repeal Section 230 rather than simply reform the internet liability law. Not repealing it, he argued, would “perpetuate lawless U.S. Internet policy and guarantee Big Tech remains unaccountable and Americans remain unprotected online.”
Cleland took the position that repeal is inevitable and that it is out of date. He also pointed out that at the time, only one U.S. senator claimed to have broadband service, and that the average American with broadband access only used it for an average of 30 minutes per month.
He also argued that members of Big Tech have “asserted themselves as virtual global governors and unaccountable private regulators,” and hide behind “opaque algorithmic rule of code and take-it-or-leave-it” terms of service.
Cleland also made the case that Section 230 is not only a threat to those who consumer Big Tech’s services, but it has also presented a greater national security and public safety concerns. He pointed to the 1000-plus open investigations into Chinese espionage and the SolarWinds hack as evidence that Section 230 has weakened the U.S.’s defensive cybersecurity capabilities.
Looking back on the break-up of AT&T
“When Wire was King: The Transformation of Telecommunications” is an upcoming documentary that examines the telecommunications market since its inception. In a recent blogpost on their website, the production team analyzed the legacy and ramifications of AT&T’s breakup when they were compelled to cede their control of Bell Operating Companies.
The blogpost lauded the move, stating that criticism that it may have stunted innovation was blown out of proportion; as a monopoly, Bell Labs was not incentivized to innovate, and breaking up the monopoly was more beneficial for innovation, according to the post.
The post went on to argue that the breakup not only improved innovation, but it also lowered cellular backhaul costs and improved competition.
“When Wire was King” will feature interviews with dozens of experts who shaped the telecom industry. The production team maintains an active presence online and has released a trailer for the project.
Biden’s Infrastructure Participants, Low-Price Broadband Access, U.S. Versus EU On Broadband
Associations want inclusion in infrastructure plan, BroadbandNow report on state of broadband, and report says U.S. leads EU on broadband.
April 22, 2021 – The Rural Broadband Association (NTCA) and the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA) want to ensure all community-based providers have a seat at Biden’s infrastructure funding table.
In an Thursday op-ed for the Morning Consult, WISPA CEO Claude Aiken and NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield said they don’t want Biden’s new infrastructure proposal—the American Jobs Plan—to exclude some members of their organizations simply because they don’t fit the criteria of “broadband networks owned, operated by, or affiliated with local governments, non-profits, and co-operatives.”
“Corporate structure does not dictate the strength of commitment to closing the digital divide,” Aiken and Bloomfield wrote. “We also count among our memberships family-owned companies, sole proprietorships, Tribal internet service providers and other community-based commercial businesses who are today delivering essential services across rural and small-town America.”
Many of the providers in WISPA and NTCA who would be excluded from the infrastructure funding are committed to their communities on delivering broadband service, they wrote. “They have helped to keep us connected, productive and safe during these difficult times. It is hard to fathom what the crisis might have become without them,” they wrote.
“We believe any community-based provider with a proven track record of performance should be eligible for funding regardless of corporate form,” they wrote. “Corporate structure should not matter if your heart and soul has been devoted to bringing essential connectivity to the hardest to reach and serve in America.”
Low-priced broadband access higher, BroadbandNow report says
Access to low-priced broadband has seen a significant increase over the last year, according to BroadbandNow’s first quarter 2021 report on the “State of Broadband in America,” released Wednesday.
“For the first time, more than 3 of 4 of Americans (77 percent) have access to low-priced wired broadband plans compared to 50 percent in our 2020 Q1 report,” the report said.
“The expansion of cost-effective broadband internet to more than three-quarters of the U.S. population is a milestone, yet one we must continue to push further,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “Momentum toward closing the digital divide is at an all-time high, and it is clearer than ever that both access and affordability must be addressed.”
Low-priced internet is a plan that costs $60 per month or less, excluding promotional pricing, with a minimum speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload. That speed threshold matches the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of high-speed broadband.
Other key findings in the report include data that only 31 percent of Americans have access to a low-priced plan that has 100 Mbps download/25 Mbps upload speed, a significant speed increase over the 25/3 Mbps threshold. It also details that 41 percent of Americans have access to symmetrical service of 100 Mbps speed from a wired or fixed wireless provider.
Data for the report comes from “(a) pricing and package data from all 2,000+ U.S. ISPs, (b) publicly available FCC “Form 477” data, (of which the latest public release was December 2020) and (c) updated coverage data voluntarily submitted to us directly from providers,” according to the report.
US Telecom says U.S. leads EU on broadband
In another report released Wednesday, US Telecom says the United States significantly leads the European Union in broadband deployment and adoption.
“The study: US vs. EU Broadband Trends (2012-2019) debunks a persistent myth that the EU’s more intensive framework for broadband regulation has yielded a superior online experience for consumers and ought to be replicated in the United States,” read the US Telecom statement.
According to the report, the U.S. leads the EU by 12 percentage points on deployment for speeds at 30 Mbps, and leads by 25 percent points at speeds higher than 100 Mbps. For adoption, the U.S. leads by 9 percentage points at 30 Mbps and by 21 percentage points at speeds higher than 100 Mbps, the report said. In rural areas the U.S. leads by 20 percentage points at 30 Mbps.
The report also details investment costs by broadband providers, saying that the U.S. invests three times more than the EU per household, or approximately $700 per home per year. And American consumers “enjoy twice the facilities-based competition as their EU counterparts.”
“It’s no contest. If the U.S. had followed the EU’s more regulatory broadband path, our digital divide would be substantially bigger and our shared networks considerably less prepared for the traffic demands of the pandemic and our increasingly connected economy,” US Telecom CEO Jonathan Spalter said in a statement.
Verizon Expands 5G, U.S. And E.U. Diverge On Facial Recognition, New Drone Regulations
Verizon is expanding 5G in California and Texas, the U.S. and E.U. see differently on facial tech, FAA drone rules.
April 21, 2021—Verizon plans to expand its 5G Ultra Wideband to additional cities in California and Texas on Thursday.
California cities of Fresno, New Orleans, and Riverside, as well as San Antonio, Texas will get the service, which will cap Verizon’s coverage at 33 cities, dubbed “5G Home Internet cities.”
Beginning on April 29, new customers may qualify for up to $500 to cover cancelation fees when switching to Verizon’s 5G Home Internet, as well as a Samsung Chromebook 4. Verizon is also offering to bundle in a free Stream TV device with Discovery+ for 12 months at no cost.
Those switching to Verizon internet who already have a mobile plan will have plans start at $50, while those without will start at $70.
This level of expansion was made possible following Verizon’s positive performance in the FCC’s C-Band Auction, where it picked up more than 3,500 licenses at $45.5 billion dollars.
The E.U. and U.S. diverging on facial recognition technology
On Tuesday, federal investigators arrested Stephen Chase Randolph for allegedly playing a role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6.
Photographs and videos of many people of interest were disseminated by law enforcement with the hopes that people would come forward with information. Though this has been the cast for some, Randolph was not turned in by a fellow human — according to the FBI, Randolph was identified on his girlfriend’s Instagram account by an “open-source facial comparison tool.”
This eventually led the FBI to Randolph’s social media accounts, his location, and culminated in his arrest. Randolph’s arrest is not unique, however. He is just one of many persons of interest who have been identified by artificial intelligence for a potential role in the unrest in DC.
Ethical questions regarding AI and facial recognition are not new, but while the federal government appears to be comfortable leaning on the technology when it suits its efforts, the European Union appears to approach the technology with greater caution.
Back in January of 2021, the European Parliament released a report that mulled the use of facial recognition and other biometric technology by the military, healthcare, and justice sectors. This came ahead of the recent news reported by Ars Technica that E.U. regulators are reportedly in the process of drafting legislation that would significantly curtail the use of facial recognition by European authorities.
As facial recognition technology improves, privacy and security advocates have struggled to strike a balance between their prerogatives. Though many advocates concede that facial recognition should perhaps be allowed in extenuating circumstances like missing children or terrorist attacks, it may be difficult to determine whether it should be used for instances like those that occurred in DC on January 6.
Drones to see additional regulations
The regulatory landscape for drones is set to shift as the Federal Aviation Administration plans to implement a new section to its rules for both operators and designers.
Part 89 is a new component to the FAA’s rules that will seek to integrate unmanned aircraft into US airspace, and more fully recognize the significance of the roles that drones play in the American economy.
Among other things, it will require drone operators and designers to utilize remote ID technology that allows a drone to broadcast its relative position, unique ID signature, and other important in-flight information—much like commercial aircraft are required to do.
Designers will also be required to give their drones serial numbers, a means of compliance, a declaration of compliance, and sufficient labeling that indicates that the equipment in question is compliant with Part 89.
Though flying drones may have once seemed reserved to hobbyists and the military, the market for commercial drones has exploded in recent years, going from a mere $637.8 million in 2015 to becoming an industry valued at more than $10 billion today, as its use extends to multiple industries including agriculture, and delivery and emergency services.
Emergency Broadband Benefit Test Launch, FCC Robocall Database, West Virginia Broadband Legislation
FCC launches both the Emergency Broadband Benefit program and a database for robocalls, while West Virginia moves on broadband legislation.
April 20, 2021 – On Monday, the FCC announced that the agency is opening the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to participating broadband providers for testing.
The $3.2-billion program was part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 that passed in December 2020. It is a temporary funding mechanism intended to provide relief to eligible consumers for broadband subscriptions through their providers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The program will expire when all funds are depleted or six months after the Health and Human Services secretary declares that Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency.
This important milestone will allow these providers to familiarize themselves with the program systems in anticipation of the impending consumer launch of the program, the press release said.
“As the agency continues to work to rapidly deliver much-needed relief to families across the country, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in record time,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “I am thrilled that we have more than 600 providers now committed to the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. Many have expressed interest in helping make sure consumer enrollments go as smoothly as possible as we near the program’s launch. For millions of families making the hard choice between paying a utility or internet bill or at risk of digital disconnection, help is on the way.”
FCC launches robocall database
The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday the launch of a database through which voice service providers are required to inform the agency of their robocall mitigation efforts.
Called the Robocall Mitigation Database, it includes a portal through which voice providers must file certifications regarding their efforts to stem the origination of illegal robocalls on their networks.
As of September 28, 2021, phone companies must refuse to accept traffic from voice service providers not listed in the new database.
“Protecting consumers from scammers that use robocall and spoofing tools is a top priority,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “To succeed, we not only need an all-hands-on-deck response from government, but we need industry commitment and focus. Our message to providers is clear: certify under penalty of perjury the steps you are taking to stop illegal robocalls, or we will block your calls.”
Last week, the agency announced that carriers must ensure free tools are available to consumers to mitigate such calls.
Call authentication, based on STIR/SHAKEN technological standards, enables voice service providers to verify that the caller ID information transmitted with a call matches the caller’s phone number. Use of these standards will help combat scammers’ use of caller ID spoofing to mask their true identity and trick consumers by appearing to call from local or other trusted numbers. It will also allow law enforcement, the FCC, and industry to more quickly and effectively trace back scam calls to their source.
The FCC previously required providers with IP-based phone networks to implement the STIR/SHAKEN framework by June 30, 2021. The agency also required voice service providers with non-IP network technology either to upgrade their non-IP networks to IP and implement these standards, or work to develop a non-IP caller ID authentication solution. Providers that received an extension of time to come into compliance with these STIR/SHAKEN obligations must adopt robocall mitigation programs.
West Virginia broadband legislation
The West Virginia legislature has passed a new broadband bill, House Bill 2002, aimed at speeding up broadband deployment and offering additional protections for consumers, reported the Gazette-Mail on earlier this month.
The legislative process was impacted by industry lobbyists trying to usurp parts of the bill, reported the Gazette. Daniel Linville, a state representative, said that “broadband lobbyists tried to take control of the bill when they decided they didn’t like some of the Legislature’s proposals,” according to the article.
“I hope that fixing the damn internet will be the priority we all say it is, and I don’t mean in a partisan fashion. Put in the work,” Linville said.
The state senate sent the bill to the state house chamber just a few hours before the close of the legislative session, forcing the house to take quick action on it.
The bill was originally introduced in a previous year but had changes that didn’t make it through that time, the Gazette reported.
In the current version, the legislation would “expedite the permit process and have broadband companies share in the cost of a project with utility companies and other entities that do work requiring digging in right-of-way areas maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways,” the article said.
It would also “specify protections for broadband customers that would allow them to file complaints with the Consumer Protection Division in the state Attorney General’s Office.”
The bill is waiting for consideration by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.
