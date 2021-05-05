5G
5G Broadband Speeds Could Be Difference Between Wired and Wireline For The Home
If fiber speeds don’t increase — and 5G meets the hype — consumers could use wireless for the home.
May 18, 2021— Broadband speeds may be the difference between whether households use wireline fiber internet or mobile 5G wireless services, according to an analyst.
Tony Lenoir, a senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence says Internet service providers not only must meet the increased demand for broadband access nationwide, but also meet an increased demand for faster internet speeds – lest people must choose between fiber and 5G.
Mobile network providers are committed to building their new 5G infrastructure, which could pose a threat to the market share of internet service providers in the future, Lenoir said.
Lenoir explained that if households are able to obtain similar speeds with their 5G coverage as they are with their household internet for similar or lower cost, there will be no reason for them to pay two separate internet bills. Households would likely dump their internet service provider and use a hotspot from the 5G connected mobile device to connect their other home devices.
Though the telecom companies have some time to get that in order, as 5G will not be disrupting the market “in the near future,” Lenoir said.
DSL being phased out, replaced with fiber in Western Europe
Another senior research analyst at S&P, Mohammed Hamza, noted that in Western Europe, while broadband expansion was still growing across every market, this growth is expected to slow as they become increasingly saturated. According to Hamza’s data, he expects that Fiber will begin to overtake DSL in 2026.
Hamza also described the various technologies being utilized and the speeds they could deliver in that region. He described fiber and cable as the primary delivery methods for gigabit services and noted that the latest cable technology (DOCIS 4.0) which is currently in development is cable of easily delivering four Gbps symmetrical service but could deliver speeds as high as ten Gbps symmetrical. He noted that it is this technology that will continue to make cable competitive.
According to Hamza, five to seven percent of would-be consumers are in rural areas that make fixed broadband deployment challenging, “This is where government aid plays a critical role. Hybrid technologies have also come into play to plug that gap using 4G over DSL.” Much like in the U.S., to provide service to the hardest to reach communities, it often takes a combination of broadband strategies to make service possible.
Hamza concluded by saying that to sustain broadband competitiveness and growth in Western Europe in the future, government regulation will need to remain predicable and focused on future growth. He added that a failure to do so would invite monopolization and diminished investment in the region.
With files from Benjamin Kahn
5G
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
May 18, 2021— Broadband speeds may be the difference between whether households use wireline fiber internet or mobile 5G wireless services, according to an analyst.
Tony Lenoir, a senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence says Internet service providers not only must meet the increased demand for broadband access nationwide, but also meet an increased demand for faster internet speeds – lest people must choose between fiber and 5G.
Mobile network providers are committed to building their new 5G infrastructure, which could pose a threat to the market share of internet service providers in the future, Lenoir said.
Lenoir explained that if households are able to obtain similar speeds with their 5G coverage as they are with their household internet for similar or lower cost, there will be no reason for them to pay two separate internet bills. Households would likely dump their internet service provider and use a hotspot from the 5G connected mobile device to connect their other home devices.
Though the telecom companies have some time to get that in order, as 5G will not be disrupting the market “in the near future,” Lenoir said.
DSL being phased out, replaced with fiber in Western Europe
Another senior research analyst at S&P, Mohammed Hamza, noted that in Western Europe, while broadband expansion was still growing across every market, this growth is expected to slow as they become increasingly saturated. According to Hamza’s data, he expects that Fiber will begin to overtake DSL in 2026.
Hamza also described the various technologies being utilized and the speeds they could deliver in that region. He described fiber and cable as the primary delivery methods for gigabit services and noted that the latest cable technology (DOCIS 4.0) which is currently in development is cable of easily delivering four Gbps symmetrical service but could deliver speeds as high as ten Gbps symmetrical. He noted that it is this technology that will continue to make cable competitive.
According to Hamza, five to seven percent of would-be consumers are in rural areas that make fixed broadband deployment challenging, “This is where government aid plays a critical role. Hybrid technologies have also come into play to plug that gap using 4G over DSL.” Much like in the U.S., to provide service to the hardest to reach communities, it often takes a combination of broadband strategies to make service possible.
Hamza concluded by saying that to sustain broadband competitiveness and growth in Western Europe in the future, government regulation will need to remain predicable and focused on future growth. He added that a failure to do so would invite monopolization and diminished investment in the region.
With files from Benjamin Kahn
5G
Experts Say U.S. Needs Tighter Security on 5G Components
May 18, 2021— Broadband speeds may be the difference between whether households use wireline fiber internet or mobile 5G wireless services, according to an analyst.
Tony Lenoir, a senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence says Internet service providers not only must meet the increased demand for broadband access nationwide, but also meet an increased demand for faster internet speeds – lest people must choose between fiber and 5G.
Mobile network providers are committed to building their new 5G infrastructure, which could pose a threat to the market share of internet service providers in the future, Lenoir said.
Lenoir explained that if households are able to obtain similar speeds with their 5G coverage as they are with their household internet for similar or lower cost, there will be no reason for them to pay two separate internet bills. Households would likely dump their internet service provider and use a hotspot from the 5G connected mobile device to connect their other home devices.
Though the telecom companies have some time to get that in order, as 5G will not be disrupting the market “in the near future,” Lenoir said.
DSL being phased out, replaced with fiber in Western Europe
Another senior research analyst at S&P, Mohammed Hamza, noted that in Western Europe, while broadband expansion was still growing across every market, this growth is expected to slow as they become increasingly saturated. According to Hamza’s data, he expects that Fiber will begin to overtake DSL in 2026.
Hamza also described the various technologies being utilized and the speeds they could deliver in that region. He described fiber and cable as the primary delivery methods for gigabit services and noted that the latest cable technology (DOCIS 4.0) which is currently in development is cable of easily delivering four Gbps symmetrical service but could deliver speeds as high as ten Gbps symmetrical. He noted that it is this technology that will continue to make cable competitive.
According to Hamza, five to seven percent of would-be consumers are in rural areas that make fixed broadband deployment challenging, “This is where government aid plays a critical role. Hybrid technologies have also come into play to plug that gap using 4G over DSL.” Much like in the U.S., to provide service to the hardest to reach communities, it often takes a combination of broadband strategies to make service possible.
Hamza concluded by saying that to sustain broadband competitiveness and growth in Western Europe in the future, government regulation will need to remain predicable and focused on future growth. He added that a failure to do so would invite monopolization and diminished investment in the region.
With files from Benjamin Kahn
5G
FCC Should Prioritize Affordability and Digital Literacy with Emergency Broadband Funds
May 18, 2021— Broadband speeds may be the difference between whether households use wireline fiber internet or mobile 5G wireless services, according to an analyst.
Tony Lenoir, a senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence says Internet service providers not only must meet the increased demand for broadband access nationwide, but also meet an increased demand for faster internet speeds – lest people must choose between fiber and 5G.
Mobile network providers are committed to building their new 5G infrastructure, which could pose a threat to the market share of internet service providers in the future, Lenoir said.
Lenoir explained that if households are able to obtain similar speeds with their 5G coverage as they are with their household internet for similar or lower cost, there will be no reason for them to pay two separate internet bills. Households would likely dump their internet service provider and use a hotspot from the 5G connected mobile device to connect their other home devices.
Though the telecom companies have some time to get that in order, as 5G will not be disrupting the market “in the near future,” Lenoir said.
DSL being phased out, replaced with fiber in Western Europe
Another senior research analyst at S&P, Mohammed Hamza, noted that in Western Europe, while broadband expansion was still growing across every market, this growth is expected to slow as they become increasingly saturated. According to Hamza’s data, he expects that Fiber will begin to overtake DSL in 2026.
Hamza also described the various technologies being utilized and the speeds they could deliver in that region. He described fiber and cable as the primary delivery methods for gigabit services and noted that the latest cable technology (DOCIS 4.0) which is currently in development is cable of easily delivering four Gbps symmetrical service but could deliver speeds as high as ten Gbps symmetrical. He noted that it is this technology that will continue to make cable competitive.
According to Hamza, five to seven percent of would-be consumers are in rural areas that make fixed broadband deployment challenging, “This is where government aid plays a critical role. Hybrid technologies have also come into play to plug that gap using 4G over DSL.” Much like in the U.S., to provide service to the hardest to reach communities, it often takes a combination of broadband strategies to make service possible.
Hamza concluded by saying that to sustain broadband competitiveness and growth in Western Europe in the future, government regulation will need to remain predicable and focused on future growth. He added that a failure to do so would invite monopolization and diminished investment in the region.
With files from Benjamin Kahn
Recent
- 5G Broadband Speeds Could Be Difference Between Wired and Wireline For The Home
- Mediacom Files Google Complaint At FCC, Americans Support Broadband Investment, Broadband Mapping Underreporting
- Explainer: Is Spectrum Sharing a Key to Broader Connectivity Goals?
- AT&T To Spin Out WarnerMedia, California’s $7B For Broadband, FCC Licences For Tribes, TPRC Virtual For Now
- Biden Revokes Trump-Era Executive Order Designed To Crack Down On Big Tech
- Digital Equity Includes Clear Messaging And Training, Experts Argue
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Privacy2 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Cybersecurity4 months ago
Internet of Things Connected Devices Are Inherently Insecure, Say Tech Experts
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Getting Older Adults Connected, Nextlink Internet Partnership, Tacoma Convention Center Gains 5G Connectivity
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
FCC2 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
5G2 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout