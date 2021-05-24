Broadband Roundup
Biden Lowers Broadband Spend, Republican Infrastructure Plan, Gigabit Opportunity Zones, Ige Under Fire
Biden willing to go $65B on broadband, Republican infrastructure plan, gigabit opportunity zone bill, David Ige’s telecom past.
May 24, 2021—The Biden administration appears to be willing to walk back the $100-billion proposal it put forward in favor of a lower, Republican figure, according to a White House memo.
The administration said it is willing to bring the broadband funding proposal down to the $65 billion allotted in the Republican infrastructure plan in an apparent effort to rally Republican support for his infrastructure bill.
Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the White House, described the move as a “change of course,” stating, “[Joe Biden] will not let inaction be the answer. And when he gets to the point where it looks like that is inevitable, you’ll see him change course.”
Many broadband advocates have stated that they do not want the perfect to be the enemy of the good and have stated that any positive change would be an improvement on the current situation—particularly in rural and inner-city communities.
Biden’s proposal dwarfed the Republican’s, but was also significantly larger than the Democrat’s $80 billion proposal.
Republicans push new infrastructure plan
The House Republicans last week released a new broadband infrastructure plan to help close the gap and help all Americans reach broadband without wasteful overbuilding.
The American Broadband Act plan promotes accurate mapping to target rural and unserved areas. The plan authorizes $20 billion over five years to promote broadband infrastructure deployment and $3 billion to promote rural wireless infrastructure deployment.
The plan comes from the party’s Boosting Broadband Connectivity Agenda.
Cammack introduces Gigabit Opportunity Act
Congresswoman Kat Cammack, R-Florida, introduced a bill that would allow states to create “gigabit opportunity zones” in areas that currently lack broadband infrastructure.
These zones would provide tax incentives to qualified broadband providers to roll out gigabit capable infrastructure.
The bill is primarily designed to address the dearth of broadband that exists in rural communities. Proponents of the bill tout it as a solution to bridging the chasm that is the digital divide.
Multi-million dollar, no-bid contract raises questions
The administration of Governor David Ige, D-Hawaii, is assuring critics that he was not involved in the decision to award GTE Hawaiian Telecom a $25-million, no-bid contract, even though Ige had a career that spanned multiple decades with the company.
The contract in question was designed to provide broadband for eight regions in Hawaii that the government currently considers to be underserved. Critics panned the no-bid move as uncompetitive at best, and corrupt at worst.
Ige worked for GTE Hawaiian Telecom for 18 years where he served as a network design administrator. In 1985, Ige was appointed by then-Gov. John Waihee to serve in the House of Representatives. At this point, Ige moved into a government relations position with GTE Hawaiian Telecom, where he served as a lobbyist and a legislator concurrently.
Broadband Roundup
Biden Prefers Trusted Vendors, FTC Sues Frontier, Charter RDOF Waiver, Internet Explorer On Way Out
Fed funding prioritizing trusted network supplies, Frontier sued for speed claims, Charter wants waiver on areas, Internet Explorer support ending.
May 24, 2021—The Biden administration appears to be willing to walk back the $100-billion proposal it put forward in favor of a lower, Republican figure, according to a White House memo.
The administration said it is willing to bring the broadband funding proposal down to the $65 billion allotted in the Republican infrastructure plan in an apparent effort to rally Republican support for his infrastructure bill.
Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the White House, described the move as a “change of course,” stating, “[Joe Biden] will not let inaction be the answer. And when he gets to the point where it looks like that is inevitable, you’ll see him change course.”
Many broadband advocates have stated that they do not want the perfect to be the enemy of the good and have stated that any positive change would be an improvement on the current situation—particularly in rural and inner-city communities.
Biden’s proposal dwarfed the Republican’s, but was also significantly larger than the Democrat’s $80 billion proposal.
Republicans push new infrastructure plan
The House Republicans last week released a new broadband infrastructure plan to help close the gap and help all Americans reach broadband without wasteful overbuilding.
The American Broadband Act plan promotes accurate mapping to target rural and unserved areas. The plan authorizes $20 billion over five years to promote broadband infrastructure deployment and $3 billion to promote rural wireless infrastructure deployment.
The plan comes from the party’s Boosting Broadband Connectivity Agenda.
Cammack introduces Gigabit Opportunity Act
Congresswoman Kat Cammack, R-Florida, introduced a bill that would allow states to create “gigabit opportunity zones” in areas that currently lack broadband infrastructure.
These zones would provide tax incentives to qualified broadband providers to roll out gigabit capable infrastructure.
The bill is primarily designed to address the dearth of broadband that exists in rural communities. Proponents of the bill tout it as a solution to bridging the chasm that is the digital divide.
Multi-million dollar, no-bid contract raises questions
The administration of Governor David Ige, D-Hawaii, is assuring critics that he was not involved in the decision to award GTE Hawaiian Telecom a $25-million, no-bid contract, even though Ige had a career that spanned multiple decades with the company.
The contract in question was designed to provide broadband for eight regions in Hawaii that the government currently considers to be underserved. Critics panned the no-bid move as uncompetitive at best, and corrupt at worst.
Ige worked for GTE Hawaiian Telecom for 18 years where he served as a network design administrator. In 1985, Ige was appointed by then-Gov. John Waihee to serve in the House of Representatives. At this point, Ige moved into a government relations position with GTE Hawaiian Telecom, where he served as a lobbyist and a legislator concurrently.
Broadband Roundup
SpaceX And Google Cloud Deal, Updated NTIA Broadband Map, More Alaska Residents Getting 2 Gig Internet
SpaceX signs Google cloud deal, NTIA adds states to maps, 77 percent of Alaskans getting 2 gig internet by 2022.
May 24, 2021—The Biden administration appears to be willing to walk back the $100-billion proposal it put forward in favor of a lower, Republican figure, according to a White House memo.
The administration said it is willing to bring the broadband funding proposal down to the $65 billion allotted in the Republican infrastructure plan in an apparent effort to rally Republican support for his infrastructure bill.
Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the White House, described the move as a “change of course,” stating, “[Joe Biden] will not let inaction be the answer. And when he gets to the point where it looks like that is inevitable, you’ll see him change course.”
Many broadband advocates have stated that they do not want the perfect to be the enemy of the good and have stated that any positive change would be an improvement on the current situation—particularly in rural and inner-city communities.
Biden’s proposal dwarfed the Republican’s, but was also significantly larger than the Democrat’s $80 billion proposal.
Republicans push new infrastructure plan
The House Republicans last week released a new broadband infrastructure plan to help close the gap and help all Americans reach broadband without wasteful overbuilding.
The American Broadband Act plan promotes accurate mapping to target rural and unserved areas. The plan authorizes $20 billion over five years to promote broadband infrastructure deployment and $3 billion to promote rural wireless infrastructure deployment.
The plan comes from the party’s Boosting Broadband Connectivity Agenda.
Cammack introduces Gigabit Opportunity Act
Congresswoman Kat Cammack, R-Florida, introduced a bill that would allow states to create “gigabit opportunity zones” in areas that currently lack broadband infrastructure.
These zones would provide tax incentives to qualified broadband providers to roll out gigabit capable infrastructure.
The bill is primarily designed to address the dearth of broadband that exists in rural communities. Proponents of the bill tout it as a solution to bridging the chasm that is the digital divide.
Multi-million dollar, no-bid contract raises questions
The administration of Governor David Ige, D-Hawaii, is assuring critics that he was not involved in the decision to award GTE Hawaiian Telecom a $25-million, no-bid contract, even though Ige had a career that spanned multiple decades with the company.
The contract in question was designed to provide broadband for eight regions in Hawaii that the government currently considers to be underserved. Critics panned the no-bid move as uncompetitive at best, and corrupt at worst.
Ige worked for GTE Hawaiian Telecom for 18 years where he served as a network design administrator. In 1985, Ige was appointed by then-Gov. John Waihee to serve in the House of Representatives. At this point, Ige moved into a government relations position with GTE Hawaiian Telecom, where he served as a lobbyist and a legislator concurrently.
Broadband Roundup
Mediacom Files Google Complaint At FCC, Americans Support Broadband Investment, Broadband Mapping Underreporting
Mediacom goes after Google muni deal, majority of Americans want broadband supports, FCC data over-reports broadband availability.
May 24, 2021—The Biden administration appears to be willing to walk back the $100-billion proposal it put forward in favor of a lower, Republican figure, according to a White House memo.
The administration said it is willing to bring the broadband funding proposal down to the $65 billion allotted in the Republican infrastructure plan in an apparent effort to rally Republican support for his infrastructure bill.
Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the White House, described the move as a “change of course,” stating, “[Joe Biden] will not let inaction be the answer. And when he gets to the point where it looks like that is inevitable, you’ll see him change course.”
Many broadband advocates have stated that they do not want the perfect to be the enemy of the good and have stated that any positive change would be an improvement on the current situation—particularly in rural and inner-city communities.
Biden’s proposal dwarfed the Republican’s, but was also significantly larger than the Democrat’s $80 billion proposal.
Republicans push new infrastructure plan
The House Republicans last week released a new broadband infrastructure plan to help close the gap and help all Americans reach broadband without wasteful overbuilding.
The American Broadband Act plan promotes accurate mapping to target rural and unserved areas. The plan authorizes $20 billion over five years to promote broadband infrastructure deployment and $3 billion to promote rural wireless infrastructure deployment.
The plan comes from the party’s Boosting Broadband Connectivity Agenda.
Cammack introduces Gigabit Opportunity Act
Congresswoman Kat Cammack, R-Florida, introduced a bill that would allow states to create “gigabit opportunity zones” in areas that currently lack broadband infrastructure.
These zones would provide tax incentives to qualified broadband providers to roll out gigabit capable infrastructure.
The bill is primarily designed to address the dearth of broadband that exists in rural communities. Proponents of the bill tout it as a solution to bridging the chasm that is the digital divide.
Multi-million dollar, no-bid contract raises questions
The administration of Governor David Ige, D-Hawaii, is assuring critics that he was not involved in the decision to award GTE Hawaiian Telecom a $25-million, no-bid contract, even though Ige had a career that spanned multiple decades with the company.
The contract in question was designed to provide broadband for eight regions in Hawaii that the government currently considers to be underserved. Critics panned the no-bid move as uncompetitive at best, and corrupt at worst.
Ige worked for GTE Hawaiian Telecom for 18 years where he served as a network design administrator. In 1985, Ige was appointed by then-Gov. John Waihee to serve in the House of Representatives. At this point, Ige moved into a government relations position with GTE Hawaiian Telecom, where he served as a lobbyist and a legislator concurrently.
Recent
- Craig Settles: Libraries and Telehealth on the Vanguard for Broadband
- Could And Should Future 5G Networks Include Open Core Access?
- Complexity, Lack of Expertise Could Hamper Economic Benefits Of Artificial Intelligence
- Broadband Breakfast Interview with Positron Access About Gigabit Services to Multi-Tenant Units
- Biden Lowers Broadband Spend, Republican Infrastructure Plan, Gigabit Opportunity Zones, Ige Under Fire
- Two New Broadband Bills, Including One Aimed at Rural America, Introduced in Congress
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Privacy3 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Getting Older Adults Connected, Nextlink Internet Partnership, Tacoma Convention Center Gains 5G Connectivity
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
5G2 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Facebook and Google Diverge on Publishing, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, Chattanooga is Best City