Connect with us

Infrastructure

Broadband Breakfast Interview with Positron Access About Gigabit Services to Multi-Tenant Units

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 24, 2021– Positron Access Solutions aims to provide fixed wireless networks to areas where it may otherwise be to costly or difficult to deploy fiber infrastructure, through a device they refer to as “Gigabit Access Multiplexer,” or a “GAM” for short.

In this interview with Positron Access Solutions Founder, Chairman, and CEO Reginald “Reg” Weiser, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark delves into how this non-invasive service can deliver gigabit symmetrical service without stringing fiber-optic wires to every room in a multi-dwelling unit, or a multi-tenant unit.

Positron has adapted existing G.hn technology to function over telephone pairs and coaxial cables by developing proprietary software that effectively eliminates line born noise between cable pairs. In conjunction with this software, they developed a GAM device no bigger than a deck of playing cards known that can convert gigabit input to G.hn. Through this device consumers can receive gigabit services at a fraction of the cost of fiber.

As members of the Federal Communications Commission and the Biden Administration advocate for faster, symmetrical definitions of broadband, services like those provided by Positron Access could prove crucial on the path towards 100 percent universal coverage by 2030, without the need to deploy fiber.

This Broadband Breakfast interview is sponsored by:

See also Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – “Today’s Infrastructure, Tomorrow’s Speeds.”

That event featured Reg Weiser and Pierre Trudeau, President and CTO, Positron Access Solutions.

Related Topics:

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rural

Two New Broadband Bills, Including One Aimed at Rural America, Introduced in Congress

The bipartisan Hassan-Capito bill would provide state and local governments with new financing options for broadband projects.

Published

3 days ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

May 24, 2021– Positron Access Solutions aims to provide fixed wireless networks to areas where it may otherwise be to costly or difficult to deploy fiber infrastructure, through a device they refer to as “Gigabit Access Multiplexer,” or a “GAM” for short.

In this interview with Positron Access Solutions Founder, Chairman, and CEO Reginald “Reg” Weiser, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark delves into how this non-invasive service can deliver gigabit symmetrical service without stringing fiber-optic wires to every room in a multi-dwelling unit, or a multi-tenant unit.

Positron has adapted existing G.hn technology to function over telephone pairs and coaxial cables by developing proprietary software that effectively eliminates line born noise between cable pairs. In conjunction with this software, they developed a GAM device no bigger than a deck of playing cards known that can convert gigabit input to G.hn. Through this device consumers can receive gigabit services at a fraction of the cost of fiber.

As members of the Federal Communications Commission and the Biden Administration advocate for faster, symmetrical definitions of broadband, services like those provided by Positron Access could prove crucial on the path towards 100 percent universal coverage by 2030, without the need to deploy fiber.

This Broadband Breakfast interview is sponsored by:

See also Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – “Today’s Infrastructure, Tomorrow’s Speeds.”

That event featured Reg Weiser and Pierre Trudeau, President and CTO, Positron Access Solutions.

Continue Reading

Infrastructure

Community Involvement In Broadband Infrastructure Projects Critical, Panelists Say

Panelists share experiences of building broadband projects with the backing of the community.

Published

4 days ago

on

May 20, 2021

By

May 24, 2021– Positron Access Solutions aims to provide fixed wireless networks to areas where it may otherwise be to costly or difficult to deploy fiber infrastructure, through a device they refer to as “Gigabit Access Multiplexer,” or a “GAM” for short.

In this interview with Positron Access Solutions Founder, Chairman, and CEO Reginald “Reg” Weiser, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark delves into how this non-invasive service can deliver gigabit symmetrical service without stringing fiber-optic wires to every room in a multi-dwelling unit, or a multi-tenant unit.

Positron has adapted existing G.hn technology to function over telephone pairs and coaxial cables by developing proprietary software that effectively eliminates line born noise between cable pairs. In conjunction with this software, they developed a GAM device no bigger than a deck of playing cards known that can convert gigabit input to G.hn. Through this device consumers can receive gigabit services at a fraction of the cost of fiber.

As members of the Federal Communications Commission and the Biden Administration advocate for faster, symmetrical definitions of broadband, services like those provided by Positron Access could prove crucial on the path towards 100 percent universal coverage by 2030, without the need to deploy fiber.

This Broadband Breakfast interview is sponsored by:

See also Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – “Today’s Infrastructure, Tomorrow’s Speeds.”

That event featured Reg Weiser and Pierre Trudeau, President and CTO, Positron Access Solutions.

Continue Reading

Fiber

Expert Touts Fiber As Only Method Of Deployment That Can Address Modern Broadband Needs

Ernesto Falcon of the EFF says expansion of fiber is the only way California keeps up with demand for broadband.

Published

4 days ago

on

May 20, 2021

By

Ernesto Falcon, left, of the Electronic Frontier Foundation

May 24, 2021– Positron Access Solutions aims to provide fixed wireless networks to areas where it may otherwise be to costly or difficult to deploy fiber infrastructure, through a device they refer to as “Gigabit Access Multiplexer,” or a “GAM” for short.

In this interview with Positron Access Solutions Founder, Chairman, and CEO Reginald “Reg” Weiser, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark delves into how this non-invasive service can deliver gigabit symmetrical service without stringing fiber-optic wires to every room in a multi-dwelling unit, or a multi-tenant unit.

Positron has adapted existing G.hn technology to function over telephone pairs and coaxial cables by developing proprietary software that effectively eliminates line born noise between cable pairs. In conjunction with this software, they developed a GAM device no bigger than a deck of playing cards known that can convert gigabit input to G.hn. Through this device consumers can receive gigabit services at a fraction of the cost of fiber.

As members of the Federal Communications Commission and the Biden Administration advocate for faster, symmetrical definitions of broadband, services like those provided by Positron Access could prove crucial on the path towards 100 percent universal coverage by 2030, without the need to deploy fiber.

This Broadband Breakfast interview is sponsored by:

See also Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – “Today’s Infrastructure, Tomorrow’s Speeds.”

That event featured Reg Weiser and Pierre Trudeau, President and CTO, Positron Access Solutions.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Trending