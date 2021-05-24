Broadband Breakfast Interview with Positron Access About Gigabit Services to Multi-Tenant Units

May 24, 2021– Positron Access Solutions aims to provide fixed wireless networks to areas where it may otherwise be to costly or difficult to deploy fiber infrastructure, through a device they refer to as “Gigabit Access Multiplexer,” or a “GAM” for short.

In this interview with Positron Access Solutions Founder, Chairman, and CEO Reginald “Reg” Weiser, Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark delves into how this non-invasive service can deliver gigabit symmetrical service without stringing fiber-optic wires to every room in a multi-dwelling unit, or a multi-tenant unit.

Positron has adapted existing G.hn technology to function over telephone pairs and coaxial cables by developing proprietary software that effectively eliminates line born noise between cable pairs. In conjunction with this software, they developed a GAM device no bigger than a deck of playing cards known that can convert gigabit input to G.hn. Through this device consumers can receive gigabit services at a fraction of the cost of fiber.

As members of the Federal Communications Commission and the Biden Administration advocate for faster, symmetrical definitions of broadband, services like those provided by Positron Access could prove crucial on the path towards 100 percent universal coverage by 2030, without the need to deploy fiber.

This Broadband Breakfast interview is sponsored by:

See also Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – “Today’s Infrastructure, Tomorrow’s Speeds.”

That event featured Reg Weiser and Pierre Trudeau, President and CTO, Positron Access Solutions.