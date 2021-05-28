Connect with us

Broadband's Impact

Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 2, 2021 — Rural Roll-Ups: Has the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Accelerated Mergers & Acquisitions?

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the June 2, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Rural Roll-Ups: Has the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Accelerated Mergers & Acquisitions?”

Panelists and more information to come.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTubeTwitter and Facebook

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.

Education

FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Funds Ineligible for School and Library Self-Provisioned Networks

The FCC’s May 10 order said schools and libraries could not use connectivity funds to build self-provisioned networks.

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 28, 2021

By

Photo of John Windhausen, Executive Director of Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition

Broadband's Impact

Local Outreach Efforts Important For Broadband Funding Support, Panelists Say

Experts say efforts to convince lawmakers of the importance of broadband are finally bearing fruit.

Published

1 day ago

on

May 27, 2021

By

Screenshot of Net Inclusion event

Digital Inclusion

Craig Settles: Libraries and Telehealth on the Vanguard for Broadband

Libraries can do for telehealth what they did for broadband: Provide low-income folks with access to digital and healthcare literacy.

Published

4 days ago

on

May 24, 2021

By

The author of this Expert Opinion in Craig Settles, director of Communities United for Broadband

