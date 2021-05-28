Broadband's Impact
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 2, 2021 — Rural Roll-Ups: Has the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Accelerated Mergers & Acquisitions?
Stay tuned for more information for the first event in our June Live Online series.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the June 2, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Rural Roll-Ups: Has the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Accelerated Mergers & Acquisitions?”
Panelists and more information to come.
Education
FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Funds Ineligible for School and Library Self-Provisioned Networks
The FCC’s May 10 order said schools and libraries could not use connectivity funds to build self-provisioned networks.
Broadband's Impact
Local Outreach Efforts Important For Broadband Funding Support, Panelists Say
Experts say efforts to convince lawmakers of the importance of broadband are finally bearing fruit.
Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Rural Roll-Ups: Has the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Accelerated Mergers & Acquisitions?”
Panelists and more information to come.
Digital Inclusion
Craig Settles: Libraries and Telehealth on the Vanguard for Broadband
Libraries can do for telehealth what they did for broadband: Provide low-income folks with access to digital and healthcare literacy.
Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Rural Roll-Ups: Has the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Accelerated Mergers & Acquisitions?”
Panelists and more information to come.
