Broadband News
Broadband Equity for All Coalition Sets Sights On Long-Term Broadband Benefit
In the wake of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, a new group emerges.
May 20, 2021—A coalition of more than 40 civil rights and consumer advocacy groups has assembled to address the digital divide and advocate for a long-term broadband benefit program.
In a statement on their website, the newly formed Broadband Equity for All coalition announced on Thursday, its support for a long-term, federally funded broadband benefit fund. This theoretical program would be the first of its kind, as it would far exceed the fiscal parameters established by the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
This proposed benefit would be managed by the Federal Communications Commission and would provide economically-disadvantaged communities with the financial support to secure reliable and affordable broadband, the tools to access it, and the knowledge to take advantage of it. Unlike the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which surpassed 100 million applicants in a week, this proposed benefit would be long-term, stretching beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that a broadband internet connection in the home is no longer a nicety; it is a necessity and is a matter of civil and human rights and economic justice,” said Marc Morial, CEO and President of the National Urban League—one of the many organizations in the coalition.
He pointed out that the digital divide disproportionately impacts communities of color and other minority groups—a sentiment that was echoed by the League of United Latin American Citizens’ CEO Sindy Benavides.
The coalition also pointed to the ten to 15 million students that are impacted by the homework gap, and the 40 percent of seniors without a broadband subscription that is sufficient to take advantage of the many telehealth services that have become a necessity during the pandemic.
Additionally, the coalition noted that people with disabilities are 20 percent less likely to have a broadband subscription or a device necessary to use it compared to non-disabled people.
Broadband News
The FCC Votes To Push Up Deadline For Small Carriers To Comply With STIR/SHAKEN
The FCC voted to cut the time small providers had to become STIR/SHAKEN compliant by one year.
May 20, 2021—A coalition of more than 40 civil rights and consumer advocacy groups has assembled to address the digital divide and advocate for a long-term broadband benefit program.
In a statement on their website, the newly formed Broadband Equity for All coalition announced on Thursday, its support for a long-term, federally funded broadband benefit fund. This theoretical program would be the first of its kind, as it would far exceed the fiscal parameters established by the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
This proposed benefit would be managed by the Federal Communications Commission and would provide economically-disadvantaged communities with the financial support to secure reliable and affordable broadband, the tools to access it, and the knowledge to take advantage of it. Unlike the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which surpassed 100 million applicants in a week, this proposed benefit would be long-term, stretching beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that a broadband internet connection in the home is no longer a nicety; it is a necessity and is a matter of civil and human rights and economic justice,” said Marc Morial, CEO and President of the National Urban League—one of the many organizations in the coalition.
He pointed out that the digital divide disproportionately impacts communities of color and other minority groups—a sentiment that was echoed by the League of United Latin American Citizens’ CEO Sindy Benavides.
The coalition also pointed to the ten to 15 million students that are impacted by the homework gap, and the 40 percent of seniors without a broadband subscription that is sufficient to take advantage of the many telehealth services that have become a necessity during the pandemic.
Additionally, the coalition noted that people with disabilities are 20 percent less likely to have a broadband subscription or a device necessary to use it compared to non-disabled people.
Broadband Roundup
Biden Prefers Trusted Vendors, FTC Sues Frontier, Charter RDOF Waiver, Internet Explorer On Way Out
Fed funding prioritizing trusted network supplies, Frontier sued for speed claims, Charter wants waiver on areas, Internet Explorer support ending.
May 20, 2021—A coalition of more than 40 civil rights and consumer advocacy groups has assembled to address the digital divide and advocate for a long-term broadband benefit program.
In a statement on their website, the newly formed Broadband Equity for All coalition announced on Thursday, its support for a long-term, federally funded broadband benefit fund. This theoretical program would be the first of its kind, as it would far exceed the fiscal parameters established by the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
This proposed benefit would be managed by the Federal Communications Commission and would provide economically-disadvantaged communities with the financial support to secure reliable and affordable broadband, the tools to access it, and the knowledge to take advantage of it. Unlike the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which surpassed 100 million applicants in a week, this proposed benefit would be long-term, stretching beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that a broadband internet connection in the home is no longer a nicety; it is a necessity and is a matter of civil and human rights and economic justice,” said Marc Morial, CEO and President of the National Urban League—one of the many organizations in the coalition.
He pointed out that the digital divide disproportionately impacts communities of color and other minority groups—a sentiment that was echoed by the League of United Latin American Citizens’ CEO Sindy Benavides.
The coalition also pointed to the ten to 15 million students that are impacted by the homework gap, and the 40 percent of seniors without a broadband subscription that is sufficient to take advantage of the many telehealth services that have become a necessity during the pandemic.
Additionally, the coalition noted that people with disabilities are 20 percent less likely to have a broadband subscription or a device necessary to use it compared to non-disabled people.
Broadband Roundup
SpaceX And Google Cloud Deal, Updated NTIA Broadband Map, More Alaska Residents Getting 2 Gig Internet
SpaceX signs Google cloud deal, NTIA adds states to maps, 77 percent of Alaskans getting 2 gig internet by 2022.
May 20, 2021—A coalition of more than 40 civil rights and consumer advocacy groups has assembled to address the digital divide and advocate for a long-term broadband benefit program.
In a statement on their website, the newly formed Broadband Equity for All coalition announced on Thursday, its support for a long-term, federally funded broadband benefit fund. This theoretical program would be the first of its kind, as it would far exceed the fiscal parameters established by the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
This proposed benefit would be managed by the Federal Communications Commission and would provide economically-disadvantaged communities with the financial support to secure reliable and affordable broadband, the tools to access it, and the knowledge to take advantage of it. Unlike the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which surpassed 100 million applicants in a week, this proposed benefit would be long-term, stretching beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that a broadband internet connection in the home is no longer a nicety; it is a necessity and is a matter of civil and human rights and economic justice,” said Marc Morial, CEO and President of the National Urban League—one of the many organizations in the coalition.
He pointed out that the digital divide disproportionately impacts communities of color and other minority groups—a sentiment that was echoed by the League of United Latin American Citizens’ CEO Sindy Benavides.
The coalition also pointed to the ten to 15 million students that are impacted by the homework gap, and the 40 percent of seniors without a broadband subscription that is sufficient to take advantage of the many telehealth services that have become a necessity during the pandemic.
Additionally, the coalition noted that people with disabilities are 20 percent less likely to have a broadband subscription or a device necessary to use it compared to non-disabled people.
Recent
- Community Involvement In Broadband Infrastructure Projects Critical, Panelists Say
- The FCC Votes To Push Up Deadline For Small Carriers To Comply With STIR/SHAKEN
- Broadband Equity for All Coalition Sets Sights On Long-Term Broadband Benefit
- Expert Touts Fiber As Only Method Of Deployment That Can Address Modern Broadband Needs
- NTIA Puts Up $288 Million In Broadband Infrastructure Grants
- Biden Prefers Trusted Vendors, FTC Sues Frontier, Charter RDOF Waiver, Internet Explorer On Way Out
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Privacy2 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Cybersecurity4 months ago
Internet of Things Connected Devices Are Inherently Insecure, Say Tech Experts
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Getting Older Adults Connected, Nextlink Internet Partnership, Tacoma Convention Center Gains 5G Connectivity
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
5G2 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout