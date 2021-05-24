Open Access
Could And Should Future 5G Networks Include Open Core Access?
Experts argue the 5G core network may need to be open to fully realize goals of next-gen wireless networks.
May 24, 2021 — An open 5G core isn’t just a near possibility in the future of 5G deployment but may be a necessity if it is to adequately deliver on its promises, says a panel of network experts at an international 5G symposium.
The “open 5G core” would alter the way core networks operate by creating a “cloud-native” infrastructure where the core network resides, from which mobile network operators would source to deliver their 5G service to customers. One vendor would supply the core network to the mobile network operators.
This open core would help solve many of the challenges facing 5G deployment, and bring it closer to delivering on many of the promises it still is “far away” from fulfilling, according to Thomas Magedanz of the Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems.
The Open Core Network
Presently, mobile network operators such as Verizon Wireless of AT&T own the necessary equipment to control their own networks and supply internet access and phone service to their respective customers. However, the present network architecture may be insufficient to deliver the high-speed connectivity promised with 5G, some experts say.
The growing need for high-speed broadband have challenged the models, leading some experts to believe the current network architecture is unsustainable.
A global community of companies and organizations known as Telecom Infra Project, however, aims to “change the operation of core networks,” according to Veronica Quintuna, Future Network Expert of Orange S.A., through the implementation of the Open Core Network.
While individual network operators may have insufficient means to match the growing demand for high-speed connection, the Open Core Network would be large enough to provide the needed infrastructure to support 5G, from which the individual networks could source through and deliver to customers.
The OCN may even reduce the final costs of production for the various network operators, which could lead to faster connection speeds at a lower price in the future.
The Future of Networks
While 5G networks are still popping up and strengthening around the globe, Magedanz is already researching 6G networks, which he estimates will be ready for market delivery around 2030, claiming that the German government is already investing in the project by funding research.
While 5G offers a host of exciting promises around faster speeds and better connection, he believes that, much as 4G perfected the advent of 2G, 6G will be what truly delivers on what 5G is expected to be.
Open Access
Open Access Networks Key To Affordability Question, House Committee Hears
The House Energy and Commerce committee heard arguments that open access to networks is crucial for competition and affordability.
May 24, 2021 — An open 5G core isn’t just a near possibility in the future of 5G deployment but may be a necessity if it is to adequately deliver on its promises, says a panel of network experts at an international 5G symposium.
The “open 5G core” would alter the way core networks operate by creating a “cloud-native” infrastructure where the core network resides, from which mobile network operators would source to deliver their 5G service to customers. One vendor would supply the core network to the mobile network operators.
This open core would help solve many of the challenges facing 5G deployment, and bring it closer to delivering on many of the promises it still is “far away” from fulfilling, according to Thomas Magedanz of the Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems.
The Open Core Network
Presently, mobile network operators such as Verizon Wireless of AT&T own the necessary equipment to control their own networks and supply internet access and phone service to their respective customers. However, the present network architecture may be insufficient to deliver the high-speed connectivity promised with 5G, some experts say.
The growing need for high-speed broadband have challenged the models, leading some experts to believe the current network architecture is unsustainable.
A global community of companies and organizations known as Telecom Infra Project, however, aims to “change the operation of core networks,” according to Veronica Quintuna, Future Network Expert of Orange S.A., through the implementation of the Open Core Network.
While individual network operators may have insufficient means to match the growing demand for high-speed connection, the Open Core Network would be large enough to provide the needed infrastructure to support 5G, from which the individual networks could source through and deliver to customers.
The OCN may even reduce the final costs of production for the various network operators, which could lead to faster connection speeds at a lower price in the future.
The Future of Networks
While 5G networks are still popping up and strengthening around the globe, Magedanz is already researching 6G networks, which he estimates will be ready for market delivery around 2030, claiming that the German government is already investing in the project by funding research.
While 5G offers a host of exciting promises around faster speeds and better connection, he believes that, much as 4G perfected the advent of 2G, 6G will be what truly delivers on what 5G is expected to be.
Expert Opinion
Christopher Mitchell: Electric Grid Disaster in Texas Leads to Broadband Open Access Soul Searching
May 24, 2021 — An open 5G core isn’t just a near possibility in the future of 5G deployment but may be a necessity if it is to adequately deliver on its promises, says a panel of network experts at an international 5G symposium.
The “open 5G core” would alter the way core networks operate by creating a “cloud-native” infrastructure where the core network resides, from which mobile network operators would source to deliver their 5G service to customers. One vendor would supply the core network to the mobile network operators.
This open core would help solve many of the challenges facing 5G deployment, and bring it closer to delivering on many of the promises it still is “far away” from fulfilling, according to Thomas Magedanz of the Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems.
The Open Core Network
Presently, mobile network operators such as Verizon Wireless of AT&T own the necessary equipment to control their own networks and supply internet access and phone service to their respective customers. However, the present network architecture may be insufficient to deliver the high-speed connectivity promised with 5G, some experts say.
The growing need for high-speed broadband have challenged the models, leading some experts to believe the current network architecture is unsustainable.
A global community of companies and organizations known as Telecom Infra Project, however, aims to “change the operation of core networks,” according to Veronica Quintuna, Future Network Expert of Orange S.A., through the implementation of the Open Core Network.
While individual network operators may have insufficient means to match the growing demand for high-speed connection, the Open Core Network would be large enough to provide the needed infrastructure to support 5G, from which the individual networks could source through and deliver to customers.
The OCN may even reduce the final costs of production for the various network operators, which could lead to faster connection speeds at a lower price in the future.
The Future of Networks
While 5G networks are still popping up and strengthening around the globe, Magedanz is already researching 6G networks, which he estimates will be ready for market delivery around 2030, claiming that the German government is already investing in the project by funding research.
While 5G offers a host of exciting promises around faster speeds and better connection, he believes that, much as 4G perfected the advent of 2G, 6G will be what truly delivers on what 5G is expected to be.
Open Access
Bills In Washington State Legislature Would Allow Public Utility Districts into Retail Broadband
May 24, 2021 — An open 5G core isn’t just a near possibility in the future of 5G deployment but may be a necessity if it is to adequately deliver on its promises, says a panel of network experts at an international 5G symposium.
The “open 5G core” would alter the way core networks operate by creating a “cloud-native” infrastructure where the core network resides, from which mobile network operators would source to deliver their 5G service to customers. One vendor would supply the core network to the mobile network operators.
This open core would help solve many of the challenges facing 5G deployment, and bring it closer to delivering on many of the promises it still is “far away” from fulfilling, according to Thomas Magedanz of the Fraunhofer Institute for Open Communication Systems.
The Open Core Network
Presently, mobile network operators such as Verizon Wireless of AT&T own the necessary equipment to control their own networks and supply internet access and phone service to their respective customers. However, the present network architecture may be insufficient to deliver the high-speed connectivity promised with 5G, some experts say.
The growing need for high-speed broadband have challenged the models, leading some experts to believe the current network architecture is unsustainable.
A global community of companies and organizations known as Telecom Infra Project, however, aims to “change the operation of core networks,” according to Veronica Quintuna, Future Network Expert of Orange S.A., through the implementation of the Open Core Network.
While individual network operators may have insufficient means to match the growing demand for high-speed connection, the Open Core Network would be large enough to provide the needed infrastructure to support 5G, from which the individual networks could source through and deliver to customers.
The OCN may even reduce the final costs of production for the various network operators, which could lead to faster connection speeds at a lower price in the future.
The Future of Networks
While 5G networks are still popping up and strengthening around the globe, Magedanz is already researching 6G networks, which he estimates will be ready for market delivery around 2030, claiming that the German government is already investing in the project by funding research.
While 5G offers a host of exciting promises around faster speeds and better connection, he believes that, much as 4G perfected the advent of 2G, 6G will be what truly delivers on what 5G is expected to be.
Recent
- AT&T Settles Overcharging Complaint, DeSantis Social Media Bill, Ohio Broadband, The Case For Broadband for All
- Explainer: With Florida Social Media Law, Section 230 Now Positioned In Legal Spotlight
- Vice President Kamala Harris Compares Administration’s Broadband Effort to Rural Electrification
- Craig Settles: Libraries and Telehealth on the Vanguard for Broadband
- Could And Should Future 5G Networks Include Open Core Access?
- Complexity, Lack of Expertise Could Hamper Economic Benefits Of Artificial Intelligence
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Privacy3 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Getting Older Adults Connected, Nextlink Internet Partnership, Tacoma Convention Center Gains 5G Connectivity
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
5G2 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Facebook and Google Diverge on Publishing, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, Chattanooga is Best City