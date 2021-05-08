Spectrum
FCC Acts to Expand Access to Spectrum Sharing in American Territories
Chairwoman Rosenworcel has been a longtime supporter of spectrum sharing, and these actions advance that aspect of her agenda.
May 8, 2021—The Federal Communications Commission on Friday took three actions to expand access to the 3.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band in American territories to expedite 5G deployment in the regions.
Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa have notably lacked reliable 5G coverage in the past, but the FCC said it was taking steps to ensure that they will not be left behind as the rest of the country continues to roll out 5G,.
“No matter who you are or where you live, you need access to modern communications to have a fair shot at 21st century success,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.
The FCC acted to clear a way for commercial access to the segment of Citizens Broadband Radio Service that overlaps with the 3.5 GHz band. It did so by approving deployment and coverage plans for updated devices with environmental sensing capability—colloquially known as ESC sensors—for CommScope Inc, Google, Federated Wireless Inc, and Key Bridge Wireless LLC, in Puerto Rico and Guam.
Thos entities operate as spectrum access system coordinators. SAS is an automated system that coordinates spectrum use between incumbent operators and those with lower priority.
Additionally, the FCC approved Federated Wireless to expand the company’s SAS operations to operate within the CBRS portion of the 3.5 GHz band. These systems are used in bands that utilize a shared use model, such as the CBRS. This action will bring the CBRS to American Samoa for the first time.
These SAS systems will work in tandem with the ESC sensors to facilitate efficient communication between the different tiers of operators in the CBRS.
The FCC also conditionally approved the SAS applications for Fairspectrum LLC, Nokia, and RED Technologies. This action served as a step in expanding the use of the shared spectrum model—a move that is aligned with Rosenworcel’s stated agenda.
Section 230
Sen. Mike Lee Promotes Bills Valuing Federal Spectrum, Requiring Content Moderation Disclosures
May 8, 2021—The Federal Communications Commission on Friday took three actions to expand access to the 3.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band in American territories to expedite 5G deployment in the regions.
Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa have notably lacked reliable 5G coverage in the past, but the FCC said it was taking steps to ensure that they will not be left behind as the rest of the country continues to roll out 5G,.
“No matter who you are or where you live, you need access to modern communications to have a fair shot at 21st century success,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.
The FCC acted to clear a way for commercial access to the segment of Citizens Broadband Radio Service that overlaps with the 3.5 GHz band. It did so by approving deployment and coverage plans for updated devices with environmental sensing capability—colloquially known as ESC sensors—for CommScope Inc, Google, Federated Wireless Inc, and Key Bridge Wireless LLC, in Puerto Rico and Guam.
Thos entities operate as spectrum access system coordinators. SAS is an automated system that coordinates spectrum use between incumbent operators and those with lower priority.
Additionally, the FCC approved Federated Wireless to expand the company’s SAS operations to operate within the CBRS portion of the 3.5 GHz band. These systems are used in bands that utilize a shared use model, such as the CBRS. This action will bring the CBRS to American Samoa for the first time.
These SAS systems will work in tandem with the ESC sensors to facilitate efficient communication between the different tiers of operators in the CBRS.
The FCC also conditionally approved the SAS applications for Fairspectrum LLC, Nokia, and RED Technologies. This action served as a step in expanding the use of the shared spectrum model—a move that is aligned with Rosenworcel’s stated agenda.
FCC
Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr Optimistic About Finding Common Ground at Agency
May 8, 2021—The Federal Communications Commission on Friday took three actions to expand access to the 3.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band in American territories to expedite 5G deployment in the regions.
Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa have notably lacked reliable 5G coverage in the past, but the FCC said it was taking steps to ensure that they will not be left behind as the rest of the country continues to roll out 5G,.
“No matter who you are or where you live, you need access to modern communications to have a fair shot at 21st century success,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.
The FCC acted to clear a way for commercial access to the segment of Citizens Broadband Radio Service that overlaps with the 3.5 GHz band. It did so by approving deployment and coverage plans for updated devices with environmental sensing capability—colloquially known as ESC sensors—for CommScope Inc, Google, Federated Wireless Inc, and Key Bridge Wireless LLC, in Puerto Rico and Guam.
Thos entities operate as spectrum access system coordinators. SAS is an automated system that coordinates spectrum use between incumbent operators and those with lower priority.
Additionally, the FCC approved Federated Wireless to expand the company’s SAS operations to operate within the CBRS portion of the 3.5 GHz band. These systems are used in bands that utilize a shared use model, such as the CBRS. This action will bring the CBRS to American Samoa for the first time.
These SAS systems will work in tandem with the ESC sensors to facilitate efficient communication between the different tiers of operators in the CBRS.
The FCC also conditionally approved the SAS applications for Fairspectrum LLC, Nokia, and RED Technologies. This action served as a step in expanding the use of the shared spectrum model—a move that is aligned with Rosenworcel’s stated agenda.
Spectrum
In Call For Open Radio Access Network, FCC Chairwoman Points to Security and Cost Savings
May 8, 2021—The Federal Communications Commission on Friday took three actions to expand access to the 3.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band in American territories to expedite 5G deployment in the regions.
Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa have notably lacked reliable 5G coverage in the past, but the FCC said it was taking steps to ensure that they will not be left behind as the rest of the country continues to roll out 5G,.
“No matter who you are or where you live, you need access to modern communications to have a fair shot at 21st century success,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.
The FCC acted to clear a way for commercial access to the segment of Citizens Broadband Radio Service that overlaps with the 3.5 GHz band. It did so by approving deployment and coverage plans for updated devices with environmental sensing capability—colloquially known as ESC sensors—for CommScope Inc, Google, Federated Wireless Inc, and Key Bridge Wireless LLC, in Puerto Rico and Guam.
Thos entities operate as spectrum access system coordinators. SAS is an automated system that coordinates spectrum use between incumbent operators and those with lower priority.
Additionally, the FCC approved Federated Wireless to expand the company’s SAS operations to operate within the CBRS portion of the 3.5 GHz band. These systems are used in bands that utilize a shared use model, such as the CBRS. This action will bring the CBRS to American Samoa for the first time.
These SAS systems will work in tandem with the ESC sensors to facilitate efficient communication between the different tiers of operators in the CBRS.
The FCC also conditionally approved the SAS applications for Fairspectrum LLC, Nokia, and RED Technologies. This action served as a step in expanding the use of the shared spectrum model—a move that is aligned with Rosenworcel’s stated agenda.
Recent
- Surveying Broadband Issues Faced by Students Under COVID-19, CoSN Offers Its Recommendations
- FCC Acts to Expand Access to Spectrum Sharing in American Territories
- US Telecom Report on American vs. European Broadband, COVID Patent Policy, A ‘Dark Force’ in Utah
- OneWeb Air Force Contract, Municipal Broadband Support, N.C. Bill To Force Electric Co-ops To Pay More
- Josh Hawley Wants To Break Up Big Tech And Revisit How Antitrust Matters Are Considered
- Oversight Board Upholds Trump’s Ban From Facebook
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Privacy2 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Cybersecurity3 months ago
Internet of Things Connected Devices Are Inherently Insecure, Say Tech Experts
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Getting Older Adults Connected, Nextlink Internet Partnership, Tacoma Convention Center Gains 5G Connectivity
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
FCC2 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund