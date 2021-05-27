Connect with us

Broadband's Impact

Local Outreach Efforts Important For Broadband Funding Support, Panelists Say

Experts say efforts to convince lawmakers of the importance of broadband are finally bearing fruit.

Published

7 hours ago

on

Screenshot of Net Inclusion event

May 27, 2021–Local outreach efforts are bearing the brunt of improvements to broadband rollout in communities, a Net Inclusion webinar heard Wednesday.

Part of the effort to get more government money is getting people to understand the importance of broadband and having more local advocates taking their case up to local, state and federal levels of government, the conference heard.

Olivia Wein, an attorney for the National Consumer Law Center, said part of that effort is convincing lawmakers that broadband is as essential as other utilities, such as water. The pandemic has helped the cause, showing that transitioning from the workplace to the home seamlessly is critical for education and the workforce.

Wein said it was rewarding seeing her efforts on Capitol Hill and the Federal Communications Commission bear broadband money in the Covid relief bill in December.

Francella Ochillo, the executive director at Next Century Cities, said she’s been on a mission to push for an understanding that “everyone deserve[s] broadband.” She explained this was not a universal yes, and until that happens, it’s difficult to get the funding to make it available, let alone affordable.

“We need to get this done right, so our future generations don’t have to come back,” said moderator Angela Siefer of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

Yosef Getachew, a director at advocacy organization Common Cause, points out the success of hybrid and virtual school for students, the opportunity made available by being able to work from home, and the huge success for telehealth. Getachew shares the opinion, “we’re not going back.” Covid-19 provided an opportunity to improve the lives of so many, and these panelists are seizing that opportunity to make that happen and close the divide.

Related Topics:

Reporter Sophie Draayer, a native Las Vegan, studied strategic communication and political science at the University of Utah. In her free time, she plays mahjong, learns new songs on the guitar, and binge-watches true-crime docuseries on Netflix.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Digital Inclusion

Craig Settles: Libraries and Telehealth on the Vanguard for Broadband

Libraries can do for telehealth what they did for broadband: Provide low-income folks with access to digital and healthcare literacy.

Published

3 days ago

on

May 24, 2021

By

The author of this Expert Opinion in Craig Settles, director of Communities United for Broadband

May 27, 2021–Local outreach efforts are bearing the brunt of improvements to broadband rollout in communities, a Net Inclusion webinar heard Wednesday.

Part of the effort to get more government money is getting people to understand the importance of broadband and having more local advocates taking their case up to local, state and federal levels of government, the conference heard.

Olivia Wein, an attorney for the National Consumer Law Center, said part of that effort is convincing lawmakers that broadband is as essential as other utilities, such as water. The pandemic has helped the cause, showing that transitioning from the workplace to the home seamlessly is critical for education and the workforce.

Wein said it was rewarding seeing her efforts on Capitol Hill and the Federal Communications Commission bear broadband money in the Covid relief bill in December.

Francella Ochillo, the executive director at Next Century Cities, said she’s been on a mission to push for an understanding that “everyone deserve[s] broadband.” She explained this was not a universal yes, and until that happens, it’s difficult to get the funding to make it available, let alone affordable.

“We need to get this done right, so our future generations don’t have to come back,” said moderator Angela Siefer of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

Yosef Getachew, a director at advocacy organization Common Cause, points out the success of hybrid and virtual school for students, the opportunity made available by being able to work from home, and the huge success for telehealth. Getachew shares the opinion, “we’re not going back.” Covid-19 provided an opportunity to improve the lives of so many, and these panelists are seizing that opportunity to make that happen and close the divide.

Continue Reading

Digital Inclusion

Broadband Equity for All Coalition Sets Sights On Long-Term Broadband Benefit

In the wake of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, a new group emerges.

Published

1 week ago

on

May 20, 2021

By

Marc Morial, CEO and President of the National Urban League

May 27, 2021–Local outreach efforts are bearing the brunt of improvements to broadband rollout in communities, a Net Inclusion webinar heard Wednesday.

Part of the effort to get more government money is getting people to understand the importance of broadband and having more local advocates taking their case up to local, state and federal levels of government, the conference heard.

Olivia Wein, an attorney for the National Consumer Law Center, said part of that effort is convincing lawmakers that broadband is as essential as other utilities, such as water. The pandemic has helped the cause, showing that transitioning from the workplace to the home seamlessly is critical for education and the workforce.

Wein said it was rewarding seeing her efforts on Capitol Hill and the Federal Communications Commission bear broadband money in the Covid relief bill in December.

Francella Ochillo, the executive director at Next Century Cities, said she’s been on a mission to push for an understanding that “everyone deserve[s] broadband.” She explained this was not a universal yes, and until that happens, it’s difficult to get the funding to make it available, let alone affordable.

“We need to get this done right, so our future generations don’t have to come back,” said moderator Angela Siefer of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

Yosef Getachew, a director at advocacy organization Common Cause, points out the success of hybrid and virtual school for students, the opportunity made available by being able to work from home, and the huge success for telehealth. Getachew shares the opinion, “we’re not going back.” Covid-19 provided an opportunity to improve the lives of so many, and these panelists are seizing that opportunity to make that happen and close the divide.

Continue Reading

Digital Inclusion

Digital Equity Includes Clear Messaging And Training, Experts Argue

Experts argued for clearer communications and training for Americans not used to connectivity.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 14, 2021

By

Hannah Hill of Boston Consulting Group

May 27, 2021–Local outreach efforts are bearing the brunt of improvements to broadband rollout in communities, a Net Inclusion webinar heard Wednesday.

Part of the effort to get more government money is getting people to understand the importance of broadband and having more local advocates taking their case up to local, state and federal levels of government, the conference heard.

Olivia Wein, an attorney for the National Consumer Law Center, said part of that effort is convincing lawmakers that broadband is as essential as other utilities, such as water. The pandemic has helped the cause, showing that transitioning from the workplace to the home seamlessly is critical for education and the workforce.

Wein said it was rewarding seeing her efforts on Capitol Hill and the Federal Communications Commission bear broadband money in the Covid relief bill in December.

Francella Ochillo, the executive director at Next Century Cities, said she’s been on a mission to push for an understanding that “everyone deserve[s] broadband.” She explained this was not a universal yes, and until that happens, it’s difficult to get the funding to make it available, let alone affordable.

“We need to get this done right, so our future generations don’t have to come back,” said moderator Angela Siefer of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

Yosef Getachew, a director at advocacy organization Common Cause, points out the success of hybrid and virtual school for students, the opportunity made available by being able to work from home, and the huge success for telehealth. Getachew shares the opinion, “we’re not going back.” Covid-19 provided an opportunity to improve the lives of so many, and these panelists are seizing that opportunity to make that happen and close the divide.

Continue Reading

Recent

Signup for Broadband Breakfast

Get twice-weekly Breakfast Media news alerts.
* = required field

Trending