Infrastructure
NTIA Puts Up $288 Million In Broadband Infrastructure Grants
The NTIA will prioritize projects that bring broadband to greatest number of homes.
May 20, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Wednesday the availability of $288 million in grant funding for the deployment of broadband infrastructure, which was established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.
The grants will be awarded to partnerships between a state, or political subdivisions of a state, and providers of fixed broadband service.
Applications will be prioritized for projects in the following order: those that are designed to provide broadband service to the greatest number of households in an eligible area; those that provide broadband service to rural areas; those most cost-effective in providing broadband service; and those that provide broadband service with download speeds of at least 100 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 20 Mbps.
“As a former governor, I know that state and local leaders have the best understanding of the gaps in their broadband infrastructure,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This program will allow states and localities to partner with providers to target this funding toward the areas where it is most needed and can do the most good.”
The announcement comes alongside President Biden’s recent infrastructure plan, in which over $100 billion is proposed to help build broadband infrastructure over the next eight years.
“NTIA has built durable partnerships with the states through our State Broadband Leaders Network, and with local governments and their broadband initiatives through our technical assistance offerings and other efforts,” said Acting NTIA Administrator Evelyn Remaley. “We are eager to put these relationships to work to ensure a successful program that expands broadband infrastructure in communities that need it most.”
