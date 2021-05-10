Open Access
Open Access Networks Key To Affordability Question, House Committee Hears
The House Energy and Commerce committee heard arguments that open access to networks is crucial for competition and affordability.
May 10, 2021—The House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing last week on broadband equity to address disparities in access in affordability that communities face across the country, hearing that open access to networks is important to the discussion.
Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, a D.C. based non-profit that advocates for consumer rights and education, argued that open access networks improve competition by lowering the barriers to building much of the infrastructure necessary to sustain a network.
“When those networks are open, any provider can use that infrastructure to offer services. This allows providers to save on [cost], and hopefully see lower prices [for consumers],” Lewis explained. He added that when open access infrastructure is available and a certain baseline level of service is established, companies can then focus on other areas of competition.
“Once a provider does not have a monopoly on a territory, they really have to compete for the attention and the loyalty of consumers,” he added. Lewis gave the example of customer service and responsiveness as an area that broadband providers could focus with the resources that they save from not having to establish their own infrastructure.
Francella Ochillo, executive director of Next Century Cities, said by establishing open access networks that are owned by a municipality, citizens are investing money into their local economy.
Ochillo argued that by giving the community equity in the project, a natural incentive for further improvement would arise. She described the plight of low-income areas that have suffered from decades of disinvestment, and then described the benefits of open access infrastructure.
“It’s so important that the city intervene and provide affordable service that’s actually equivalent to the service that other people would get,” Ochillo said.
Internet speed standard debate
Ochillo added that stopping at the current standard for broadband—25 Megabits-per-second download and 3 Megabits-per-second upload—does not go far enough. She advocated for the 100 Mbps symmetrical service that Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has also spoken in favor of.
Ochillo argued that this kind of competitive service would be what would drive investment and meet the future broadband needs of the next generation.
Not all the witnesses shared Ochillo’s vision for the future, however. George Ford, an economist for the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies, said that 100 Mbps symmetrical service is not consistent with how consumers use broadband. He went further, arguing that the push for symmetrical service is motivated by fiber companies—though he stopped short of calling it marketing spin.
“If you have a [symmetrical definition of broadband]—particularly in 100/104/a gig—you’re basically saying the only broadband is fiber broadband,” Ford said. Ford later added that this change in definition is concerning to him because he believes that communities that are currently unserved will be lumped into the same category as those who simply have anything less that 100 Mbps symmetrical service, and will have to wait even longer to be served.
Ochillo added that addressing affordability and reliability are only a part of the solution, and that digital literacy is equally important.
“I want to point out this isn’t just about the economics of making sure that that person is trained, it’s making sure that they actually have a digitally literate household because that has a generational impact on the opportunities that everyone that they touch, has.”
Expert Opinion
Christopher Mitchell: Electric Grid Disaster in Texas Leads to Broadband Open Access Soul Searching
May 10, 2021—The House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing last week on broadband equity to address disparities in access in affordability that communities face across the country, hearing that open access to networks is important to the discussion.
Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, a D.C. based non-profit that advocates for consumer rights and education, argued that open access networks improve competition by lowering the barriers to building much of the infrastructure necessary to sustain a network.
“When those networks are open, any provider can use that infrastructure to offer services. This allows providers to save on [cost], and hopefully see lower prices [for consumers],” Lewis explained. He added that when open access infrastructure is available and a certain baseline level of service is established, companies can then focus on other areas of competition.
“Once a provider does not have a monopoly on a territory, they really have to compete for the attention and the loyalty of consumers,” he added. Lewis gave the example of customer service and responsiveness as an area that broadband providers could focus with the resources that they save from not having to establish their own infrastructure.
Francella Ochillo, executive director of Next Century Cities, said by establishing open access networks that are owned by a municipality, citizens are investing money into their local economy.
Ochillo argued that by giving the community equity in the project, a natural incentive for further improvement would arise. She described the plight of low-income areas that have suffered from decades of disinvestment, and then described the benefits of open access infrastructure.
“It’s so important that the city intervene and provide affordable service that’s actually equivalent to the service that other people would get,” Ochillo said.
Internet speed standard debate
Ochillo added that stopping at the current standard for broadband—25 Megabits-per-second download and 3 Megabits-per-second upload—does not go far enough. She advocated for the 100 Mbps symmetrical service that Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has also spoken in favor of.
Ochillo argued that this kind of competitive service would be what would drive investment and meet the future broadband needs of the next generation.
Not all the witnesses shared Ochillo’s vision for the future, however. George Ford, an economist for the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies, said that 100 Mbps symmetrical service is not consistent with how consumers use broadband. He went further, arguing that the push for symmetrical service is motivated by fiber companies—though he stopped short of calling it marketing spin.
“If you have a [symmetrical definition of broadband]—particularly in 100/104/a gig—you’re basically saying the only broadband is fiber broadband,” Ford said. Ford later added that this change in definition is concerning to him because he believes that communities that are currently unserved will be lumped into the same category as those who simply have anything less that 100 Mbps symmetrical service, and will have to wait even longer to be served.
Ochillo added that addressing affordability and reliability are only a part of the solution, and that digital literacy is equally important.
“I want to point out this isn’t just about the economics of making sure that that person is trained, it’s making sure that they actually have a digitally literate household because that has a generational impact on the opportunities that everyone that they touch, has.”
Open Access
Bills In Washington State Legislature Would Allow Public Utility Districts into Retail Broadband
May 10, 2021—The House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing last week on broadband equity to address disparities in access in affordability that communities face across the country, hearing that open access to networks is important to the discussion.
Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, a D.C. based non-profit that advocates for consumer rights and education, argued that open access networks improve competition by lowering the barriers to building much of the infrastructure necessary to sustain a network.
“When those networks are open, any provider can use that infrastructure to offer services. This allows providers to save on [cost], and hopefully see lower prices [for consumers],” Lewis explained. He added that when open access infrastructure is available and a certain baseline level of service is established, companies can then focus on other areas of competition.
“Once a provider does not have a monopoly on a territory, they really have to compete for the attention and the loyalty of consumers,” he added. Lewis gave the example of customer service and responsiveness as an area that broadband providers could focus with the resources that they save from not having to establish their own infrastructure.
Francella Ochillo, executive director of Next Century Cities, said by establishing open access networks that are owned by a municipality, citizens are investing money into their local economy.
Ochillo argued that by giving the community equity in the project, a natural incentive for further improvement would arise. She described the plight of low-income areas that have suffered from decades of disinvestment, and then described the benefits of open access infrastructure.
“It’s so important that the city intervene and provide affordable service that’s actually equivalent to the service that other people would get,” Ochillo said.
Internet speed standard debate
Ochillo added that stopping at the current standard for broadband—25 Megabits-per-second download and 3 Megabits-per-second upload—does not go far enough. She advocated for the 100 Mbps symmetrical service that Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has also spoken in favor of.
Ochillo argued that this kind of competitive service would be what would drive investment and meet the future broadband needs of the next generation.
Not all the witnesses shared Ochillo’s vision for the future, however. George Ford, an economist for the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies, said that 100 Mbps symmetrical service is not consistent with how consumers use broadband. He went further, arguing that the push for symmetrical service is motivated by fiber companies—though he stopped short of calling it marketing spin.
“If you have a [symmetrical definition of broadband]—particularly in 100/104/a gig—you’re basically saying the only broadband is fiber broadband,” Ford said. Ford later added that this change in definition is concerning to him because he believes that communities that are currently unserved will be lumped into the same category as those who simply have anything less that 100 Mbps symmetrical service, and will have to wait even longer to be served.
Ochillo added that addressing affordability and reliability are only a part of the solution, and that digital literacy is equally important.
“I want to point out this isn’t just about the economics of making sure that that person is trained, it’s making sure that they actually have a digitally literate household because that has a generational impact on the opportunities that everyone that they touch, has.”
Open Access
UTOPIA Fiber Announces Completion of Fiber Project in West Point, Utah, in 15 Months
May 10, 2021—The House Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing last week on broadband equity to address disparities in access in affordability that communities face across the country, hearing that open access to networks is important to the discussion.
Chris Lewis, president and CEO of Public Knowledge, a D.C. based non-profit that advocates for consumer rights and education, argued that open access networks improve competition by lowering the barriers to building much of the infrastructure necessary to sustain a network.
“When those networks are open, any provider can use that infrastructure to offer services. This allows providers to save on [cost], and hopefully see lower prices [for consumers],” Lewis explained. He added that when open access infrastructure is available and a certain baseline level of service is established, companies can then focus on other areas of competition.
“Once a provider does not have a monopoly on a territory, they really have to compete for the attention and the loyalty of consumers,” he added. Lewis gave the example of customer service and responsiveness as an area that broadband providers could focus with the resources that they save from not having to establish their own infrastructure.
Francella Ochillo, executive director of Next Century Cities, said by establishing open access networks that are owned by a municipality, citizens are investing money into their local economy.
Ochillo argued that by giving the community equity in the project, a natural incentive for further improvement would arise. She described the plight of low-income areas that have suffered from decades of disinvestment, and then described the benefits of open access infrastructure.
“It’s so important that the city intervene and provide affordable service that’s actually equivalent to the service that other people would get,” Ochillo said.
Internet speed standard debate
Ochillo added that stopping at the current standard for broadband—25 Megabits-per-second download and 3 Megabits-per-second upload—does not go far enough. She advocated for the 100 Mbps symmetrical service that Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has also spoken in favor of.
Ochillo argued that this kind of competitive service would be what would drive investment and meet the future broadband needs of the next generation.
Not all the witnesses shared Ochillo’s vision for the future, however. George Ford, an economist for the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies, said that 100 Mbps symmetrical service is not consistent with how consumers use broadband. He went further, arguing that the push for symmetrical service is motivated by fiber companies—though he stopped short of calling it marketing spin.
“If you have a [symmetrical definition of broadband]—particularly in 100/104/a gig—you’re basically saying the only broadband is fiber broadband,” Ford said. Ford later added that this change in definition is concerning to him because he believes that communities that are currently unserved will be lumped into the same category as those who simply have anything less that 100 Mbps symmetrical service, and will have to wait even longer to be served.
Ochillo added that addressing affordability and reliability are only a part of the solution, and that digital literacy is equally important.
“I want to point out this isn’t just about the economics of making sure that that person is trained, it’s making sure that they actually have a digitally literate household because that has a generational impact on the opportunities that everyone that they touch, has.”
Recent
- Alabama Dispenses $17M In Broadband Funds, New Broadband Mapping Insight, Pipeline Attack
- Treasury Announces Summer Deadline For Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund
- Open Access Networks Key To Affordability Question, House Committee Hears
- 5G In 12 GHz Band, Vaccine Hotline, NAB On Fox Free Speech Case
- Surveying Broadband Issues Faced by Students Under COVID-19, CoSN Offers Its Recommendations
- FCC Acts to Expand Access to Spectrum Sharing in American Territories
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Artificial Intelligence4 months ago
Artificial Intelligence Aims to Enhance Human Capabilities, But Only With Caution and Safeguards
-
Privacy2 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Cybersecurity4 months ago
Internet of Things Connected Devices Are Inherently Insecure, Say Tech Experts
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Getting Older Adults Connected, Nextlink Internet Partnership, Tacoma Convention Center Gains 5G Connectivity
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
FCC2 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund