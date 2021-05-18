Infrastructure
Utility Commissioners Release Draft Recommendations For Better Broadband
The NARUC Broadband Task Force said mapping, better funding program coordination and support for non-traditional providers key for broadband roll-out.
May 18, 2021 — A task force made up of state public service commissioners for utility services released a set of draft recommendations to help coordinate and facilitate the closing of gaps in broadband service nationwide.
The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners Broadband Expansion Task Force, which regulates utilities including broadband, published draft recommendations that focus on improving broadband mapping, enhancing broadband program coordination, ensuring broadband providers meet their obligations, supporting non-traditional providers, and adopting broadband.
Broadband Mapping
The draft urges Congress, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Federal Communications Commission to work with states to map out where broadband development is available. It also encourages having detailed information about funds available from federal and state sources to help streamline efforts to create new projects that address developing broadband.
Enhancing Broadband Program Coordination
The draft urges an increase in participation from state commissions on projects sponsored by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, as well as state run broadband initiatives.
Ensure that Broadband Providers Meet Their Obligations
The draft also recommends the creation of a central database of telecommunications carriers will be created in order to ensure the FCC and states provide funds only to trusted companies who demonstrate the ability to follow through on their obligations.
This would also include regular testing of network speed, latency, and reliability for carriers receiving federal funding.
Support non-traditional providers
The report also recommends more support and fewer barriers for non-traditional broadband providers, including electric co-operatives and municipal utilities. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan specifies support for the latter, which has received some push-back from Republicans on fears it could stifle private competition. It also recommends a state examination for these non-traditional providers to recover costs to transport telecommunications traffic, also known as the “middle mile.”
Broadband Adoption
The organization also urges the FCC to coordinate enrollment of phone and internet service subsidy program Lifeline efforts with other federal and state programs, as well as consider transitioning the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program into permanent increases for the Lifeline subsidy. The Lifeline program is a government subsidy that assists low-income households in securing internet and other telecom network services.
5G
5G Broadband Speeds Could Be Difference Between Wired and Wireline For The Home
If fiber speeds don’t increase — and 5G meets the hype — consumers could use wireless for the home.
May 18, 2021 — A task force made up of state public service commissioners for utility services released a set of draft recommendations to help coordinate and facilitate the closing of gaps in broadband service nationwide.
The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners Broadband Expansion Task Force, which regulates utilities including broadband, published draft recommendations that focus on improving broadband mapping, enhancing broadband program coordination, ensuring broadband providers meet their obligations, supporting non-traditional providers, and adopting broadband.
Broadband Mapping
The draft urges Congress, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Federal Communications Commission to work with states to map out where broadband development is available. It also encourages having detailed information about funds available from federal and state sources to help streamline efforts to create new projects that address developing broadband.
Enhancing Broadband Program Coordination
The draft urges an increase in participation from state commissions on projects sponsored by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, as well as state run broadband initiatives.
Ensure that Broadband Providers Meet Their Obligations
The draft also recommends the creation of a central database of telecommunications carriers will be created in order to ensure the FCC and states provide funds only to trusted companies who demonstrate the ability to follow through on their obligations.
This would also include regular testing of network speed, latency, and reliability for carriers receiving federal funding.
Support non-traditional providers
The report also recommends more support and fewer barriers for non-traditional broadband providers, including electric co-operatives and municipal utilities. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan specifies support for the latter, which has received some push-back from Republicans on fears it could stifle private competition. It also recommends a state examination for these non-traditional providers to recover costs to transport telecommunications traffic, also known as the “middle mile.”
Broadband Adoption
The organization also urges the FCC to coordinate enrollment of phone and internet service subsidy program Lifeline efforts with other federal and state programs, as well as consider transitioning the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program into permanent increases for the Lifeline subsidy. The Lifeline program is a government subsidy that assists low-income households in securing internet and other telecom network services.
Spectrum
Explainer: Is Spectrum Sharing a Key to Broader Connectivity Goals?
In the second in a series of explainers, Broadband Breakfast looks at the quickly emerging topic of spectrum sharing, as 5G ramps up against the finite resource.
May 18, 2021 — A task force made up of state public service commissioners for utility services released a set of draft recommendations to help coordinate and facilitate the closing of gaps in broadband service nationwide.
The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners Broadband Expansion Task Force, which regulates utilities including broadband, published draft recommendations that focus on improving broadband mapping, enhancing broadband program coordination, ensuring broadband providers meet their obligations, supporting non-traditional providers, and adopting broadband.
Broadband Mapping
The draft urges Congress, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Federal Communications Commission to work with states to map out where broadband development is available. It also encourages having detailed information about funds available from federal and state sources to help streamline efforts to create new projects that address developing broadband.
Enhancing Broadband Program Coordination
The draft urges an increase in participation from state commissions on projects sponsored by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, as well as state run broadband initiatives.
Ensure that Broadband Providers Meet Their Obligations
The draft also recommends the creation of a central database of telecommunications carriers will be created in order to ensure the FCC and states provide funds only to trusted companies who demonstrate the ability to follow through on their obligations.
This would also include regular testing of network speed, latency, and reliability for carriers receiving federal funding.
Support non-traditional providers
The report also recommends more support and fewer barriers for non-traditional broadband providers, including electric co-operatives and municipal utilities. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan specifies support for the latter, which has received some push-back from Republicans on fears it could stifle private competition. It also recommends a state examination for these non-traditional providers to recover costs to transport telecommunications traffic, also known as the “middle mile.”
Broadband Adoption
The organization also urges the FCC to coordinate enrollment of phone and internet service subsidy program Lifeline efforts with other federal and state programs, as well as consider transitioning the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program into permanent increases for the Lifeline subsidy. The Lifeline program is a government subsidy that assists low-income households in securing internet and other telecom network services.
Rural
In San Juan, Utah, a Snapshot of a School District’s Struggle to Bring Broadband Home
The fight for broadband infrastructure in one Utah community. Is private enterprise the end goal?
May 18, 2021 — A task force made up of state public service commissioners for utility services released a set of draft recommendations to help coordinate and facilitate the closing of gaps in broadband service nationwide.
The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners Broadband Expansion Task Force, which regulates utilities including broadband, published draft recommendations that focus on improving broadband mapping, enhancing broadband program coordination, ensuring broadband providers meet their obligations, supporting non-traditional providers, and adopting broadband.
Broadband Mapping
The draft urges Congress, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Federal Communications Commission to work with states to map out where broadband development is available. It also encourages having detailed information about funds available from federal and state sources to help streamline efforts to create new projects that address developing broadband.
Enhancing Broadband Program Coordination
The draft urges an increase in participation from state commissions on projects sponsored by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, as well as state run broadband initiatives.
Ensure that Broadband Providers Meet Their Obligations
The draft also recommends the creation of a central database of telecommunications carriers will be created in order to ensure the FCC and states provide funds only to trusted companies who demonstrate the ability to follow through on their obligations.
This would also include regular testing of network speed, latency, and reliability for carriers receiving federal funding.
Support non-traditional providers
The report also recommends more support and fewer barriers for non-traditional broadband providers, including electric co-operatives and municipal utilities. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan specifies support for the latter, which has received some push-back from Republicans on fears it could stifle private competition. It also recommends a state examination for these non-traditional providers to recover costs to transport telecommunications traffic, also known as the “middle mile.”
Broadband Adoption
The organization also urges the FCC to coordinate enrollment of phone and internet service subsidy program Lifeline efforts with other federal and state programs, as well as consider transitioning the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program into permanent increases for the Lifeline subsidy. The Lifeline program is a government subsidy that assists low-income households in securing internet and other telecom network services.
Recent
- Utility Commissioners Release Draft Recommendations For Better Broadband
- 5G Broadband Speeds Could Be Difference Between Wired and Wireline For The Home
- Mediacom Files Google Complaint At FCC, Americans Support Broadband Investment, Broadband Mapping Underreporting
- Explainer: Is Spectrum Sharing a Key to Broader Connectivity Goals?
- AT&T To Spin Out WarnerMedia, California’s $7B For Broadband, FCC Licences For Tribes, TPRC Virtual For Now
- Biden Revokes Trump-Era Executive Order Designed To Crack Down On Big Tech
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Privacy2 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Cybersecurity4 months ago
Internet of Things Connected Devices Are Inherently Insecure, Say Tech Experts
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Getting Older Adults Connected, Nextlink Internet Partnership, Tacoma Convention Center Gains 5G Connectivity
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
FCC2 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
5G2 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout