Infrastructure
Vice President Kamala Harris Compares Administration’s Broadband Effort to Rural Electrification
The Biden administration aims to support broadband as the New Deal measure provided electricity in isolated rural areas.
May 24, 2021 – Highlighting the importance of broadband to the president, Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday compared the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 to what the Biden administration aims to do with expanding internet infrastructure.
Harris said that the New Deal-era measure, signed by President Franklin Roosevelt almost exactly 85 years ago on May 20, 1936, provided federal support for the installation of electrical distribution systems for isolated rural areas of the United States.
It was necessary, she said, because private power companies were unwilling or unable to create an energy infrastructure at a reasonable cost.
“We must act in the same way,” she said.
Six panelists shared their experiences with broadband infrastructure at the administration event. The discussion emphasized the vitality and the need for reliable connectivity for telehealth, remote working, and small business having access to betters speeds in order to survive.
Breaking down barriers to broadband
Harris explained the three barriers to broadband infrastructure that the Biden-Harris Administration aims to overcome. These are the lack of support in rural and indigenous areas, the lack of competition and affordability, and broadband equity. Equity, she said, included both racial and income disparities with broadband.
One noteworthy panelist was Kimberly Vasquez, a student-advocate from Baltimore. She created Students Organizing a Multicultural and Open Society, a program that seeks to provide connectivity for communities suffering from the pandemic.
Vasquez’ family struggled to make decisions allowing her to get better internet connectivity in order to get an education, versus being able to put food on the table.
Harris said she was excited by Vasquez’ initiative and said she sympathized with her struggles. Harris asked questions to elicit answers about the how difficult it is to obtain good quality internet connectivity during the pandemic.
“We know what we need to do,” Harris said. She said the event proved the fundamental nature of broadband infrastructure. “This is doable.”
Harris concluded by saying that internet connectivity is both a civil rights and economic issue. It must be tackled to increase competition and advancement in all areas of the country.
The White House listening session is available on YouTube.
Open Access
Could And Should Future 5G Networks Include Open Core Access?
Experts argue the 5G core network may need to be open to fully realize goals of next-gen wireless networks.
Infrastructure
Broadband Breakfast Interview with Positron Access About Gigabit Services to Multi-Tenant Units
Rural
Two New Broadband Bills, Including One Aimed at Rural America, Introduced in Congress
The bipartisan Hassan-Capito bill would provide state and local governments with new financing options for broadband projects.
