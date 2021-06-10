Infrastructure
AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide
John Stankey said the amount would completely cover rural and remote America — if “done right.”
June 10, 2021—AT&T CEO John Stankey said Thursday that the federal government can get away with shelling out between $60 to $80 billion in infrastructure dollars to connect rural and remote America.
The comments, made in a virtual interview hosted by the Economic Club on Thursday, comes as infrastructure negotiations between the Democrat-controlled White House and Republicans picks up on the heels of President Joe Biden’s March American Jobs Plan, which proposed $100 billion toward broadband infrastructure to provide access to high-speed internet to all Americans by 2030.
Over the past couple of weeks, however, the Republicans have been pressing the administration to lower that amount to $65 billion, which the White House agreed to if it means pushing its agenda out the door, according to a memo.
Stankey said Thursday he supports the plan, calling the Biden administration “wise” to think of broadband infrastructure as a good, sustainable infrastructure that will generate a return for the United States. He explains that while it sounds like a lot of money, if done right, it will ultimately create a “more peaceable and inclusive society.
“The benefit [of broadband accessibility] comes to reduce medical costs, economic growth, and [increase] employment…we will have a more inclusive society as a result,” he said.
At the AT&T Policy Forum earlier this year, Stankey encouraged private investment saying, “the public and private sector have key roles to play in bringing broadband to all Americans in ways that are accessible, affordable, and sustainable. The time to act is now.”
In April, AT&T committed $2B to help close the digital divide in rural, underserved areas. With this investment, the company plans to expand its offering of low-cost internet plans, as well as to utilize the Emergency Broadband Benefit program administered by the Federal Communications Commission.
“AT&T is investing in and expanding the reach of our broadband networks while also advocating for effective and sustainable public policies that help close this country’s digital divide,” said Stankey.
Infrastructure
States Should Be Encouraged to Form Public-Private Partnerships for Federal Broadband Funds
An expert panel convened by US Telecom agreed that public/private telecom partnerships are an effective use of federal broadband funds.
June 10, 2021—AT&T CEO John Stankey said Thursday that the federal government can get away with shelling out between $60 to $80 billion in infrastructure dollars to connect rural and remote America.
The comments, made in a virtual interview hosted by the Economic Club on Thursday, comes as infrastructure negotiations between the Democrat-controlled White House and Republicans picks up on the heels of President Joe Biden’s March American Jobs Plan, which proposed $100 billion toward broadband infrastructure to provide access to high-speed internet to all Americans by 2030.
Over the past couple of weeks, however, the Republicans have been pressing the administration to lower that amount to $65 billion, which the White House agreed to if it means pushing its agenda out the door, according to a memo.
Stankey said Thursday he supports the plan, calling the Biden administration “wise” to think of broadband infrastructure as a good, sustainable infrastructure that will generate a return for the United States. He explains that while it sounds like a lot of money, if done right, it will ultimately create a “more peaceable and inclusive society.
“The benefit [of broadband accessibility] comes to reduce medical costs, economic growth, and [increase] employment…we will have a more inclusive society as a result,” he said.
At the AT&T Policy Forum earlier this year, Stankey encouraged private investment saying, “the public and private sector have key roles to play in bringing broadband to all Americans in ways that are accessible, affordable, and sustainable. The time to act is now.”
In April, AT&T committed $2B to help close the digital divide in rural, underserved areas. With this investment, the company plans to expand its offering of low-cost internet plans, as well as to utilize the Emergency Broadband Benefit program administered by the Federal Communications Commission.
“AT&T is investing in and expanding the reach of our broadband networks while also advocating for effective and sustainable public policies that help close this country’s digital divide,” said Stankey.
WISP
Start Your Own ISP Lowers Barrier to Establishing Wireless Internet Service Providers
Start Your Own ISP founder discusses how WISP technology enables rural communities to access broadband.
June 10, 2021—AT&T CEO John Stankey said Thursday that the federal government can get away with shelling out between $60 to $80 billion in infrastructure dollars to connect rural and remote America.
The comments, made in a virtual interview hosted by the Economic Club on Thursday, comes as infrastructure negotiations between the Democrat-controlled White House and Republicans picks up on the heels of President Joe Biden’s March American Jobs Plan, which proposed $100 billion toward broadband infrastructure to provide access to high-speed internet to all Americans by 2030.
Over the past couple of weeks, however, the Republicans have been pressing the administration to lower that amount to $65 billion, which the White House agreed to if it means pushing its agenda out the door, according to a memo.
Stankey said Thursday he supports the plan, calling the Biden administration “wise” to think of broadband infrastructure as a good, sustainable infrastructure that will generate a return for the United States. He explains that while it sounds like a lot of money, if done right, it will ultimately create a “more peaceable and inclusive society.
“The benefit [of broadband accessibility] comes to reduce medical costs, economic growth, and [increase] employment…we will have a more inclusive society as a result,” he said.
At the AT&T Policy Forum earlier this year, Stankey encouraged private investment saying, “the public and private sector have key roles to play in bringing broadband to all Americans in ways that are accessible, affordable, and sustainable. The time to act is now.”
In April, AT&T committed $2B to help close the digital divide in rural, underserved areas. With this investment, the company plans to expand its offering of low-cost internet plans, as well as to utilize the Emergency Broadband Benefit program administered by the Federal Communications Commission.
“AT&T is investing in and expanding the reach of our broadband networks while also advocating for effective and sustainable public policies that help close this country’s digital divide,” said Stankey.
5G
Robert Kubik, John Godfrey and Derek Johnston: After a Decade of Progress, What’s Next for 5G?
A decade after the advent of LTE, the next-generation 5G will be, and already is, a critical resource for Americans.
June 10, 2021—AT&T CEO John Stankey said Thursday that the federal government can get away with shelling out between $60 to $80 billion in infrastructure dollars to connect rural and remote America.
The comments, made in a virtual interview hosted by the Economic Club on Thursday, comes as infrastructure negotiations between the Democrat-controlled White House and Republicans picks up on the heels of President Joe Biden’s March American Jobs Plan, which proposed $100 billion toward broadband infrastructure to provide access to high-speed internet to all Americans by 2030.
Over the past couple of weeks, however, the Republicans have been pressing the administration to lower that amount to $65 billion, which the White House agreed to if it means pushing its agenda out the door, according to a memo.
Stankey said Thursday he supports the plan, calling the Biden administration “wise” to think of broadband infrastructure as a good, sustainable infrastructure that will generate a return for the United States. He explains that while it sounds like a lot of money, if done right, it will ultimately create a “more peaceable and inclusive society.
“The benefit [of broadband accessibility] comes to reduce medical costs, economic growth, and [increase] employment…we will have a more inclusive society as a result,” he said.
At the AT&T Policy Forum earlier this year, Stankey encouraged private investment saying, “the public and private sector have key roles to play in bringing broadband to all Americans in ways that are accessible, affordable, and sustainable. The time to act is now.”
In April, AT&T committed $2B to help close the digital divide in rural, underserved areas. With this investment, the company plans to expand its offering of low-cost internet plans, as well as to utilize the Emergency Broadband Benefit program administered by the Federal Communications Commission.
“AT&T is investing in and expanding the reach of our broadband networks while also advocating for effective and sustainable public policies that help close this country’s digital divide,” said Stankey.
Recent
- AT&T CEO Says $60-$80 Billion in Federal Dollars Should Suffice to Bridge Digital Divide
- Auction Date for 3.45 GigaHertz, Pew on State Role in Digital Divide, Cable Broadband Report
- States Should Be Encouraged to Form Public-Private Partnerships for Federal Broadband Funds
- Commerce Department Commits to Funding Solutions to Technology Threats
- Biden Revokes Chinese App Ban Order, Chinese Tech Counter Bill Passes Senate, Switch Data Centers
- Biden Executive Order on Chinese Investment Restrictions a ‘Policy Misstep,’ Says Huawei Official
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy3 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
5G3 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Facebook and Google Diverge on Publishing, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, Chattanooga is Best City
-
Rural3 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate