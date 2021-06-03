Infrastructure
Biden’s Broadband Plan Leaving Unanswered Questions About Funding’s Use, Critics Say
Some fear that there is no real plan to close the digital divide with Biden’s new infrastructure proposal.
June 3, 2021一 Panelists at a Brookings Institution event said they are concerned about the lack of details in President Joe Biden’s $2.3-trillion American Jobs Plan, including how the $100 billion for broadband will be spent.
The plan, announced in March, is now being negotiated with the Republicans to bring the amount pledged to broadband down to $65 billion.
On Wednesday, the Brookings Institution heard from experts who said they are concerned not only about how that money will be spent, but also where future funding will come from for two broadband subsidy programs — the recently launched Emergency Broadband Benefit program and the Universal Service Fund.
The experts said the federal government must form relationships with the private sector at the state and local levels in order to achieve the most optimum use of the funding.
“What is the next step?” asked Nicol Turner Lee at the Brookings Institution. “I’m thinking, are we still trying to regurgitate some of the old policies that we know for a fact put us into a dogma where we couldn’t get things done?”
“The train has left the station,” she added. “It is no longer binary who is online and who is not online.”
The panelists also suggested that there be a record of how schools and districts adapted to the challenges of the pandemic to glean some of those experiences going forward.
But they also suggested that a critical component of this puzzle is accurate broadband mapping, which the Federal Communications Commission said it is working on providing.
Fiber
Lower Deployment Costs Could Incent More Fiber Installs, Consultants Say
Consultancy says fiber deployment costs are going down, which could mean more pure fiber plays.
June 3, 2021一 Panelists at a Brookings Institution event said they are concerned about the lack of details in President Joe Biden’s $2.3-trillion American Jobs Plan, including how the $100 billion for broadband will be spent.
The plan, announced in March, is now being negotiated with the Republicans to bring the amount pledged to broadband down to $65 billion.
On Wednesday, the Brookings Institution heard from experts who said they are concerned not only about how that money will be spent, but also where future funding will come from for two broadband subsidy programs — the recently launched Emergency Broadband Benefit program and the Universal Service Fund.
The experts said the federal government must form relationships with the private sector at the state and local levels in order to achieve the most optimum use of the funding.
“What is the next step?” asked Nicol Turner Lee at the Brookings Institution. “I’m thinking, are we still trying to regurgitate some of the old policies that we know for a fact put us into a dogma where we couldn’t get things done?”
“The train has left the station,” she added. “It is no longer binary who is online and who is not online.”
The panelists also suggested that there be a record of how schools and districts adapted to the challenges of the pandemic to glean some of those experiences going forward.
But they also suggested that a critical component of this puzzle is accurate broadband mapping, which the Federal Communications Commission said it is working on providing.
Infrastructure
Vice President Kamala Harris Compares Administration’s Broadband Effort to Rural Electrification
The Biden administration aims to support broadband as the New Deal measure provided electricity in isolated rural areas.
June 3, 2021一 Panelists at a Brookings Institution event said they are concerned about the lack of details in President Joe Biden’s $2.3-trillion American Jobs Plan, including how the $100 billion for broadband will be spent.
The plan, announced in March, is now being negotiated with the Republicans to bring the amount pledged to broadband down to $65 billion.
On Wednesday, the Brookings Institution heard from experts who said they are concerned not only about how that money will be spent, but also where future funding will come from for two broadband subsidy programs — the recently launched Emergency Broadband Benefit program and the Universal Service Fund.
The experts said the federal government must form relationships with the private sector at the state and local levels in order to achieve the most optimum use of the funding.
“What is the next step?” asked Nicol Turner Lee at the Brookings Institution. “I’m thinking, are we still trying to regurgitate some of the old policies that we know for a fact put us into a dogma where we couldn’t get things done?”
“The train has left the station,” she added. “It is no longer binary who is online and who is not online.”
The panelists also suggested that there be a record of how schools and districts adapted to the challenges of the pandemic to glean some of those experiences going forward.
But they also suggested that a critical component of this puzzle is accurate broadband mapping, which the Federal Communications Commission said it is working on providing.
Open Access
Could And Should Future 5G Networks Include Open Core Access?
Experts argue the 5G core network may need to be open to fully realize goals of next-gen wireless networks.
June 3, 2021一 Panelists at a Brookings Institution event said they are concerned about the lack of details in President Joe Biden’s $2.3-trillion American Jobs Plan, including how the $100 billion for broadband will be spent.
The plan, announced in March, is now being negotiated with the Republicans to bring the amount pledged to broadband down to $65 billion.
On Wednesday, the Brookings Institution heard from experts who said they are concerned not only about how that money will be spent, but also where future funding will come from for two broadband subsidy programs — the recently launched Emergency Broadband Benefit program and the Universal Service Fund.
The experts said the federal government must form relationships with the private sector at the state and local levels in order to achieve the most optimum use of the funding.
“What is the next step?” asked Nicol Turner Lee at the Brookings Institution. “I’m thinking, are we still trying to regurgitate some of the old policies that we know for a fact put us into a dogma where we couldn’t get things done?”
“The train has left the station,” she added. “It is no longer binary who is online and who is not online.”
The panelists also suggested that there be a record of how schools and districts adapted to the challenges of the pandemic to glean some of those experiences going forward.
But they also suggested that a critical component of this puzzle is accurate broadband mapping, which the Federal Communications Commission said it is working on providing.
Recent
- Nationwide Dig Once Act, Funding for Tribal Broadband, LEO Library with StarLink, WISPA Call to Action
- Biden’s Broadband Plan Leaving Unanswered Questions About Funding’s Use, Critics Say
- Trump Blog Gone, Ericsson’s Private 5G, Microsoft Expanding Airband, And New Windows
- Continued Funding From Congress Key For Government Cybersecurity, Expert Says
- Deepfakes Could Pose A Threat to National Security, But Experts Are Split On How To Handle It
- Automated Social Media Moderation In Focus Following Allegations Of Censorship
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
#broadbandlive3 months ago
Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – The State of Online Higher Education
-
Privacy3 months ago
New Laws Needed on Capturing Data Collection From Mixed Reality, Experts Say
-
Artificial Intelligence3 months ago
Staying Ahead On Artificial Intelligence Requires International Cooperation
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
California Push for Inclusion, Former AT&T Lawyer Alleges E-Rate Overcharges, Virginia Funds Broadband
-
FCC3 months ago
What You Need To Know About the More-Than-$7 Billion Emergency Connectivity Fund
-
5G3 months ago
Panelists and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference Urge Focus on Equitable 5G Rollout
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Facebook and Google Diverge on Publishing, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, Chattanooga is Best City
-
Rural3 months ago
Debate About Fiber Versus Wireless for Rural Broadband Deployments Continues to Percolate