Broadband Breakfast Live Online Wednesday June 9, 2021 — Investment Implications of a Federal Broadband Infrastructure Bill

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the June 9, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 12 Noon ET — “Investment Implications of a Federal Broadband Infrastructure Bill”

Pre-COVID, private digital infrastructure investment was already heating up. Then the pandemic highlighted the urgent need for high-quality broadband, including symmetrical fiber infrastructure. Now, as the Biden Administration begins in earnest to negotiate with Congress on an infrastructure bill, broadband has never been more central. Join us as we consider how the private sector will be impacted by federal legislation.

WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.